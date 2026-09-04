Odisha Youth Who Funded Studies Through Tuition Builds Rs 1-Crore Mustard Oil Unit In Kendrapara
A farmer’s son who funded his education by teaching Physics has also given employment to local youths at the mustard oil unit, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Kendrapara: There was a time when saving Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in a month made Durgashankar Nayak immensely happy. He taught private tuition classes to meet his own education needs and personal expenses. Today, the 32-year-old from a farming family runs a mustard oil unit worth nearly Rs 1 crore and provides employment to five local youths.
Durgashankar belongs to Babar, a remote village under Mahakalapada block in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The son of Nimai Charan Nayak, he grew up in a lower-middle-class household with limited financial means. He says he never asked his father for money to fund his education.
A bright student, Durgashankar completed his BSc with Physics Honours from Kendrapara Autonomous College. He later enrolled in an MSc programme but was forced to discontinue it because of financial difficulties. That setback, however, did not bring his academic journey to an end. He began taking tuition classes and later enrolled in a private college in Bhubaneswar, from where he completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering with the money he earned by teaching.
Between 2015 and 2022, Durgashankar taught physics to students in Kendrapara town. Private tuition and coaching classes became his main source of income during those years.
“My family did not have enough money to finance my studies. I spent several years teaching at homes and coaching centres and completed my education with my own earnings. At that time, saving Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month made me very happy,” he recalled.
But Durgashankar did not want to remain confined to teaching. He wanted to establish a business that would produce something useful and also generate employment in his area. After four years of planning and experimentation, that ambition took shape as Biswas Enterprise, a small-scale mustard oil company at Badiha village.
Three years ago, he began with a small trial unit at Rajnagar. The initial venture helped him understand the oil-extraction process, product quality and the challenges of marketing. Six months ago, he expanded the venture and established a larger processing unit on the Bijayanagar-Badiha road.
“Before setting up the larger plant, we studied how mustard oil could be extracted, how its quality could be maintained and how it could be marketed. We are now trying to supply pure mustard oil to consumers,” he said.
The plant and machinery have cost between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 95 lakh. The unit also maintains a raw material stock valued at around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Durgashankar said he had very little capital when he began planning the project, but he was willing to take the risk.
Around Rs 26 lakh was financed through a bank for machinery and a diesel generator, while the remaining expenditure was met from his own resources. He has also applied for financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), but the assistance is yet to reach him.
“Whatever I earn now is invested back into the business because I want to expand it,” he said.
The unit has two expellers in which mustard seeds are crushed in two stages. The extracted oil passes through pipes to a filtration system before reaching storage tanks. Durgashankar said the process is designed to ensure that the oil does not come into contact with human hands.
The plant uses a starter, control panel, expellers, conveyor, filters and storage tanks. Bottles used for packaging are procured from Jagatpur in Cuttack, while printed labels come from Kolkata.
The company currently sells mustard oil in one-litre and five-litre packs. Durgashankar plans to introduce half-litre and 15-litre packs as the business expands.
Sourcing mustard seeds remains one of his main challenges. Mustard cultivated in Odisha is available mainly during March and April. The crop also has relatively high moisture content, which, according to Durgashankar, reduces the quantity of oil extracted.
The company therefore procures most of its mustard seeds from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, besides Andhra Pradesh. Including transport charges, the seeds cost around Rs 83 per kg. Nearly 100 tonnes may be procured in a single consignment, with the mustard packed in 30-kg bags.
Around 9.8 to 10 litres of oil can be extracted from 30 kg of mustard, Durgashankar said.
The oil is currently priced at around Rs 280 per litre, though the rate may change every 10 to 15 days depending on mustard prices. The company sells between 4,000 and 5,000 litres every month. Its products are available in Rajnagar, Marshaghai, Paradip and Cuttack, besides parts of Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara, Balichandrapur, Haladiagada and Angulai.
Durgashankar’s long-term target is to increase monthly sales to 50,000 litres and expand the workforce from five to between 50 and 100 employees.
He believes people have become more careful about the food they consume and are willing to pay for products they consider pure and safe.
“We have received a better response than we expected. Consumers today want good-quality and healthy products. For many of them, price is no longer the only consideration,” he said.
The name of his company has a personal story behind it. When Durgashankar was struggling to find a suitable name for the venture, he turned to his wife.
“I asked her what we should call the unit. She told me, ‘I have faith in you, so let its name be Biswas (meaning trust).’ That is how we named it Biswas Enterprise. We hope to supply oil that people can buy with the same trust,” he said.
The enterprise is also helping local youths like Om Prakash Behera, who works at the unit. He had earlier worked in Mumbai, painting vehicles. He now works from 9 am to 6 pm and earns around Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 a month, including food expenses.
“I am happy that I have found work near my village. Earlier, I had to live in Mumbai. Now I can stay close to home, visit my family and look after my parents,” Behera said.
The unit has also built a base of regular customers in nearby villages. Ajay Sethi of Bijayanagar has been buying oil from the plant since it began operations six months ago. “Durga is a young man from our area. He supplies pure mustard oil at a price lower than that in many shops. I have been a regular customer since the unit opened and buy two litres every month for my family,” Sethi said.
For Durgashankar, the journey from taking tuition classes to running an oil-processing unit has been built on small savings, years of hard work and the courage to invest without the comfort of substantial capital. His enterprise is still young, but it has already given five people a reason to stay and work in their own locality.
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