Odisha Researcher Explains Home-Grown Semiconductor Chip To PM Modi At SEMICON India 2026
Ganjam researcher Pradeep Kumar Mohanty presented NIT Rourkela’s indigenous security chip to PM Modi, marking a milestone for Odisha’s semiconductor ambitions, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Berhampur: Standing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty presented a tiny semiconductor chip designed to perform a critical task, protecting data in connected devices. As the Prime Minister examined the innovation, he asked Mohanty about the chip’s design, its functioning and the products that could be developed using it. For the researcher from Aska in Odisha’s Ganjam district, explaining years of painstaking work directly to the Prime Minister was like a dream come true, a proud moment and an encouragement to take his research further.
Mohanty, a PhD researcher in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, was among the student chip designers who interacted with Modi at the national semiconductor event. The Prime Minister reportedly appreciated the team’s work and encouraged the researcher to continue contributing to the field.
The chip presented at the event was the ASCON AEAD Security Chip (C2S0091), a lightweight cryptographic integrated circuit designed to provide secure data encryption and authentication for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and embedded systems with limited computing resources.
In simple words, the chip can safeguard data transmitted or processed by small, connected electronic devices, an increasingly important requirement as IoT technology becomes part of homes, industries, healthcare systems and public infrastructure.
The chip was designed by Mohanty under the supervision of Assistant Professor Ayaskanta Swain and Professor Kamalakanta Mahapatra of NIT Rourkela. It was developed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Chip-to-Startup, or C2S, programme and fabricated at Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.
Its fabrication marks a transition from an indigenous design developed in a laboratory to a physical silicon chip. A specimen of the integrated circuit was also presented to Prime Minister Modi as a memento.
SEMICON India 2026, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi from September 17 to 19, showcased India’s growing capabilities in semiconductor research, chip design and manufacturing. Institutions from across the country participated in the programme and presented technologies developed by student researchers and academic teams. NIT Rourkela was the only institution from Odisha among the 20 participating institutions to showcase an indigenously designed and developed integrated circuit, according to the institute’s team.
Recounting his interaction with the Prime Minister, Mohanty said the PM wanted to know what the team had designed, how the chip worked and how the technology could be transformed into a usable product. Mohanty explained that the ASCON-based chip had been fabricated to secure data through encryption and authentication.
"The Prime Minister’s interest and encouragement strengthened my resolve to continue working in semiconductor research. I felt proud to represent both NIT Rourkela and my home district of Ganjam at the national event, though it is also important to acknowledge the contribution of my guides and everyone associated with the project," he said.
For the research team, however, the achievement is part of a much longer academic journey. Swain said NIT Rourkela began offering coursework and teaching related to integrated circuits under Mahapatra’s guidance as early as 1999. The institute has since intensified its focus on semiconductor education and chip development, particularly following the launch of national programmes supporting semiconductor innovation and technology-driven start-ups.
“This IC was developed this year, while we had also produced a similar circuit last year,” Swain said. He added that Mohanty was selected to interact with the Prime Minister alongside designers from other institutions and present NIT Rourkela’s chip as a memento.
Swain said NIT Rourkela has so far developed three integrated circuits, all of which are fully functional. He said the achievement demonstrated Odisha’s capacity in chip design and could help the state and the country progress further in semiconductor research and development.
Mahapatra said NIT Rourkela used SEMICON India 2026 to showcase its semiconductor-related activities and research projects. "The institute was steadily strengthening its work in semiconductor education, research and indigenous chip development," he added.
Its broader objective is to train skilled semiconductor professionals, enable the development of home-grown chips and build technological capacity for addressing social and national requirements. Workshops, research projects and specialised academic initiatives are also being pursued to strengthen Odisha’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem.
For Mohanty, the journey from Aska to presenting an indigenously developed security chip before the Prime Minister is a personal milestone. For NIT Rourkela and Odisha, it points to the state’s growing presence in India’s ambition to design, develop and manufacture its own semiconductor technologies.
Also Read: