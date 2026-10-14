Odisha's Art Director Subash Behera Transforms Durga Puja Pandal Into Wonderlands With Amazing Themes
Behera is designing the Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja Mandap in Bhubaneswar on the theme 'Life is a Drama', reports Minati Singha.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: For Subash Chandra Behera, an art director, a Durga Puja pandal is much more than a temporary structure.
For him, it is a canvas on which his imaginations take shape, he tells stories through which visitors are taken to worlds they may have only dreamt of. For nearly two decades, the 54-year-old art director has been transforming the Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja Mandap into a wonderland, pushing the boundaries of creativity with every passing year.
From recreating the rugged landscape of Ramgarh from the iconic Bollywood film Sholay to transporting visitors to the Ganga ghats of Banaras, the underwater city of Dwarka and the vibrant streets of Kolkata, Behera has always been tried his hands on something unconventional and offered experiences to visitors, which is beyond regular pandal decorations.
His artistic journey has also taken visitors to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple, the sculptural wonders of the Ellora caves, the enchanting world of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book and the mysterious world of Vikram and Betaal. Last year, he took his imagination to an extraordinary level by creating an entire city upside down on the roof, challenging visitors’ perceptions of space and reality.
This year, he is trying to portray the complexities of human life with the theme ‘Life Is a Drama’ and the intricacies of lives of live performers. "Among all the themes I worked on, this year's theme is the most challenging for me as it is more of a philosophical concept. The whole world is a stage and each of us is an artist. After playing specific roles all of us will die one day," said Behera. He is creating live stages like circus, theatre, stages, audiences, green rooms and live performances in the mandap as part of the theme.
A post-graduate in visual arts from the BK College of Arts and Crafts, Behera has been fascinated about arts since childhood. He recalls spending hours watching artists at work, observing how they carved and shaped their creations. Those early encounters gradually developed into a lasting passion that would eventually lead him to pursue formal education in visual arts. During
“Since childhood, art and sculpture have fascinated me. I used to stand for hours and watch artists work and carve. I get inspiration from everything around me, small incidents that I notice on the way, people, houses, buildings, cities, rituals, practices and relationships. I get inspiration from almost everything around me ,” he said.
Behera credits the organisers of the Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja Committee for giving him the opportunity to experiment and express his artistic vision. “I am thankful to the organisers of the Old Station Bazaar Puja Committee, who provided me a platform and allowed me to express my creativity without interference,” he said.
On his creative process, Behera said, "For me, creativity is not confined to a studio or a fixed working schedule. It is a continuous process of observing, imagining and translating everyday experiences into artistic possibilities. To create something unique is always in my mind. While eating, sleeping, bathing, every time designs and ideas keep going on in my mind."
Ganesh Chandra Sahu, president of Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja Committe said, "Visitors get awestruck when they step into our puja mandap. And the credit for this goes to Subash and his team. We just ask him to do something unique and new and he delivers excellence always."
In a career spanning over three decades, Behera has worked as art director for several Odia films, theatre, serials, reality shows and albums. Working on a wide range of subjects from fantasy to realistic to philosophical, Behera said art direction has undergone a sea change with transformation in technique, technology and materials used.
Behera said, art direction remained an underappreciated profession in Odisha, with limited recognition of the technical knowledge, aesthetic judgement and creative labour it demands. “Except for a few, not many in Odisha understand the value of art direction. Neither are many ready to pay for an innovative theme set. Besides, there are very few professionals in the field of art direction who are technically or aesthetically skilled and trained,” he said.
A puja committee organiser, Manoj Kumar Sahu, who has been chasing Subash Behera for designing the mandap said, "We are a group of students who do community Ganesh Puja at Sundarpada locality. We are so impressed and mesmerised with the theme mandap designs of Subash sir and want him to design for us. But he is so busy. I came here to watch him working silently and learn how he is executing his ideas."
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