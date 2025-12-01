ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's 100-Year-Old Doctor Donates Rs 3.4 Crore Lifelong Savings To AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: When Dr K Lakshmi Bai took the Hippocratic Oath years ago pledging to uphold specific ethical standards while practicing medicine and serving people, it did not include any tenets of donating life-long savings for better treatment of women cancer patients. But she has done that, without any written code or principle. And on her centenary birthday celebration day, she plans to give away her life's savings of Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

No grand parties or lavish gifts, but a chosen path that seems as extraordinary as her long life of service.

A simple letter of commitment, signed by her was given to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and acknowledged by the medical college and hospital in April, 2025 stays with her as a prized document. She had decided to keep the decision to herself, and that it would be her gift to gynecology oncology patients of AIIMS on her 100th birthday - December 5, 2025. But good deed made its way out to the medical fraternity and later on to the entire community garnering appreciation and admiration.

Professor Dr. K Lakshmi Bai, one of Odisha’s earliest women gynecologists, had a simple wish though profound. “Let this money build a women’s cancer care and treatment centre. Even after I am gone, my work should continue to heal,” she stated, speaking to ETV Bharat.

Born on December 5, 1926, in Berhampur, Dr. Lakshmi Bai studied at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, as part of its first-ever MBBS batch (1945–1950) and later, completed her DGO (Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynecology) and MD in Obstetrics & Gynecology from Madras Medical College in 1958.

Her medical career began at Odisha's Sundargarh District Hospital in 1950 and eventually she retired from MKCG Medical College & Hospital, here, in 1986.