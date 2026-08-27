ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Tribal Girl Kabita Hikaka Clears NEET, Family Seeks Help To Fund Her Education

Rayagada: Kabita Hikaka had made up her mind early that she wanted to become a doctor. The road was not easy and she had to take the NEET examination three times. This year, the young tribal student from Sahada village finally secured the result she had looking forward to.

Kabita has become the first tribal girl from the Bisamcuttack Assembly constituency to clear NEET and secure admission to a medical college. She has been allotted a seat at Koraput Medical College. But even as her family celebrates the achievement, lack of money has become a worry ahead of her admission and further studies.

Kabita Hikaka (ETV Bharat)

Kabita is the only daughter of Laba Hikaka and Kamala Hikaka of Sahada village under Bisamcuttack block in Odisha’s Rayagada district. She began her schooling in her village and later studied at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bhaleri. After scoring 90 per cent in the Class 10 examination, she was selected to continue her studies at Iconic in Bhubaneswar.

Her aim remained unchanged through these years. She wanted to study medicine, although she knew that securing a seat would require a good NEET rank. Kabita continued preparing even more after she could not qualify in her first two attempts.