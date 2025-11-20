ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Student Sasmita Sahu Leads Campaign Against Child Marriage After Escaping Her Own

Being the eldest daughter of her family in Berhampur, she was always keen on a good education and getting a job. But her family thought otherwise and wanted to marry her off at the earliest. So Sasmita, after her matriculation, reached out to a local girls’ council, which intervened and convinced her parents that education was her right, and not underage marriage. Her parents eventually realised that they were at fault and allowed her to continue school.

Today, at 21, the same girl who once feared becoming a child bride is preventing others from accepting marriage at non-marriageable age. A student of Rama Devi Women’s University and a resident of Dumduma in Bhubaneswar, Sasmita now moves through the narrow lanes of slums and neighbourhoods, counselling families, negotiating with parents, and working alongside Anganwadi workers to stop underage marriages. So far, she has prevented at least 10 child marriages in the city.

“Proposals from boys' families kept coming in, people started visiting to 'see' and 'choose' me. When I realised what was happening, I went into depression. I stopped talking to anyone. That was the biggest nightmare,” she recalls.

Bhubaneswar: At 16, when relatives were discussing about a perfect match for her, and plan of her wedding was gaining momentum, Sasmita Sahu felt the walls closing in. A bright student who dreamt of college and a career, she suddenly found herself in the quagmire of being trapped, apprehensive of a future she did not choose or imagine.

Odisha Student Leads Campaign Against Child Marriage After Escaping Her Own (ETV Bharat)

Aiming to be a teacher, Sasmita now has made it a mission in her life to help girls who are being married away early, even before they reach the legal marriage age. “I want to build the lives of children in my village. Whenever I hear about a girl whose marriage is being arranged before age, I visit the family immediately, explain to them about the legal consequences, the health risks, and the long-term harm that early marriage causes. I urge parents to focus on their daughters’ education instead of rushing them into adulthood," explains Sasmita.

If girls cannot study themselves, how will they educate their children, is her constant question to parents.

Benudhar Senapati, CEO of not-for-profit organisation Ruchika, says India aims to eliminate child marriage by 2030. “Around 23% of children in India get married before the age that is specified for marriage. The figure for Odisha is 20.8% which means that one out of every five people in Odisha is getting married as a child,” Senapati pointed out.

Odisha Student Leads Campaign Against Child Marriage After Escaping Her Own (ETV Bharat)

Calling for a cohesive effort to check child marriages, he said, “We have to work with everyone. The first thing is to generate public awareness everywhere. We have to protest wherever a child marriage is taking place or is going to take place.”

Despite efforts by government agencies and civil society groups, instances of child marriage keep being reported while many go unreported in the interior pockets. The situation is acute in several districts of Odisha. According to NFHS-5 data, child marriage rates are 39.4% in Nabarangpur, 35.7% in Nayagarh, 33.2% in Rayagada, 32.4% in Malkangiri, 31.3% in Mayurbhanj, and 29% in Keonjhar.

Odisha Student Leads Campaign Against Child Marriage After Escaping Her Own (ETV Bharat)

According to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the prevalence of child marriage in the country has reduced to almost half from 47 per cent to 23.3 per cent since the enactment of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Not every change can come through government intervention, feels Sasmita. "We as citizens of the country also have responsibility to do whatever is possible on our part. I utilised my own experience to battle a bane. Others too can do their bit to make the world a better place to live in," she says.