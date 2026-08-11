ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘We Are There For Those Who Have No One’: Cuttack Man Opens His Heart And Home To Helpless Patients

Bibhuti provides free accommodation and meals to helpless patients who visit SCB Medical College and Hospital for prolonged or recurring treatment ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: For families caring for a loved one battling kidney disease, cancer or another serious illness, the ordeal often extends far beyond the diagnosis. From taking the patient to hospital and arranging meals to providing constant care and emotional support, every responsibility takes a toll on the entire family. The struggle becomes even harder when poverty stands between the patient and better treatment in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack. Accommodation, food and repeated travel add burdens that many families simply cannot afford. For such helpless patients and their attendants, 39-year-old Bibhuti Ray has opened not only the doors of his shelter, but also his heart.

Bibhuti provides free accommodation and meals to helpless patients who visit SCB Medical College and Hospital for prolonged or recurring treatment. He also gives shelter to unidentified and abandoned patients, arranges home-based care when required and brings physiotherapists to the facility. Through these efforts, he tries to bring a smile even to the faces of those fighting cancer.

The shelter provides free accommodation and food (ETV Bharat)

For patients suffering from serious diseases like advanced kidney ailments often need dialysis at frequent intervals. Many travel to Cuttack from faraway districts, making repeated journeys difficult and expensive. Some cannot even afford the vehicle fare.

Bibhuti allows such patients to stay at his shelter and uses his own vehicle to take them to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In a city unfamiliar to them, he becomes their caregiver, driver and above all, someone they can depend upon.

Once working as an autorickshaw driver, when he used to frequently encounter grieving families carrying the bodies of children who had died at Sishu Bhawan. "I was troubled to see how some autorickshaw drivers would force passengers to get down after knowing that they were carrying the body of a child. Their helplessness changed something within me," recalls Bibhuti.

Another incident in 2008 strengthened his resolve. While returning after dropping a patient at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Bibhuti saw five to seven bodies being transported together on a trolley. Unclaimed bodies would sometimes remain unattended for days before being taken to the Khannagar cremation ground for their last rites.

"Disturbed, I intervened and helped find a solution. Anytime an unidentified patient required assistance, a body needed to be taken for post-mortem examination or someone had to be given a dignified funeral, I stepped forward," says Bibhuti.

He initially transported helpless patients and bodies in his autorickshaw. Later, he acquired an ambulance and expanded his service.

A banner stating the details of the shelter for the benefit of patients (ETV Bharat)

Years of working among the sick and the dead prepared Bibhuti for one of the darkest periods in recent memory - the Covid-19 pandemic. At a time when few people were willing to handle the bodies of Covid victims, the district administration approached him. Bibhuti agreed without hesitation and helped conduct their last rites with dignity.