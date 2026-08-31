ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha NEET Success: Security Guard’s Daughter And Migrant Worker’s Son From Ganjam Earn Government Medical Seat

Berhampur: For five years, Rudra Prasad Pattnaik’s father has worked as a migrant labourer in Muscat, Oman. Back home in Ganjam, the family counted every rupee but held on to one hope - that Rudra would one day become a doctor. In Chhatrapur, Sandhyarani Panda was chasing the same dream. Her father earns just Rs 8,000 a month as a security guard with a private company. Preparing for NEET meant long daily journeys to Berhampur, with Sandhyarani leaving home at 6 am and returning around 9 pm.

Both students knew what their families were going through. But neither allowed that burden to affect their studies.

Their hard work has now paid off. After securing good ranks in NEET, Rudra and Sandhyarani have earned seats in government medical colleges in Odisha. Rudra will study at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput while Sandhyarani has also secured admission to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla, Sambalpur.

Rudra Prasad Patnaik of Khandadeuli village in Aska (ETV Bharat)

Rudra belongs to Khandadeuli village in the Aska area of Ganjam district. His father once supported the family through farming, but the income was not enough to fund his son’s education. For someone who wanted to become a doctor since childhood, a father did his best to support him. He left the village more than five years ago and travelled to Muscat, where he began working as a migrant labourer. It was when Rudra was in Class 8.

While his father worked abroad, his mother took charge of Rudra’s education. The family struggled even to arrange his admission after Class 10, she recalled. A local teacher eventually stepped in and helped them enrol him in higher secondary education. The difficulties did not stop here. His mother travelled from one place to another, searching for a way to help him prepare for NEET. Rudra finally joined coaching in Berhampur and prepared for the examination for a year.

Rudra credits teacher Basudev Maharana’s guidance and his father’s constant encouragement for helping him remain focused. "But my mother did no less. I had wanted to become a doctor since childhood. Watching doctors treat patients at hospitals and seeing accounts of their work strengthened my resolve to enter medicine. I now want to complete my education and serve patients," he said.

For his mother, the medical college seat is the result of years of sacrifice by the entire family.

“Our financial condition was not good. His father went abroad so that Rudra could study. There was even a time when we were not in a position to fund his Plus II admission, but a local teacher helped us.”