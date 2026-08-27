Odisha Tribal Girl Kabita Hikaka Clears NEET, Family Seeks Help To Fund Her Education
Kabita cleared NEET on third attempt and secured a medical seat, but financial hardship threatens her dream to become a doctor, reports Ranjan Kumar Rath.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Rayagada: Kabita Hikaka had made up her mind early that she wanted to become a doctor. The road was not easy and she had to take the NEET examination three times. This year, the young tribal student from Sahada village finally secured the result she had looking forward to.
Kabita has become the first tribal girl from the Bisamcuttack Assembly constituency to clear NEET and secure admission to a medical college. She has been allotted a seat at Koraput Medical College. But even as her family celebrates the achievement, lack of money has become a worry ahead of her admission and further studies.
Kabita is the only daughter of Laba Hikaka and Kamala Hikaka of Sahada village under Bisamcuttack block in Odisha’s Rayagada district. She began her schooling in her village and later studied at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bhaleri. After scoring 90 per cent in the Class 10 examination, she was selected to continue her studies at Iconic in Bhubaneswar.
Her aim remained unchanged through these years. She wanted to study medicine, although she knew that securing a seat would require a good NEET rank. Kabita continued preparing even more after she could not qualify in her first two attempts.
Her third attempt brought the result she had been waiting for. Kabita secured Odisha state rank 4,178 and rank 137 in the Scheduled Tribe category. She was then selected for admission to Koraput Medical College.
"My parents and teachers kept encouraging me during the long period of preparation. Their support, along with a disciplined study schedule helped me clear the examination," she said.
She now wants other tribal girls from the area to take confidence from her result and prepare for NEET. "Students should keep trying and not get bothered by failure. The first attempt might not be fruitful but subsequently you will get through if you work hard," she advises students aspiring to become doctors.
Her result has brought happiness to Sahada village and the wider Bisamcuttack area. For many local students, particularly girls from tribal families, higher education can be difficult because of financial and other limitations.
Kabita has crossed the first major hurdle by earning a medical seat. The immediate concern before her family is arranging the money needed for her medical education. Financial support at this stage could help the tribal girl continue her studies and move closer to becoming a doctor.
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