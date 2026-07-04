Once Substance Users, Kartik & Tapu Are Now Transforming Lives Of Other Addicts In Odisha's Khordha
Efforts of both have not only changed lives of addicts but also sent a positive message towards building a drug-free society, reports Gobinda Chandra Panda.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Khordha: Having recovered from the scourge of substance abuse themselves, two youngsters from Khordha district are now making an effort to save others from falling into the drugs trap. Their resolve to change the lives of dozens of addicts has come as an inspiration for many and also sent a positive message towards building a drug-free society.
Kartik Khatei and Tapu Panda were once substance users wreaking misery on their families or the society. But once they decided to quit, they did so with grit and determination. Their life has now become a symbol of hope for hundreds of others addicted to drugs. By transforming their difficult experiences into social service, they are now engaged in building a drug-free society.
Kartik says, "While studying, I fell into the trap of drug addiction. Initially I took the substance for a little fun but then it became a habit and later dependence. My family and I were ostracized by society. After facing the horrors of drug addiction, I got myself treated at a drug rehabilitation centre and returned to the mainstream of the society." He vowed to help those trapped in drug addiction and bail out their families.
This 40-year-old has been clean for around six years. He has been helping other substance users through his organisation. Till now, more than 300 people have been treated at his facility and 30 of them have been clean for a long time.
Likewise, Tapu has also been working towards making the society drugs free. He has also established a facility where substance users are being helped to return to the mainstream of the society. The facility offers treatment along with psychological counseling. Around 90 people have been treated there and 17 of them have been clean for a long time.
Recalling his own experience, Tapu said, "I was so addicted to drugs that my family had to get me admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre. It was there that I realized the value of life. Addiction was not only having a devastating impact on me but also on society and my family. I promised myself that no one else's family would be torn apart like mine."
His father Madhav Chandra Panda disclosed that his son was into substance abuse for a long time and had behavioural issues. “He has overcome the problem now and understands his responsibilities. He has also taken the responsibility for making children from other families to give up drugs and other substances,” he said.
Sanjay Kumar Routray, who got help at the facility set up by Tapu, said, “I was admitted for excessive alcohol consumption in August last year. After getting proper treatment and counseling, I am now living a completely alcohol-free life."
Monira Begum, someone who has been observing Tapu’s journey, disclosed that self-realization plays a major part in recovery. "Tapu himself realized the damage he had caused by taking drugs. If he had not realized the damage, he would not have been worried about other families today," she said.
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