When The Bell Rings, Puri’s Slum Children Rush To Ekalavya Evening Class, Learn, Find Hope And Enjoy

By Shakti Prasad Mishra Puri: As the clock strikes five in the evening, Puri’s Dholei Panda Basti (slum) comes alive with the sound of children reading aloud, practicing dance steps, singing verses, and stretching into yoga poses. A place where most families struggle to meet daily needs, the Bharat Yoga Centre complex brings together around 50 kids from different age groups, studying from Class 1 to Class 10, to give wings to their dreams, the easy way. At the heart of this change is The Bell, a not-for-profit, that has been working since 2021 to provide free, quality education to children living in Puri’s slums. Here, since many working-class parents leave home early and return late, children often while away their time on the streets, accompany their parents to work, or remain idle at home. Lack of awareness, guidance, and opportunity gets them into wrong friendships and also substance use, petty crimes, and the cycle of generational poverty. When The Bell Rings, Puri’s Slum Children Rush To Ekalavya Evening Class, Learn, Find Hope And Soar (ETV Bharat) The Bell wanted to break this cycle, and it did. In Dholei Panda, Puri’s largest slum, The Bell runs its Ekalavya Learning Centre, more affectionately called the Ekalavya class by the community. Parents who were once caustic about the school are today the biggest supporters of the programme. “In Ekalavya school, children are trained in dance, singing and yoga along with academics. The life of my two daughters changed after coming here. The environment is very good. They are studying well and also performing beautifully in various activities. Many families here did not know about the school here. Free education that includes co-curricular activities is a blessing for us,” says Suchitra Behera of Baliapanda Basti. When The Bell Rings, Puri’s Slum Children Rush To Ekalavya Evening Class, Learn, Find Hope And Soar (ETV Bharat)