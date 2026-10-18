ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Remote In Her Hands, Odisha’s 'Drone Didi' Kumudini Swain Earns Rs 2 Lakh In A Season

Khordha: There was a time when Kumudini Swain was in the fields all day long to fend for her agricultural lands - sometimes ploughing her patch, at times sowing seeds, and on occasions spraying fertilisers. Not anymore. Now Kumudini smiles, holding a drone’s remote control. A farmer from Srirampur village in Odisha’s Khordha district, she learnt a new way to earn by becoming a Drone Didi, and giving other women the confidence to imagine similar possibilities for themselves.

Kumudini from Narisho panchayat in Balipatana block underwent training under the Namo Drone Didi scheme and left no stone unturned to turn modern agricultural technology into a service that farmers can take advantage of.

Now she uses her learning and the drone to help as many farmers as possible in their field work. As her drone passes over paddy and vegetable fields, Kumudini puts her training to work, spraying pesticides, nano urea and nano DAP. Today she is recognised as a drone pilot and agricultural service entrepreneur.

A Remote In Her Hands, Odisha’s 'Drone Didi' Kumudini Swain Earns Rs 2 Lakh In A Season (ETV Bharat)

"In three agricultural seasons, I have carried out drone spraying over approximately 1,200 hectares. About 500 hectares of that work came in the last season, when I earned nearly Rs 2 lakh," she says.

These figures are nothing less than a personal achievement. A woman farmer, she acquired a new skill, found customers for her services and created an income of her own. Her work is also helping farmers facing labour shortages complete spraying more quickly and with less manual effort.

"I charge Rs 350 an hour for services in villages within my cluster and Rs 400 an hour elsewhere. The drone has opened up a distinct role for me in agriculture, allowing me to serve other cultivators while building her own enterprise," she adds.

Behind her progress are training, sustained work and support from her family. Kumudini says she completed a 15-day, DGCA-recognised training programme in Pune, Maharashtra. She also received a drone and an electric scooter from the government to support her work and travel.

Her husband, agricultural entrepreneur Nimai Charan Nayak, helps her operate the drone and manage the work. With that support, Kumudini has been able to put her training into regular practice across farmers’ fields.