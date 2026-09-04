ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Youth Who Funded Studies Through Tuition Builds Rs 1-Crore Mustard Oil Unit In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: There was a time when saving Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in a month made Durgashankar Nayak immensely happy. He taught private tuition classes to meet his own education needs and personal expenses. Today, the 32-year-old from a farming family runs a mustard oil unit worth nearly Rs 1 crore and provides employment to five local youths.

Durgashankar belongs to Babar, a remote village under Mahakalapada block in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The son of Nimai Charan Nayak, he grew up in a lower-middle-class household with limited financial means. He says he never asked his father for money to fund his education.

Odisha Youth Who Funded Studies Through Tuition Builds Rs 1-Crore Mustard Oil Unit In Kendrapara (ETV Bharat)

A bright student, Durgashankar completed his BSc with Physics Honours from Kendrapara Autonomous College. He later enrolled in an MSc programme but was forced to discontinue it because of financial difficulties. That setback, however, did not bring his academic journey to an end. He began taking tuition classes and later enrolled in a private college in Bhubaneswar, from where he completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering with the money he earned by teaching.

Between 2015 and 2022, Durgashankar taught physics to students in Kendrapara town. Private tuition and coaching classes became his main source of income during those years.

“My family did not have enough money to finance my studies. I spent several years teaching at homes and coaching centres and completed my education with my own earnings. At that time, saving Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month made me very happy,” he recalled.

But Durgashankar did not want to remain confined to teaching. He wanted to establish a business that would produce something useful and also generate employment in his area. After four years of planning and experimentation, that ambition took shape as Biswas Enterprise, a small-scale mustard oil company at Badiha village.

Three years ago, he began with a small trial unit at Rajnagar. The initial venture helped him understand the oil-extraction process, product quality and the challenges of marketing. Six months ago, he expanded the venture and established a larger processing unit on the Bijayanagar-Badiha road.

“Before setting up the larger plant, we studied how mustard oil could be extracted, how its quality could be maintained and how it could be marketed. We are now trying to supply pure mustard oil to consumers,” he said.

The plant and machinery have cost between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 95 lakh. The unit also maintains a raw material stock valued at around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Durgashankar said he had very little capital when he began planning the project, but he was willing to take the risk.

Around Rs 26 lakh was financed through a bank for machinery and a diesel generator, while the remaining expenditure was met from his own resources. He has also applied for financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), but the assistance is yet to reach him.

“Whatever I earn now is invested back into the business because I want to expand it,” he said.

The unit has two expellers in which mustard seeds are crushed in two stages. The extracted oil passes through pipes to a filtration system before reaching storage tanks. Durgashankar said the process is designed to ensure that the oil does not come into contact with human hands.