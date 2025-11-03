When The Gun Fell Silent: The Redemption Stories Of Maoists From Malkangiri's Jungles
A total of 104 Maoists surrendered in Odisha's Malkangiri district between 2003 and 2024. Many of them are now teaching, cooking and healing people.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Malkangiri (Odisha) : There was a time when people in the vicinity of forests of Malkangiri lived with fear - of the unknown and known. Either they were on the direct hit list of the Maoists as informers or being tagged as Maoist sympathisers by the police. Now with the situation gradually getting better and Maoists finding it difficult to cope with cleansing operations of the Central government, many cadres are leaving the camps to get into mainstream and rebuilding their lives, far from the shadow of violence.
Among them is Surya, alias Ram Babasi and his wife Malati, who once held key ranks in the Maoist organisations. After spending 14 years in the movement, the couple surrendered before the Malkangiri police and began a new life under the Odisha government’s rehabilitation scheme.
Surya recalls the time when he joined the Maoist outfit in 2002, driven by frustration over the lack of development in his native Bodigata area of Kalimela block. “I started as a member but then in 2007, took up arms in 2007, and later worked as the division committee member (DCM), an important cadre of the AK-47 wielding group in 2009. During those years, I operated in several areas including Kalimela, Boipariguda, Motu, and the Tulsi Hills, spreading fear with a gun in hand," he said.
While in the movement, Surya met Malati, another cadre, and the two fell in love. And that translated into marriage soon. But in 2016, Malati escaped the jungles and established contact with the police. The couple surrendered to the Malkangiri SP in 2017, received government incentives, and began their new journey.
Today, Surya drives an autorickshaw and earns a decent amount, while Malati works as a cook in a hostel under the Tribal Development Department. She draws a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. Reflecting on her past, Malati said that life in the organisation was nothing but the constant fear and uncertainty. “Then I used to roam around the forest day and night and could not stay in any place for long. I also felt the fear of being attacked by the police due to sudden raids. In such a situation, I could not even talk to my family for days,” she said.
Now reunited with her family, Malati says after surrender, she has been accepted by the society and gets respect too. The couple expressed gratitude to the Malkangiri police and urged those still in the movement to join the mainstream.
Similarly, six former women Maoists are now employed as cooks in various hostels of the Tribal Development Department in Malkangiri, who also earn as much as Malati does. While they expressed happiness about being accepted by society, they urged the government to increase their salary as it was not enough to support their families. "An additional assistance would be of big help to run our families," they voiced.
Another striking example of transformation is that of Dinesh alias Ram Madkami, who once was a dreaded Maoist operative but today serves society through a blood bank as security guard.
A resident of Badighata in Kalimela block, he joined the Maoists between 2012 and 2015, irked with lack of basic amenities in his area. “It was a frustration that almost all youngsters had. No roads, health facilities, and education. So our boiling blood forced many of us to join the Maoist organization as rebels,” he said.
During his time with the group, Dinesh had been a part of many violent incidents which he deeply regrets now. “There was a time when realisation dawned and I could feel the abhorrence towards such inhuman atrocities. So I decided to leave the Maoists,” he recalled. After surrendering to the Malkangiri police in 2015, he received a house and financial support under the state’s rehabilitation scheme. Today, he works as a security guard at the district headquarters hospital’s blood bank.
“We used to live in constant fear of being killed or caught. So we never stayed at one place constantly. Killing people was the new normal in those outfits but now I feel I will compensate by saving people’s lives. I therefore donate blood apart from serving as a security guard and get satisfaction from doing this work,” Dinesh said.
As a 12-year-old, the rebel in former Maoist leader Sangita, made her join the Red Rebels. But today she is happy to have joined the mainstream. “I joined the Maoists at the age of 12. First I was in Chhattisgarh, then I came to Odisha. Here I worked in Guma, Chitrakonda areas. After growing up, when I understood that what I am doing is nothing great, I escaped and surrendered to the police. Thankfully, I got a job in 2022 and currently working in a hostel," she says adding that the delay in salary disbursal is affecting her family life. "I appeal to the authorities to give salary on time," she said.
According to Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil, a total of 104 Maoists have surrendered between 2003 and 2024 in the district. “They have been included in the Odisha government’s rehabilitation scheme and all support is being lent to them to make them feel a part of the society” he said, appealing to others still in the Maoist fold to take advantage of the surrender policy and return to normal life.
