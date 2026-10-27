ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Youngster Delivers Food In Bengaluru In Electric Wheelchair, Makes Helmet Safety A Priority

Purushotham Garadia ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Before setting out to deliver food on Bengaluru’s busy roads, Purushotham Garadia makes sure he is braced to keep himself safe with his helmet steadily on his head. The 28-year-old, who travels in an electric wheelchair, knows why he needs to be careful - hundreds of kilometres away in Odisha, his family is waiting for him to return home safely.

Originally from Rayagada district, Purushotham works as a Zomato delivery executive. Earning a living has brought him far from home, but the thought of his family stays with him as he makes his way through the city’s massive traffic.

An youngster from Odisha is delievering food in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat) “Life is precious, and one should live it meaningfully. Regardless of how much self-confidence we have, we must remain cautious on the roads, where thousands of other riders are also travelling. Since the necessity to earn a living has brought us here from hundreds of kilometres away, we must also remain mindful of our families back home,” he said. While many two-wheeler riders still venture out without helmets, Purushotham says he does not dare to. "I make it a point to wear one whenever I travel in the electric wheelchair. I would also appeal to riders to wear a helmet for their own safety," he advises. His day begins at 8 am and continues until 8 pm. Having initially taken up a tele-calling job after arriving in Bengaluru, he moved into food delivery four months ago. The hours are long, but support from restaurant workers, his company and people he meets during deliveries has helped him find his feet in an unfamiliar city.