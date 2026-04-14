ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Man Turns Retirement Into Green Mission Growing & Distributing 40 Plus Medicinal Plants For Free

Bhubaneswar: Sunday mornings in Bhubaneswar seem the most awaited day for plant lovers. Close to a school, a small crowd gathers not to shop essentials but to pick their free medicinal plants. And gifting them these plants is Sisir Kumar Ray (63), a retired mathematics teacher who has turned his post-retirement life into a green mission. As a weekly ritual, he moves around with a lot of medicinal and herbal plant saplings and as a personal habit, distributes to people who need those.

For Sisir, planting trees began during his teaching years and expanded later into a structured effort with the objective of greening the city and reviving awareness about traditional medicinal plants.

Sisir Kumar Ray with saplings for distribution (ETV Bharat)

A native of Nirakarpur in Khordha district, Sisir has spent decades in the capital city. For nearly 30 years, Sisir taught mathematics in government schools. After retirement in July 2023 from Unit-8 Government School as a teacher, he decided his time, energy and personal savings into building something that is in the larger interest of the community. Beyond textbooks, he committed himself to environmental awareness. Even during his service, he involved students in plantation drives. Retirement only gave that effort more time and direction.

He selected a patch near Raj Bhavan, (Governor's House) and transformed it into a medicinal garden, taking care of requirements all by himself. Despite limited space, today that same patch hosts more than 40 varieties of plants known for their healing properties. The space regularly draws attention, as people stop to pause, ask questions and often get with a sapling in hand even without asking.