ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Pratima Dash Turns Coconut Fibre Into Handicrafts, Trains Many Despite Struggle For Workspace

Pratima Dash whose coconut fibre crafts are much sought after in the state ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: A ten-inch giraffe made of coconut fibre takes Pratima Dash about three hours to shape. In her hands, the same material becomes a peacock, a tortoise, a miniature house or a bird’s nest. And when it comes to the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, Pratima does not even keep a track of time. Orders for her handicraft products now arrive from within Kendrapara and beyond. Yet the 50-year-old artisan does much of her work in a thatched house covered with tarpaulin, where lack of space is making it difficult for her to expand.

Pratima lives in Bilipada village under Alailo panchayat in Kendrapara’s Mahakalapada block. She began learning coconut-fibre craft with other village women in 2005. The group’s interest eventually faded, but she kept working. After the Covid pandemic, she decided to pursue the craft more seriously. The Trinity in coconut fibre (ETV Bharat) In 2021, she attended training at SIDAC (State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts), where participants were given three hours to make a ten-inch giraffe. Pratima completed hers within the time and was selected as a master trainer. Since then, making handicrafts has brought her an income and teaching the skill has given her a way to help other women earn. “I had seen these things being sold near the Lingaraj Temple and that made me want to try making them,” Pratima said. She started by winding coconut fibre into shapes and gradually improved her work through practice. A relative, Nalini Mohanty of Duhuria, encouraged her to take up more such work. Pratima now makes more than 50 decorative items. Her collection includes coconut trees, flower vases, tortoises, miniature houses, models of baya weaver bird nests, figures of Jagannath and Ganesha, elephants, horses and peacocks. Some pieces are small enough to fit in a hand; her peacocks can stand about one and a half feet tall. Her daughter Mamali Dash says she also makes crocodiles and kangaroos. "The entire series is full of variety and most are pretty colourful. Craftsmanship also is fine and that is the reason that we get so many orders," she said. An array of crafts Pratima has created (ETV Bharat) The main material is coconut fibre, which Pratima buys for about Rs 30 a kilogram. She uses coconut shells, thread, wool, velvet fabric, decorative stones, leaves, glue and embroidery materials according to the design. She used to source fibre from Sakhigopal but now buys machine-processed fibre available in Rajkanika.