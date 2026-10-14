ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Art Director Subash Behera Transforms Durga Puja Pandal Into Wonderlands With Amazing Themes

For him, it is a canvas on which his imaginations take shape, he tells stories through which visitors are taken to worlds they may have only dreamt of. For nearly two decades, the 54-year-old art director has been transforming the Old Station Bazaar Durga Puja Mandap into a wonderland, pushing the boundaries of creativity with every passing year.

From recreating the rugged landscape of Ramgarh from the iconic Bollywood film Sholay to transporting visitors to the Ganga ghats of Banaras, the underwater city of Dwarka and the vibrant streets of Kolkata, Behera has always been tried his hands on something unconventional and offered experiences to visitors, which is beyond regular pandal decorations.

His artistic journey has also taken visitors to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple, the sculptural wonders of the Ellora caves, the enchanting world of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book and the mysterious world of Vikram and Betaal. Last year, he took his imagination to an extraordinary level by creating an entire city upside down on the roof, challenging visitors’ perceptions of space and reality.

This year, he is trying to portray the complexities of human life with the theme ‘Life Is a Drama’ and the intricacies of lives of live performers. "Among all the themes I worked on, this year's theme is the most challenging for me as it is more of a philosophical concept. The whole world is a stage and each of us is an artist. After playing specific roles all of us will die one day," said Behera. He is creating live stages like circus, theatre, stages, audiences, green rooms and live performances in the mandap as part of the theme.

An artist painting an image for the mandap (ETV Bharat)

A post-graduate in visual arts from the BK College of Arts and Crafts, Behera has been fascinated about arts since childhood. He recalls spending hours watching artists at work, observing how they carved and shaped their creations. Those early encounters gradually developed into a lasting passion that would eventually lead him to pursue formal education in visual arts. During



“Since childhood, art and sculpture have fascinated me. I used to stand for hours and watch artists work and carve. I get inspiration from everything around me, small incidents that I notice on the way, people, houses, buildings, cities, rituals, practices and relationships. I get inspiration from almost everything around me ,” he said.

