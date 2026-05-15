ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha’s Ancient Gotipua Dance Fights For Survival As Guru And Gurukul Struggle Without Support

Puri: The rhythmic yet loud stamping of tiny feet can be heard across the narrow lanes of Raghurajpur even before sunrise inside a modest gurukul in Odisha’s heritage village Raghurajpur. Boys from the age of five or six bend their bodies into difficult postures, repeat acrobatic movements for hours and rehearse ancient verses - the ritual-like practice every other Gotipual dancer does before evolving as a performer. Sadly, Gotipua, the dance tradition believed to be the foundation of Odissi, is on the verge of fading into oblivion.

Gotipua guru Basant Kumar Maharana says it has been herculean to carry the legacy and heritage of the dance form forward across centuries. While Odissi dance enjoys global recognition and the classical dance form is celebrated on prestigious stages across India and abroad, backed by institutions, festivals and government patronage, Gotipua despite giving birth to Odissi now struggles for survival. "The absence of proper support, financial assistance and infrastructure is pushing this centuries-old tradition towards extinction," says Maharana who has been single-handedly running Abhinna Sundar Gotipua Nrutya Parishad, a Gotipua gurukul in Raghurajpur. He has dedicated his life to preserve the tradition and hone the new generation of dancers who show interest.

Classes at Gurukul in Raghurajpur (ETV Bharat)

Inside the gurukul, more than 55 children live, study and train in Gotipua dance. And Maharana not only teaches them dance but also takes responsibility for their food, education and daily needs. The children who are enrolled stay there free of cost. The guru manages expenses through the limited earnings generated from performances at cultural programmes.

But sustaining the gurukul is increasingly getting difficult for Maharana. “There is a need for encouragement because no one even talks about the dance form. It is the dance that gave Odissi its present form. It needs to be given the importance it deserves. But without support, no work can move forward,” says Maharana, adding that he is only trying to keep this art and tradition alive. "But how long can we continue without government assistance? Managing food, education and dance training for more than 50 children has become extremely difficult,” he further states.

Acrobatics movement in Gotipua form (ETV Bharat)

For the Gurukul, infrastructure is the biggest challenge. The children do not have proper hostel facilities. Financial constraints have prevented the gurukul from building adequate accommodation despite years of effort. Maharana alleges though he repeatedly approached officials of the state culture department and ministers seeking financial assistance, stipends for students and support for hostel construction, no concrete help came his way.

"I am hurt because of the neglect to such an important dance form. Gotipua is not a folk performance, it is something that is woven into Odisha’s cultural and spiritual history," he clarifies.

The word “Gotipua” literally means “single boy”. Historically, young boys dressed as female performers and enacted devotional dance traditions in temples. According to legends, the dance form emerged during the reign of King Prataparudra Dev around the 16th century. At a time when Devadasi performances faced disruptions during repeated invasions and social unrest, young boys were trained in feminine dance traditions to preserve temple rituals and artistic practices, Maharana explains.