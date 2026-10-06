Odisha Mushroom Farmer Ipsita Swain Earns Rs 10 Lakh A Year From Mushroom Farming, Helps Others Learn
Kendrapara’s Ipsita Swain earns Rs 10 lakh annually from mushroom farming, employs six workers and has trained over 500 women in cultivation, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Kendrapara: On about 10,000 square feet area, Ipsita Swain has spawned success. Today, her mushroom farm in Odisha’s Kendrapara district not only supports her family but also pays salary to six workers and supplies mushrooms and spawn to customers beyond the district. The 46-year-old woman however, continues to be a homemaker besides earning a position of an 'agri-preneur' after successfully running her mushroom farm and training other women learn a skill they can turn into an income.
Swain, who belongs to Adhanga Mallikeswarpur village under Palei panchayat in Derabish block, said her mushroom business brings in an annual income of Rs 10 lakh. More than 500 women have received training from her, while around 200 growers regularly buy her mushrooms and spawn.
Her journey began in 2010, when she decided to try something beyond the household work that had occupied her until then. Before marriage, she had been interested in sewing and knitting. Later, mushroom cultivation caught her attention because it offered the possibility of earning with a relatively small investment.
“Until 2010, I was a homemaker. But then I wanted to grow mushrooms and learnt the method from a craftsman from Puri. The investment was low and the returns were better, so I thought why not experiment,” she said while talking to ETV Bharat.
She subsequently underwent formal training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and completed further training in mushroom cultivation at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, in 2015. Learning scientific methods helped her develop the enterprise and she has continued to seek training as it has grown.
A Farm Built Around Straw Beds
After moving from her village home, Swain built a house on a plot of approximately 16,000 square feet beside the Kendrapara-Golarahat Public Works Department road. Mushroom cultivation occupies 10,000 square feet of the property.
“The shade makes this place suitable for mushrooms. Along with shade, ventilation is necessary because fungi need oxygen,” she explained.
According to Swain, each bed generally produces between 800 grams and one kilogram of mushrooms, occasionally yielding as much as 1.2 kilograms. She puts the cost of preparing a bed at Rs 60 and the profit at around Rs 40.
Preparation begins with cutting straw using a chaff cutter and soaking it in a tank for 12 hours. Swain said the straw is then treated with lime, drained and stacked, with the tips facing downwards and the base upwards to allow water to run off. Beds are prepared using the straw, mushroom spawn, bran and a little gram flour. Harvesting at her farm begins about 10 days after the beds are laid.
Straw availability determines how many beds she can prepare. She collects it from farmers during the December paddy harvest and buys additional supplies from traders as needed. “If enough straw is available, we can prepare more beds and produce more mushrooms,” she said, identifying straw, spawn and bran as the principal inputs.
Producing Her Own Spawn
Swain’s business expanded when she began producing mushroom spawn, the material used to initiate cultivation. The decision grew out of problems with supplies purchased elsewhere which were of poor-quality and ruined several beds.
During her training in 2015, KVK scientist Namita Mohapatra encouraged her to produce spawn herself. In 2020, Swain bought the necessary machinery and began production. “She encouraged me to make my own spawn because beds were sometimes getting damaged after we brought it from outside,” Swain recalled. “We have been producing it since 2020,” she added,
Ipsita said OUAT recognised her work in spawn production and awarded her as a woman entrepreneur farmer from Kendrapara district. Producing and selling spawn has also helped her maintain contact with growers starting their own businesses.
Her husband and three children support the enterprise. Six workers are employed at the farm and Swain said the women working there receive Rs 9,000 a month.
The market for her mushrooms and spawn now extends to Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha districts. Her mushrooms reach Cuttack, while spawn is sold there and in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika, Rajnagar, Aul and Pattamundai areas, besides nearby markets.
Helping Other Women Start
Swain said more women, who spend most of their time at home, must begin working independently through mushroom cultivation. She also trains women interested in learning the skill. “I have imparted training to more than 500 women and today they are successfully doing their cultivation. Around 200 growers are regular customers for the mushrooms and spawn we produce,” she said.
Among those buying her spawn is Sabita Pani of the Korua area in Garadpur block. Pani started her mushroom business four to five months ago after videos on YouTube sparked her interest. “I prepare 20 beds a day and get around seven to 10 kilograms of mushrooms daily,. The mushrooms appear within 12 to 14 days. I could not find good spawn elsewhere, so I come here to buy it,” Pani said.
She pays Rs 17 for a small bottle of spawn and Rs 28 for a large one. Her experience shows how Swain’s spawn business is supplying women who are developing cultivation units of their own.
Demand, Returns And Setbacks
Swain said demand and prices have risen following concerns over fake paneer in the market, with some customers turning to mushrooms. She quotes selling prices of Rs 260 for traders and Rs 280–300 for local customers and says no chemical inputs are used in her cultivation.
“The business supports our family, with three of my children studying now, and six staff members,” she said.
Ask her if she has faced any challenge or setback and Ispita says, there have been many. Although storms generally cause few problems for her operation, Swain recalled difficulties during Cyclone Fani. Poor-quality spawn and occasional infections in the beds remain concerns.
Her willingness to learn has helped her address cultivation challenges. KVK head and scientist Dr Susmita Mohanty said Swain remains in contact with the centre, adopts new technology and attended another training programme in 2024.
“She has a keen interest in farming. Along with training others in mushroom cultivation, she also teaches spawn preparation. She received a best entrepreneur award last year. Her work in mushroom cultivation, spawn production and vegetable farming makes her a leading farmer,” Mohanty said.
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