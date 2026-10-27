Odisha Youngster Delivers Food In Bengaluru In Electric Wheelchair, Makes Helmet Safety A Priority
Purushotham Garadia from Odisha delivers food in Bengaluru using an electric wheelchair, wearing a helmet and working towards a government job to support his family.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: Before setting out to deliver food on Bengaluru’s busy roads, Purushotham Garadia makes sure he is braced to keep himself safe with his helmet steadily on his head. The 28-year-old, who travels in an electric wheelchair, knows why he needs to be careful - hundreds of kilometres away in Odisha, his family is waiting for him to return home safely.
Originally from Rayagada district, Purushotham works as a Zomato delivery executive. Earning a living has brought him far from home, but the thought of his family stays with him as he makes his way through the city’s massive traffic.
“Life is precious, and one should live it meaningfully. Regardless of how much self-confidence we have, we must remain cautious on the roads, where thousands of other riders are also travelling. Since the necessity to earn a living has brought us here from hundreds of kilometres away, we must also remain mindful of our families back home,” he said.
While many two-wheeler riders still venture out without helmets, Purushotham says he does not dare to. "I make it a point to wear one whenever I travel in the electric wheelchair. I would also appeal to riders to wear a helmet for their own safety," he advises.
His day begins at 8 am and continues until 8 pm. Having initially taken up a tele-calling job after arriving in Bengaluru, he moved into food delivery four months ago. The hours are long, but support from restaurant workers, his company and people he meets during deliveries has helped him find his feet in an unfamiliar city.
“I have been working here for the past six months, and for the last four months, I have been engaged in food delivery. My company, the restaurant staff, and the local people, even though they were strangers, have always stood by me and offered their support. No one has ever made me feel as though I am a person with a disability,” he said.
Purushotham speaks warmly of Bengaluru and its residents. People who were once strangers have become part of his daily working life, offering help and encouragement as he goes about his deliveries.
He also has plans beyond his present job. He wants to prepare for competitive examinations and get a government position so that he can support his family. Food delivery is how he earns today, but in his heart, he wishes for a government job.
For now, his days are spent carrying food to other people’s doorsteps. Through those long hours on the road, he holds on to his ambitions and to the responsibility of keeping himself safe for the family back home.
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