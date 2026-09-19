ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Researcher Explains Home-Grown Semiconductor Chip To PM Modi At SEMICON India 2026

Berhampur: Standing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty presented a tiny semiconductor chip designed to perform a critical task, protecting data in connected devices. As the Prime Minister examined the innovation, he asked Mohanty about the chip’s design, its functioning and the products that could be developed using it. For the researcher from Aska in Odisha’s Ganjam district, explaining years of painstaking work directly to the Prime Minister was like a dream come true, a proud moment and an encouragement to take his research further.

Mohanty, a PhD researcher in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, was among the student chip designers who interacted with Modi at the national semiconductor event. The Prime Minister reportedly appreciated the team’s work and encouraged the researcher to continue contributing to the field.

A specimen of the integrated circuit was presented to Prime Minister Modi as a memento. (ETV Bharat)

The chip presented at the event was the ASCON AEAD Security Chip (C2S0091), a lightweight cryptographic integrated circuit designed to provide secure data encryption and authentication for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and embedded systems with limited computing resources.

In simple words, the chip can safeguard data transmitted or processed by small, connected electronic devices, an increasingly important requirement as IoT technology becomes part of homes, industries, healthcare systems and public infrastructure.

The chip was designed by Mohanty under the supervision of Assistant Professor Ayaskanta Swain and Professor Kamalakanta Mahapatra of NIT Rourkela. It was developed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Chip-to-Startup, or C2S, programme and fabricated at Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.

Odisha Researcher Explains Home-Grown Semiconductor Chip To PM Modi At SEMICON India 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Its fabrication marks a transition from an indigenous design developed in a laboratory to a physical silicon chip. A specimen of the integrated circuit was also presented to Prime Minister Modi as a memento.