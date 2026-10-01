ETV Bharat / offbeat

Godmother Of Dongria Children, 65-Year-Old 'Shantanu Apa' Continues Her Mission Education In Odisha's Remote Rayagada

Odisha’s 65-Year-Old ‘Shantanu Apa’ Spends 28 Years Helping Rayagada's Dongria Kondh Children Study ( ETV Bharat )

Rayagada/Bhubaneswar: By six in the morning, children begin arriving with books and notebooks at Shantanu Apa’s doorstep in Khambeshu, a village surrounded by hills in Odisha’s Rayagada district. They spend the next few hours studying under her care before eating mandia peja, a preparation of finger millet, and leaving for school. When school ends, they return for more lessons. At 65, Shantanu Mahapatra still arranges much of her day around theirs, following a routine she began 28 years ago.

Among those who once depended on her was Sneha, now pursuing postgraduate studies in Social Sciences at Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. Both her parents are farmers, and when she was young, they would leave her and her brother in Shantanu’s care. Shantanu Apa (ETV Bharat) Their village, Sneha recalls, had neither an anganwadi nor facilities for primary education. "We stayed with Shantanu Apa and studied there. She was a source of support for many children like us. We learnt from her how to live our lives," Sneha said. The journey from those childhood lessons to a university classroom explains what Shantanu’s years in Khambeshu have meant to families in the surrounding hills. When Shantanu arrived here from Bhubaneswar in 1998, reaching the village was difficult, roads and transport were inadequate and persuading parents to educate their children, particularly their daughters, required patient work. Today, parents bring children to her themselves and some of her former students have gone on to higher education and employment. Born in Ainpur village in Cuttack district to Baidhar Mahapatra, Shantanu decided to opt for a life of service over the conveniences of the city. Her association with the Kasturba Gramseva Balwadi Centre took her to Khambeshu in 1998, where she began working with children from the Dongria Kondh (PVTG) community. Teaching tribal children has always been the motto of Shantanu (ETV Bharat) Somewhere along the way, Shantanu Mahapatra became "Shantanu Apa", the elder sister whom children and families came to trust. The centre predates her arrival. Established on November 21, 1965, it now occupies a dilapidated building with limited facilities. Children from Khambeshu and nearby areas come here to study, while those from farther away stay at the centre. Its residents include children from Jangidi, Batigumma, Upargumma, Bandali and Gartali villages. Shantanu looks after children studying in Classes I to V, helping them with their lessons and keeping them connected to school. Her responsibilities, however, have long extended beyond their books. Women’s education, adult literacy, prevention of child marriage and awareness against alcohol and substance use have also formed part of her work.