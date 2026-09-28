Odisha's Pratima Dash Turns Coconut Fibre Into Handicrafts, Trains Many Despite Struggle For Workspace
Kendrapara artisan Pratima Dash makes coconut-fibre handicrafts and trains other women, but a cramped thatched home limits her plans to expand, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Kendrapara: A ten-inch giraffe made of coconut fibre takes Pratima Dash about three hours to shape. In her hands, the same material becomes a peacock, a tortoise, a miniature house or a bird’s nest. And when it comes to the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, Pratima does not even keep a track of time. Orders for her handicraft products now arrive from within Kendrapara and beyond. Yet the 50-year-old artisan does much of her work in a thatched house covered with tarpaulin, where lack of space is making it difficult for her to expand.
Pratima lives in Bilipada village under Alailo panchayat in Kendrapara’s Mahakalapada block. She began learning coconut-fibre craft with other village women in 2005. The group’s interest eventually faded, but she kept working. After the Covid pandemic, she decided to pursue the craft more seriously.
In 2021, she attended training at SIDAC (State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts), where participants were given three hours to make a ten-inch giraffe. Pratima completed hers within the time and was selected as a master trainer. Since then, making handicrafts has brought her an income and teaching the skill has given her a way to help other women earn.
“I had seen these things being sold near the Lingaraj Temple and that made me want to try making them,” Pratima said. She started by winding coconut fibre into shapes and gradually improved her work through practice. A relative, Nalini Mohanty of Duhuria, encouraged her to take up more such work.
Pratima now makes more than 50 decorative items. Her collection includes coconut trees, flower vases, tortoises, miniature houses, models of baya weaver bird nests, figures of Jagannath and Ganesha, elephants, horses and peacocks. Some pieces are small enough to fit in a hand; her peacocks can stand about one and a half feet tall.
Her daughter Mamali Dash says she also makes crocodiles and kangaroos. "The entire series is full of variety and most are pretty colourful. Craftsmanship also is fine and that is the reason that we get so many orders," she said.
The main material is coconut fibre, which Pratima buys for about Rs 30 a kilogram. She uses coconut shells, thread, wool, velvet fabric, decorative stones, leaves, glue and embroidery materials according to the design. She used to source fibre from Sakhigopal but now buys machine-processed fibre available in Rajkanika.
“It is soft to the touch and easier to work with. The finished pieces look better and hold their shape,” she said. To Pratima, the work also shows how something usually discarded can become an object people want in their homes.
On a working day, she says, she can make 15 to 20 tortoises, five or six miniature houses, or 10 to 12 Jagannath figures, depending on the item. A kilogram of fibre can be used to make three or four giraffes, though the size and other materials affect the cost and selling price.
Her products are sold at exhibitions in Kendrapara and by local customers. Anganwadi centres in Rajkanika and Rajnagar place orders, while she says a substantial share of her orders comes from Koraput. The amount she earns varies with the work available. Pratima says a month spent as a trainer can bring Rs 20,000, while craft sales bring in more. Larger orders can earn her another Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in a month. "My usual earnings vary between at Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 a week and more than Rs 25,000 in some months," she adds.
That income has helped her meet household expenses and educate her three children. Pratima says she has also paid for the weddings of her two daughters. Her son, who lives outside Odisha, contributes to the household as well. Her husband farms, tends their cattle and helps with work at home.
“I have earned around Rs 2.4 lakh in a year from this work. With that money, I was able to get both my daughters married,” Pratima said.
Mamali remembers her mother learning the craft through a self-help group when she was a child. She has since watched her make the products at home and go on to teach others. “We studied with the money she earned, and she paid for my wedding too,” Mamali said.
Now all that concerns the craftsperson is the house that doubles up as her workshop. Pratima says she needs a better place both to live and to carry on her work. “Our name was on a list for a house, but I did not get one. I am still working from our thatched house, with tarpaulin over it,” she said.
Pratima has not kept the craft to herself. She has trained at least 40-50 people who showed interest to learn. Among them is Sagarika Panda of Bilipada, who learnt to make elephants, ceremonial pots, tortoises and flowering plants from coconut fibre.
“We made these things by hand and earned from them earlier,” Sagarika said. She now tutors children and says the producer group through which she worked has closed, so she is no longer making the handicrafts. Seeing the other women learn had first drawn her to the training, she recalled.
Kendrapara district handicrafts development officer Priyajit Das described Pratima as a skilled coconut-fibre artisan. "The department has sent her to conduct training at two places and intends to consider her for future programmes," he said. Pratima has applied for assistance with the space she needs for her work and the request is under consideration.
For now, the orders keep coming to Bilipada. Pratima continues to turn bundles of fibre into animals, figures and household decorations in the space she has, but with a hope that she gets a proper space to work more and train more.
Also Read: