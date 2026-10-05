ETV Bharat / offbeat

Just Jute: Odisha's Israt Jahan Brings 26 Women Together Stitching A Craft With Rs 18,000

Kendrapara: A shopping bag takes shape as one woman stitches its body, another attaches the handles and a third gives it the finishing touches. At a workspace in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, the women divide the tasks, helping one another turn lengths of jute fabric into products they can create beautifully and sell. Between household chores and looking after their children, they have found a passion that also helps them earn an income of their own.

Bringing them together is Israt Jahan, a 50-year-old woman whose own journey into earning a livelihood began when she lost her husband. Once largely confined to home, she stepped outside to shoulder her family’s responsibilities. Today, she leads a producer group of 26 women, including herself, making jute bags, folders and other handcrafted goods.

Just Jute: Odisha's Israt Jahan Brings 26 Women Together Stitching A Craft With Rs 18,000 (ETV Bharat)

The earnings are good but orders are not always plentiful. However, the women speak warmly of the work, the company they keep and the confidence Israt has helped them find.

“When everyone works together, even a difficult task becomes easier. Someone attaches the handles to a bag, someone works on a file. We help one another, so the work does not feel difficult,” said member Asma Bibi.

Israt lives in Ward 13 of Golarahat in Derabish block. Earlier, many people knew her as the wife of Zakir Hussain Khan, a well-known local sportsman and journalist. She is now also known among women across the district who want to learn how to make household and everyday items from jute.

Just Jute: Odisha's Israt Jahan Brings 26 Women Together Stitching A Craft With Rs 18,000 (ETV Bharat)

After her husband’s death, she took up wool craft, embroidery and stitching to support herself. Her sewing experience went back much further. She recalled working with needle and thread since 1985. Over time, those skills became the foundation of a collective enterprise.

The Swadhin Producer Group was formed in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted its activities for two years. When the women decided to resume, they got together and pooled their savings, collecting Rs 18,000 to restart work without initial government financial assistance.

“We began with sewing. But when we saw that tailoring was being done everywhere, we thought of taking up jute work. Four or five of our members went for training,” Israt said.

The group began making jute products in 2022. In a district known for jute cultivation, the women found a material that could be experimented into a range of useful goods. Its biodegradable nature also appealed to them.

Just Jute: Odisha's Israt Jahan Brings 26 Women Together Stitching A Craft With Rs 18,000 (ETV Bharat)

“We chose jute because it is environment-friendly,” said group secretary Rajida Khanam. Israt said concerns about plastic and the demand for alternatives encouraged them to develop the product range.

For some time, the group operated from Israt’s home. In 2025, the women received space in a Mission Shakti building near the local Budhi Jagulai temple. Since then, the 26 members have continued working there.

Their usual schedule accommodates responsibilities at home. They arrive at 11 am, work until 1 pm and return between 3 pm and 5 pm. Before coming, they ensure that their household chores are done and children sent to school.

When larger orders arrive, the working day stretches. Asma said they sometimes stay until 9 pm or 10 pm to complete the work. A tailor herself, she makes shopping bags and handles their finishing. Depending on the product, a bag takes her around 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Once the fabric has been cut, the women distribute the tasks and work through the available pieces.