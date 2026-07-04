ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once Substance Users, Kartik & Tapu Are Now Transforming Lives Of Other Addicts In Odisha's Khordha

Khordha: Having recovered from the scourge of substance abuse themselves, two youngsters from Khordha district are now making an effort to save others from falling into the drugs trap. Their resolve to change the lives of dozens of addicts has come as an inspiration for many and also sent a positive message towards building a drug-free society.

Kartik Khatei and Tapu Panda were once substance users wreaking misery on their families or the society. But once they decided to quit, they did so with grit and determination. Their life has now become a symbol of hope for hundreds of others addicted to drugs. By transforming their difficult experiences into social service, they are now engaged in building a drug-free society.

Kartik says, "While studying, I fell into the trap of drug addiction. Initially I took the substance for a little fun but then it became a habit and later dependence. My family and I were ostracized by society. After facing the horrors of drug addiction, I got myself treated at a drug rehabilitation centre and returned to the mainstream of the society." He vowed to help those trapped in drug addiction and bail out their families.

This 40-year-old has been clean for around six years. He has been helping other substance users through his organisation. Till now, more than 300 people have been treated at his facility and 30 of them have been clean for a long time.

Likewise, Tapu has also been working towards making the society drugs free. He has also established a facility where substance users are being helped to return to the mainstream of the society. The facility offers treatment along with psychological counseling. Around 90 people have been treated there and 17 of them have been clean for a long time.