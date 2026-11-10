ETV Bharat / offbeat

'If I Stop Today, Dreams Of Thousands Of Divyangs Will Be Shattered': Para-Swimmer Who Crossed The English Channel

After crossing the English Channel, Nayak holds the India Flag ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: At 8.58 am on September 24, 2026, Deepak Kumar Nayak and his team set out to sea from Dover, England. Deep waters lay ahead, dense fog surrounded them, and strong currents made the crossing difficult. What began as a 33-kilometre journey stretched to 58 kilometres for the swimmers who dreamt of crossing the English Channel and dared to attempt it. After about 21 hours and 20 minutes, the team reached the French coast at around 7.18 am the following day, September 25.

“When I held the National Flag from amid the waters, I felt a sense of triumph, not only for crossing the channel but for overcoming the disability which had restricted me from dreaming, at one point in time,” says Nayak, who was born with a physical disability affecting his lower body. He spoke to ETV Bharat after returning from the journey.

Deepak Nayak with is brother at the airport (ETV Bharat) The first para swimmer from Odisha to cross the Channel, Nayak says his disability never held him back. It strengthened his resolve to pursue his dreams. “It was bone-chilling cold that day. The other circumstances were equally adverse but the desire to battle the waves was at peak,” says Nayak, who learnt to swim in his village pond at the age of nine. Deepak is from Semalapadar in Nayagarh district. He was born to Jayakrushna and Nayana Nayak on July 4, 1985. He completed his matriculation at Badakhemundi High School in 2000, followed by his intermediate studies in 2002 and his bachelor’s degree from Khemundi College in 2005. He worked for a private company in Hyderabad for a few years and participated in various national-level competitions but did not win any medals. After returning to Odisha, he pursued an LLB at University Law College, followed by an LLM at Utkal University. It was during his LLB studies that he found himself drawn to swimming again. In 2015, Shashwat Mishra, then Commissioner of Sports and Youth Affairs, helped Nayak gain access to the swimming and exercise facilities at Kalinga Stadium. Deepak Nayak shows victory sign after crossing the English Channel (ETV Bharat) In the meantime, Deepak secured a position as an assistant public prosecutor and was posted in Phulbani. He subsequently received a promotion and moved to Bhubaneswar. Nayak says he was inspired by Satyendra Singh Lohia, a renowned para swimmer from Madhya Pradesh and a recipient of the Padma Shri. One thought kept going through his mind: “If Satyendra could do it, why can’t I?”