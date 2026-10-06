ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Mushroom Farmer Ipsita Swain Earns Rs 10 Lakh A Year From Mushroom Farming, Helps Others Learn

Kendrapara: On about 10,000 square feet area, Ipsita Swain has spawned success. Today, her mushroom farm in Odisha’s Kendrapara district not only supports her family but also pays salary to six workers and supplies mushrooms and spawn to customers beyond the district. The 46-year-old woman however, continues to be a homemaker besides earning a position of an 'agri-preneur' after successfully running her mushroom farm and training other women learn a skill they can turn into an income.

Swain, who belongs to Adhanga Mallikeswarpur village under Palei panchayat in Derabish block, said her mushroom business brings in an annual income of Rs 10 lakh. More than 500 women have received training from her, while around 200 growers regularly buy her mushrooms and spawn.

Ipsita with women who help her in mushroom farming enterprise (ETV Bharat)

Her journey began in 2010, when she decided to try something beyond the household work that had occupied her until then. Before marriage, she had been interested in sewing and knitting. Later, mushroom cultivation caught her attention because it offered the possibility of earning with a relatively small investment.

“Until 2010, I was a homemaker. But then I wanted to grow mushrooms and learnt the method from a craftsman from Puri. The investment was low and the returns were better, so I thought why not experiment,” she said while talking to ETV Bharat.

She subsequently underwent formal training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and completed further training in mushroom cultivation at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, in 2015. Learning scientific methods helped her develop the enterprise and she has continued to seek training as it has grown.

A Farm Built Around Straw Beds

After moving from her village home, Swain built a house on a plot of approximately 16,000 square feet beside the Kendrapara-Golarahat Public Works Department road. Mushroom cultivation occupies 10,000 square feet of the property.

“The shade makes this place suitable for mushrooms. Along with shade, ventilation is necessary because fungi need oxygen,” she explained.

Ipsita balances household chores along with entrepreneurship (ETV Bharat)

According to Swain, each bed generally produces between 800 grams and one kilogram of mushrooms, occasionally yielding as much as 1.2 kilograms. She puts the cost of preparing a bed at Rs 60 and the profit at around Rs 40.

Preparation begins with cutting straw using a chaff cutter and soaking it in a tank for 12 hours. Swain said the straw is then treated with lime, drained and stacked, with the tips facing downwards and the base upwards to allow water to run off. Beds are prepared using the straw, mushroom spawn, bran and a little gram flour. Harvesting at her farm begins about 10 days after the beds are laid.

Straw availability determines how many beds she can prepare. She collects it from farmers during the December paddy harvest and buys additional supplies from traders as needed. “If enough straw is available, we can prepare more beds and produce more mushrooms,” she said, identifying straw, spawn and bran as the principal inputs.