A Remote In Her Hands, Odisha’s 'Drone Didi' Kumudini Swain Earns Rs 2 Lakh In A Season
Kumudini Swain has turned drone training into a livelihood, earning Rs 2 lakh in a season and inspiring other rural women, reports Sanjeeb Kumar Ray.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
Khordha: There was a time when Kumudini Swain was in the fields all day long to fend for her agricultural lands - sometimes ploughing her patch, at times sowing seeds, and on occasions spraying fertilisers. Not anymore. Now Kumudini smiles, holding a drone’s remote control. A farmer from Srirampur village in Odisha’s Khordha district, she learnt a new way to earn by becoming a Drone Didi, and giving other women the confidence to imagine similar possibilities for themselves.
Kumudini from Narisho panchayat in Balipatana block underwent training under the Namo Drone Didi scheme and left no stone unturned to turn modern agricultural technology into a service that farmers can take advantage of.
Now she uses her learning and the drone to help as many farmers as possible in their field work. As her drone passes over paddy and vegetable fields, Kumudini puts her training to work, spraying pesticides, nano urea and nano DAP. Today she is recognised as a drone pilot and agricultural service entrepreneur.
"In three agricultural seasons, I have carried out drone spraying over approximately 1,200 hectares. About 500 hectares of that work came in the last season, when I earned nearly Rs 2 lakh," she says.
These figures are nothing less than a personal achievement. A woman farmer, she acquired a new skill, found customers for her services and created an income of her own. Her work is also helping farmers facing labour shortages complete spraying more quickly and with less manual effort.
"I charge Rs 350 an hour for services in villages within my cluster and Rs 400 an hour elsewhere. The drone has opened up a distinct role for me in agriculture, allowing me to serve other cultivators while building her own enterprise," she adds.
Behind her progress are training, sustained work and support from her family. Kumudini says she completed a 15-day, DGCA-recognised training programme in Pune, Maharashtra. She also received a drone and an electric scooter from the government to support her work and travel.
Her husband, agricultural entrepreneur Nimai Charan Nayak, helps her operate the drone and manage the work. With that support, Kumudini has been able to put her training into regular practice across farmers’ fields.
Her achievement has inspired many other women to follow suit. Pushpanjali Senapati, a leading woman farmer from Kanas block, affectionately calls her “Drone Didi”. For Pushpanjali, Kumudini’s experience showed what access to training can make possible. “Kumudini didi is a role model for us. If we receive training in such modern technology, we too can progress in farming and earn independently,” Pushpanjali says.
That wish to learn gives Kumudini’s story a wider significance. Her success offers other women a practical example of how an agricultural skill can become a source of earning and greater self-reliance.
Lipi Dash, a senior scientist at ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), Bhubaneswar, says women farmers could make farming more efficient through modern technology and machinery. Kumudini’s earnings from drone services were an inspiration for others, she says, adding that suitable training and access to technology could help more women succeed.
The opportunities available to women farmers also came into focus at a state government programme held at CIWA in Bhubaneswar last Thursday to mark National Women Farmers’ Day. Many women farmers were honoured on the occasion.
Agriculture Director Sachin Ramchandra Yadav emphasised the importance of training and opportunities that would enable women to use modern farm machinery and technology to become self-reliant. "More women farmers would receive training, with attention to their economic and social development," he said, adding that it is encouraging to see many women taking up agriculture.
Extending such opportunities requires suitable training, safe operation, regular work and links with customers. Kumudini’s experience gives those efforts a clear purpose - helping women turn newly acquired skills into a dependable livelihood.
For the women who know her as Drone Didi, the most encouraging part of her journey is close to home. A fellow farmer has learned something new, built an enterprise around it and shown them a path they, too, hope will give them a new identity apart from making them self-reliant.
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