ETV Bharat / offbeat

When The Gun Fell Silent: The Redemption Stories Of Maoists From Malkangiri's Jungles

Malkangiri (Odisha) : There was a time when people in the vicinity of forests of Malkangiri lived with fear - of the unknown and known. Either they were on the direct hit list of the Maoists as informers or being tagged as Maoist sympathisers by the police. Now with the situation gradually getting better and Maoists finding it difficult to cope with cleansing operations of the Central government, many cadres are leaving the camps to get into mainstream and rebuilding their lives, far from the shadow of violence.

Among them is Surya, alias Ram Babasi and his wife Malati, who once held key ranks in the Maoist organisations. After spending 14 years in the movement, the couple surrendered before the Malkangiri police and began a new life under the Odisha government’s rehabilitation scheme.

Surya recalls the time when he joined the Maoist outfit in 2002, driven by frustration over the lack of development in his native Bodigata area of Kalimela block. “I started as a member but then in 2007, took up arms in 2007, and later worked as the division committee member (DCM), an important cadre of the AK-47 wielding group in 2009. During those years, I operated in several areas including Kalimela, Boipariguda, Motu, and the Tulsi Hills, spreading fear with a gun in hand," he said.

While in the movement, Surya met Malati, another cadre, and the two fell in love. And that translated into marriage soon. But in 2016, Malati escaped the jungles and established contact with the police. The couple surrendered to the Malkangiri SP in 2017, received government incentives, and began their new journey.

Today, Surya drives an autorickshaw and earns a decent amount, while Malati works as a cook in a hostel under the Tribal Development Department. She draws a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. Reflecting on her past, Malati said that life in the organisation was nothing but the constant fear and uncertainty. “Then I used to roam around the forest day and night and could not stay in any place for long. I also felt the fear of being attacked by the police due to sudden raids. In such a situation, I could not even talk to my family for days,” she said.

Now reunited with her family, Malati says after surrender, she has been accepted by the society and gets respect too. The couple expressed gratitude to the Malkangiri police and urged those still in the movement to join the mainstream.

Similarly, six former women Maoists are now employed as cooks in various hostels of the Tribal Development Department in Malkangiri, who also earn as much as Malati does. While they expressed happiness about being accepted by society, they urged the government to increase their salary as it was not enough to support their families. "An additional assistance would be of big help to run our families," they voiced.