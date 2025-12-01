Odisha's 100-Year-Old Doctor Donates Rs 3.4 Crore Lifelong Savings To AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Dr. Lakshmi Bai’s journey is the stuff of history. At 100, she continues the verve to serve humanity - this time through her lifelong savings.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: When Dr K Lakshmi Bai took the Hippocratic Oath years ago pledging to uphold specific ethical standards while practicing medicine and serving people, it did not include any tenets of donating life-long savings for better treatment of women cancer patients. But she has done that, without any written code or principle. And on her centenary birthday celebration day, she plans to give away her life's savings of Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
No grand parties or lavish gifts, but a chosen path that seems as extraordinary as her long life of service.
A simple letter of commitment, signed by her was given to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and acknowledged by the medical college and hospital in April, 2025 stays with her as a prized document. She had decided to keep the decision to herself, and that it would be her gift to gynecology oncology patients of AIIMS on her 100th birthday - December 5, 2025. But good deed made its way out to the medical fraternity and later on to the entire community garnering appreciation and admiration.
Professor Dr. K Lakshmi Bai, one of Odisha’s earliest women gynecologists, had a simple wish though profound. “Let this money build a women’s cancer care and treatment centre. Even after I am gone, my work should continue to heal,” she stated, speaking to ETV Bharat.
Born on December 5, 1926, in Berhampur, Dr. Lakshmi Bai studied at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, as part of its first-ever MBBS batch (1945–1950) and later, completed her DGO (Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynecology) and MD in Obstetrics & Gynecology from Madras Medical College in 1958.
Her medical career began at Odisha's Sundargarh District Hospital in 1950 and eventually she retired from MKCG Medical College & Hospital, here, in 1986.
She was felicitated by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru for being the first doctor to have trained in laparoscopic surgery for family planning from the United Kingdom. Dr Lakshmi Bai later conducted hundreds of surgeries successfully through the process, back in India.
Over the decades, she treated thousands of women, helped countless mothers deliver safely, and extended free care to the poor and helpless. Today, at 100, she lives in a modest house in Bhabanagar, Berhampur.
All formal documentation of the donation with the hospital has already been completed. "The fund must be used exclusively for women’s cancer treatment and care. It is not a donation, but the continuation of my life’s mission, even after I cease to live," she said.
Her former students, senior gynecologists Dr. P. Bharati and Dr. Bharati Mishra, who are helping coordinate the process, say this gesture reflects her extraordinary compassion which will serve as an inspiration to many others.
When asked why she chose to give away her entire savings, the doctor said, “Whatever I earned came from people. It should go back to them, especially women who suffer silently.”
Residents of her neighbourhood, like Kailash Chandra Panda, appreciated her generosity stating it as “a blessing for humanity.”
On December 5, during her 100th birthday celebration, she will formally hand over the donation to AIIMS.
For a state that has seen her achieve honours including the Bharat Jyoti Award, the International Friendship Society Award, and the Best Citizen of India Award for her dedication to medical sciences, this seemed to be the final act of giving - crowning glory of a remarkable life.
