Godmother Of Dongria Children, 65-Year-Old 'Shantanu Apa' Continues Her Mission Education In Odisha's Remote Rayagada
Shantanu Apa has spent years educating tribal children in remote Rayagada, encouraging girls' education and helping families embrace schooling and sobriety, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST
Rayagada/Bhubaneswar: By six in the morning, children begin arriving with books and notebooks at Shantanu Apa’s doorstep in Khambeshu, a village surrounded by hills in Odisha’s Rayagada district. They spend the next few hours studying under her care before eating mandia peja, a preparation of finger millet, and leaving for school. When school ends, they return for more lessons. At 65, Shantanu Mahapatra still arranges much of her day around theirs, following a routine she began 28 years ago.
Among those who once depended on her was Sneha, now pursuing postgraduate studies in Social Sciences at Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. Both her parents are farmers, and when she was young, they would leave her and her brother in Shantanu’s care.
Their village, Sneha recalls, had neither an anganwadi nor facilities for primary education. "We stayed with Shantanu Apa and studied there. She was a source of support for many children like us. We learnt from her how to live our lives," Sneha said.
The journey from those childhood lessons to a university classroom explains what Shantanu’s years in Khambeshu have meant to families in the surrounding hills.
When Shantanu arrived here from Bhubaneswar in 1998, reaching the village was difficult, roads and transport were inadequate and persuading parents to educate their children, particularly their daughters, required patient work. Today, parents bring children to her themselves and some of her former students have gone on to higher education and employment.
Born in Ainpur village in Cuttack district to Baidhar Mahapatra, Shantanu decided to opt for a life of service over the conveniences of the city. Her association with the Kasturba Gramseva Balwadi Centre took her to Khambeshu in 1998, where she began working with children from the Dongria Kondh (PVTG) community.
Somewhere along the way, Shantanu Mahapatra became "Shantanu Apa", the elder sister whom children and families came to trust.
The centre predates her arrival. Established on November 21, 1965, it now occupies a dilapidated building with limited facilities. Children from Khambeshu and nearby areas come here to study, while those from farther away stay at the centre. Its residents include children from Jangidi, Batigumma, Upargumma, Bandali and Gartali villages.
Shantanu looks after children studying in Classes I to V, helping them with their lessons and keeping them connected to school. Her responsibilities, however, have long extended beyond their books. Women’s education, adult literacy, prevention of child marriage and awareness against alcohol and substance use have also formed part of her work.
She saw education as the only way for people from remote settlements to opt for opportunities available elsewhere.
"People everywhere progressed with the times, while people here had remained behind. They could not continue that way, To stand alongside others, they had to move forward. So I encouraged them to learn to read and write and stay away from alcohol. I explained that it would help their own future as well as their village," Shantanu said.
She would literate people on how Odisha’s history was strongly linked to overseas trade. She would cite instances when the state did well in commerce and its people did business abroad. "Education", I told them, "would help the present generation engage with the wider world, while drinking could invite rejection from others."
Getting that message across took time. In the early years, Shantanu had to call children to come for classes. Girls’ education met with roadblocks as families were reluctant to let their daughters leave home.
Local sarpanch Subasini Wadaka remembers those beginnings. She first came to the Kasturba Gramseva Balwadi Centre with Shantanu in 1998, when the area was difficult to access and road facilities were lacking.
"At that time, nobody was willing to educate girls. We kept a few girls with us and taught them together. When those girls studied and went outside the village, others began to understand. We then gave greater attention to girls’ education. Children who studied here have completed postgraduate courses, and many are now working elsewhere," Wadaka said.
But both Shantanu and Wadaka vouch that the achievements of those first students helped clear other parents’ doubts. Families that had once hesitated began seeing possibilities for their daughters beyond the village and Shantanu’s efforts gradually found support within the community.
That change is apparent in the way children now arrive at the centre. She no longer has to persuade each one to attend. In fact, parents increasingly take the initiative.
"Earlier, we had to call the children. Now they come on their own. As parents have become more aware, they bring their children and leave them with us,” Shantanu said, underlining the importance she attaches to mothers' education.
Classes at Shantanu Apa begin at 6 am and continue until 10 am. Then the children head to school. In the evening also, the children are free to go to Shantanu if they have anything to learn. Those staying at the centre have another study session from 7 pm to 10 pm. Their families contribute towards food expenses. Earlier, the contribution was Rs 350, now, Shantanu said, almost all families pay Rs 550.
“Children from different parts of Rayagada district come and stay here. The village children go home, while those from outside stay with us,” she said.
For working parents such as Sneha’s, that care gave their children a place to stay and study when educational facilities were absent in their own village. Sneha’s recollection also speaks of the guidance she received beyond lessons.
Despite the centre’s condition and shortage of facilities, Shantanu has remained in Khambeshu, living simply and continuing the work that brought her there. Even at this age, her concerns remain rooted in the children and families around her. She keeps asserting that girls should study, children should build their futures and people should stay away from addiction.
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