Kendrapara’s Women Weavers Left Waiting As Banks Deny Loans For Woolen Carpet Craft

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: Imagining woolen carpets being woven in the eastern coastal belt of Odisha might be a tad difficult, but a visit to Kendrapara’s Raisar village would not only clear the picture but make one realise how the rhythmic clack of looms blends with the hopes of rural women in this part of the world, determined to build their own identity as woolen carpet makers.

The handwoven carpets here are soft, warm, and richly textured, and sell for anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 at exhibitions and state handicraft fairs. But the women who create them are caught in a painful paradox - they have mastered a rare craft but do not have the scope to become independent entrepreneurs. Reason, lack of finance. Neither do they have enough money to start their venture single-handedly nor do the banks give them loans.

Fifteen women completed their training two years ago while 15 more are currently learning. But most of them are waiting for a simple loan to turn their skills into livelihood. Even the district handicraft department admits that banks are not sanctioning loans. An online portal is now being prepared, but for many women it is a lost opportunity of months or years.

Woolen carpet weaving is one of the 61 recognized handicrafts of Kendrapara district. At Raisar village in Gardapur block, 42-year-old master trainer Anu Das from Chanchpada, Cuttack has been appointed by the Handicrafts department to train 15 women inside a rented building. A skilled artist, Anu joined the department in 1996 and trained at C-DAC, Gandamunda. She has conducted training sessions across Kendrapara and Cuttack and knows every thread of the craft.

Anu says wool carpets are basically the soft, handwoven mats which are spread on the floor. "We use warp, weft, wool, lacchi, bamboo tools, and a loom. A 4–5 ft carpet takes a month for trainees, and its price goes up to Rs 12,000–15,000. A small mat sells for Rs 2,000-2,500," she adds.

Though she is happy to have trained 15 women and is in the process of doing the same for 15 more, things do not seem to look up in the absence of funding. "The bank does not give loans, so none of these women has been able to start work. Had they been disbursed bank loans, many would have been independently earning today,” she states.