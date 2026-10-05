Just Jute: Odisha's Israt Jahan Brings 26 Women Together Stitching A Craft With Rs 18,000
After her husband’s death, Israt Jahan built a jute handicraft venture where women work together, earn well and find confidence through companionship, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Kendrapara: A shopping bag takes shape as one woman stitches its body, another attaches the handles and a third gives it the finishing touches. At a workspace in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, the women divide the tasks, helping one another turn lengths of jute fabric into products they can create beautifully and sell. Between household chores and looking after their children, they have found a passion that also helps them earn an income of their own.
Bringing them together is Israt Jahan, a 50-year-old woman whose own journey into earning a livelihood began when she lost her husband. Once largely confined to home, she stepped outside to shoulder her family’s responsibilities. Today, she leads a producer group of 26 women, including herself, making jute bags, folders and other handcrafted goods.
The earnings are good but orders are not always plentiful. However, the women speak warmly of the work, the company they keep and the confidence Israt has helped them find.
“When everyone works together, even a difficult task becomes easier. Someone attaches the handles to a bag, someone works on a file. We help one another, so the work does not feel difficult,” said member Asma Bibi.
Israt lives in Ward 13 of Golarahat in Derabish block. Earlier, many people knew her as the wife of Zakir Hussain Khan, a well-known local sportsman and journalist. She is now also known among women across the district who want to learn how to make household and everyday items from jute.
After her husband’s death, she took up wool craft, embroidery and stitching to support herself. Her sewing experience went back much further. She recalled working with needle and thread since 1985. Over time, those skills became the foundation of a collective enterprise.
The Swadhin Producer Group was formed in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted its activities for two years. When the women decided to resume, they got together and pooled their savings, collecting Rs 18,000 to restart work without initial government financial assistance.
“We began with sewing. But when we saw that tailoring was being done everywhere, we thought of taking up jute work. Four or five of our members went for training,” Israt said.
The group began making jute products in 2022. In a district known for jute cultivation, the women found a material that could be experimented into a range of useful goods. Its biodegradable nature also appealed to them.
“We chose jute because it is environment-friendly,” said group secretary Rajida Khanam. Israt said concerns about plastic and the demand for alternatives encouraged them to develop the product range.
For some time, the group operated from Israt’s home. In 2025, the women received space in a Mission Shakti building near the local Budhi Jagulai temple. Since then, the 26 members have continued working there.
Their usual schedule accommodates responsibilities at home. They arrive at 11 am, work until 1 pm and return between 3 pm and 5 pm. Before coming, they ensure that their household chores are done and children sent to school.
When larger orders arrive, the working day stretches. Asma said they sometimes stay until 9 pm or 10 pm to complete the work. A tailor herself, she makes shopping bags and handles their finishing. Depending on the product, a bag takes her around 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Once the fabric has been cut, the women distribute the tasks and work through the available pieces.
“We want more orders. That would encourage us to work more and help increase our earnings. We also hope for more facilities and support from the government so that we can move ahead,” Asma said.
The group sources fabric from Cuttack but when demand rises they get it from Kolkata. Israt said the fabric they purchase costs around Rs 30 to Rs 50 a metre, and a metre can yield approximately three bags, depending on their size. Bag prices begin at Rs 150.
According to her, members earn around Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 a month. The money helps with household expenses, though the women would like enough work to earn more regularly.
For Sangeeta Sahu, who lives nearby in Dumukahat, joining the group was life changing. “I finish my daily work at home and come here because I want to do something of my own and move forward,” she said.
She stitches jute shopping bags, bottle bags and folding files, besides working on leaf products. In November 2025, she attended training in jute-product making at Rural Self Employment Training Institute, an initiative of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) in Chhata and began applying what she learnt at the group’s workspace.
Sangeeta credits Israt with encouraging women to step outside their homes and participate. “She manages the group and explains the work to us. Because of her, we have been able to come out of our homes and become known to others,” she said.
Still, she is candid about the limits of their earnings. “We are not earning as much as we should. We do whatever work we receive. If we get more support, we can progress further.”
Alongside jute craft, the group undertakes tailoring, embroidery, painting, wool work and leaf stitching. Israt said the women supplied stitched sal leaves when a leaf-processing unit at Chatara Chakada began operations.
Their jute range includes handbags, shopping bags, bottle carriers, office and laptop bags, lunch bags, files, folders, sitting mats and letter holders. Making several kinds of products allows members to put their different skills to use.
For Subhasini Swain of Chasakhanda, Hindu-Muslim companionship is the best part about the venture. "Besides, learning and earning happens together. So I enjoy coming here," she said.
She had done some sewing at home before Israt encouraged her to join and contribute whatever skills she already possessed. At the group, she has continued learning stitching and leaf work.
She also appreciates Israt’s patience with members who are still learning. “If we do not know how to do something, she explains it once or twice,” Subhasini said.
Her income helps meet some expenses, even if it remains small. Like the other women, she hopes the group will receive enough work to make their efforts more rewarding.
Israt said the group later received a one-time government startup grant of Rs 2.04 lakh. It helped them purchase equipment, including a machine for jute work, a larger electronic machine, an embroidery machine and two conventional sewing machines.
They now have eight machines, including some brought from members’ homes. With more funds, Israt hopes to buy additional equipment.
The work requires more than jute fabric. The women also purchase zips, thread, piping material and components such as cord and tubing for bag handles. Meeting these costs while keeping work available for members remains a concern.
Most retail sales take place at fairs. The group also receives bulk orders for files and folders used in agriculture, horticulture and block-level training programmes. Israt said these orders sometimes run into thousands of pieces.
She put the group’s annual income at Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Beyond the startup grant, she said, it has received no further financial grant.
“The women want to contribute to their children’s education and support their families. They hope to earn more. If our message reaches the government, we would like some additional help,” Israt said.
Kendrapara Collector Raghuram R. Iyer said the administration would ask Mission Shakti’s district programme manager to examine the group’s marketing requirements and provide assistance. Additional credit could also be arranged if needed, he said.
For now, the women continue working with the orders they have. Asma attaches handles, Sangeeta stitches bags and files and Subhasini learns alongside them. Israt’s encouragement has brought them to the same workspace and all they hope is a wider market that will give them more reasons to keep returning.
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