When The Bell Rings, Puri’s Slum Children Rush To Ekalavya Evening Class, Learn, Find Hope And Enjoy
In the heart of Puri’s slums, volunteers from 'The Bell' are ensuring that education reaches every child left out of the formal school system.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
By Shakti Prasad Mishra
Puri: As the clock strikes five in the evening, Puri’s Dholei Panda Basti (slum) comes alive with the sound of children reading aloud, practicing dance steps, singing verses, and stretching into yoga poses. A place where most families struggle to meet daily needs, the Bharat Yoga Centre complex brings together around 50 kids from different age groups, studying from Class 1 to Class 10, to give wings to their dreams, the easy way.
At the heart of this change is The Bell, a not-for-profit, that has been working since 2021 to provide free, quality education to children living in Puri’s slums. Here, since many working-class parents leave home early and return late, children often while away their time on the streets, accompany their parents to work, or remain idle at home. Lack of awareness, guidance, and opportunity gets them into wrong friendships and also substance use, petty crimes, and the cycle of generational poverty.
The Bell wanted to break this cycle, and it did.
In Dholei Panda, Puri’s largest slum, The Bell runs its Ekalavya Learning Centre, more affectionately called the Ekalavya class by the community. Parents who were once caustic about the school are today the biggest supporters of the programme.
“In Ekalavya school, children are trained in dance, singing and yoga along with academics. The life of my two daughters changed after coming here. The environment is very good. They are studying well and also performing beautifully in various activities. Many families here did not know about the school here. Free education that includes co-curricular activities is a blessing for us,” says Suchitra Behera of Baliapanda Basti.
Fourteen-year-old Kalpana Nayak, who attends classes at Ekalavya school says she was struggling with her studies. “I am in Class IX and was facing many difficulties. After coming here, my performance improved because here the teachers help me in every subject,” she says.
She also said how dancing, singing and yoga are all strung together to make the classes interesting. "I have won awards. My confidence has grown. I study here every day from 5 pm to 7.30 pm. My goal is to get a job in a bank,” Kalpana confides.
The Ekalavya classes run in the evenings and two teachers Akash Dash and Kalyani Sethi take care of the academics. Three volunteers Banita Dixit Rath, Monalisa Jena and Umesh Dash go door-to-door, identifying children who are either drop outs or not attending school at all. They convince parents to send them for classes.
More than 50 children attend the school daily. Here, books, notebooks, pens and learning materials are provided free of cost. The classes begin with a short prayer and moral education session. Then start lessons, drawing, dance practice, singing, yoga and games, activities designed to make children love learning.
“Children are like raw clay awaiting to be moulded. And it is upto us to shape them we want to,” says teacher Barsha Dash. “There is very little awareness about education in slum areas. It is a challenge to bring children here. But every child has talent. We only need to develop it,” she adds.
The Bell was established in 2017 by social worker Siddhartha Ray who has worked extensively in child protection and education. Under his leadership, the organisation did not wait for government funds. He organised and arranged volunteers to teach while some donors offered small spaces. The community contributes whatever it can.
Ray says the school started functioning only after a thorough survey was conducted in the slum areas. “We found many children enrolled in school but not attending classes. Parents are daily wage workers and do not have time to monitor them,” he says.
On the aim of the Ekalavya Pathshala, Ray says, “For overall development, education is the first requirement. So we decided to start Ekalavya to ensure children from Classes 1 to 10 get beyond usual school support. We also help children who cannot be enrolled in school by coordinating with the administration. Our goal is to include every child because their role in the development process is paramount.”
At the centre, children are also taught practical life skills that help them dream of a better and secured future.
Today, as more parents come forward and more children enjoy the evening classes, the Bell’s experiment in Puri’s slums is being seen as a powerful model for community-led education. It has started a movement that is already reshaping childhoods, which were once lost in neglect.
