‘We Are There For Those Who Have No One’: Cuttack Man Opens His Heart And Home To Helpless Patients
Bibhuti Ray provides free shelter, meals, transport and care to critically ill patients and families arriving in Cuttack from Odisha's distant districts, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Cuttack: For families caring for a loved one battling kidney disease, cancer or another serious illness, the ordeal often extends far beyond the diagnosis. From taking the patient to hospital and arranging meals to providing constant care and emotional support, every responsibility takes a toll on the entire family. The struggle becomes even harder when poverty stands between the patient and better treatment in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack. Accommodation, food and repeated travel add burdens that many families simply cannot afford. For such helpless patients and their attendants, 39-year-old Bibhuti Ray has opened not only the doors of his shelter, but also his heart.
Bibhuti provides free accommodation and meals to helpless patients who visit SCB Medical College and Hospital for prolonged or recurring treatment. He also gives shelter to unidentified and abandoned patients, arranges home-based care when required and brings physiotherapists to the facility. Through these efforts, he tries to bring a smile even to the faces of those fighting cancer.
For patients suffering from serious diseases like advanced kidney ailments often need dialysis at frequent intervals. Many travel to Cuttack from faraway districts, making repeated journeys difficult and expensive. Some cannot even afford the vehicle fare.
Bibhuti allows such patients to stay at his shelter and uses his own vehicle to take them to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In a city unfamiliar to them, he becomes their caregiver, driver and above all, someone they can depend upon.
Once working as an autorickshaw driver, when he used to frequently encounter grieving families carrying the bodies of children who had died at Sishu Bhawan. "I was troubled to see how some autorickshaw drivers would force passengers to get down after knowing that they were carrying the body of a child. Their helplessness changed something within me," recalls Bibhuti.
Another incident in 2008 strengthened his resolve. While returning after dropping a patient at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Bibhuti saw five to seven bodies being transported together on a trolley. Unclaimed bodies would sometimes remain unattended for days before being taken to the Khannagar cremation ground for their last rites.
"Disturbed, I intervened and helped find a solution. Anytime an unidentified patient required assistance, a body needed to be taken for post-mortem examination or someone had to be given a dignified funeral, I stepped forward," says Bibhuti.
He initially transported helpless patients and bodies in his autorickshaw. Later, he acquired an ambulance and expanded his service.
Years of working among the sick and the dead prepared Bibhuti for one of the darkest periods in recent memory - the Covid-19 pandemic. At a time when few people were willing to handle the bodies of Covid victims, the district administration approached him. Bibhuti agreed without hesitation and helped conduct their last rites with dignity.
The assistance he received from the administration for this service inspired him to establish a permanent shelter - Sabitri Janaseva health Helpline. In 2023, he opened a 14-bed facility for patients and their attendants.
He now runs it using part of the income earned from his ambulance service, along with contributions from friends and assistance from his younger brother. Patients who have nowhere else to go are provided accommodation and food free of cost. They are also transported from the shelter to the hospital for treatment. Explaining the principle behind his work, Bibhuti said, “We are there for those who have no one.”
Serving unidentified and helpless people has become his life’s mission. He believes his commitment has come at a personal cost, as members of his own family have distanced themselves from him. Yet, in losing the support of one family, he has found many others among the strangers whose lives he has touched.
“My own family may have left my side, but many families in society, once unknown to me, now stand with me. I will continue this service until my last breath,” Bibhuti says emotionally.
He now owns two ambulances. If a helpless person needs assistance within a radius of 100 km, he provides the service free of cost.
His dedication has also inspired other volunteers to join him. Among them is Pratima Devi, who now assists Bibhuti in caring for patients at the shelter. Pratima first met him when she had brought her father-in-law to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Bibhuti helped the family during that difficult period, and his compassion encouraged her to become part of his mission.
“He helped us immensely when I brought my father-in-law to the hospital. After seeing his work, I decided that I, too, should assist him in serving others,” says Pratima who treats every patient arriving at the shelter like a member of her own family. She ensures that residents receive their meals on time and take their prescribed medicines regularly.
For Minati Ojha and her husband, the shelter arrived when they had almost run out of options. Minati said her husband suffered paralysis on October 29, leaving parts of his body immobile. Doctors advised regular physiotherapy and asked her to bring him to SCB Medical College and Hospital every day.
Their home was in Jajpur, making daily travel to Cuttack impossible. With nowhere to stay, the couple initially took shelter at a bus stand. It was there that Minati learned about Bibhuti and contacted him. They now live at the shelter without paying for accommodation or food. Her husband also receives physiotherapy, while the facility enables them to continue visiting the hospital.
“We had no place to stay and were taking shelter at the bus stand. Now, my husband and I live here as though this were our own home. We receive food, accommodation and physiotherapy free of cost and we can continue his treatment at the hospital,” Minati said.
The shelter has also become a temporary home for Sasmita Parida and her son, who is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The child requires regular medical care and sometimes needs platelets. Doctors advised the family to keep him in clean surroundings to reduce the risk of infection.
Belonging to Nayagarh, travelling frequently by bus could expose the child to infections. “My son needs regular treatment, and travelling by bus could put him at risk of infection. Here, he is cared for like members of a family, without being charged anything. I am deeply grateful,” Sasmita said.
For patients like Minati’s husband and Sasmita’s son, Bibhuti’s shelter offers more than just a bed and a meal. It gives exhausted families a place where they are not alone - and reminds them that, even during their most difficult battles, kindness can still provide a home.
Also Read: