When Illness Disturbed Her Dream, Husband Rajesh Stepped In, Built A Thriving Poultry Farm In Kendrapara
Rajesh Nayak helped sustain his wife’s poultry venture through illness, building a profitable farm that provides regular employment to eight in Odisha, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Kendrapara: When illness confined Shubhasmita Mohanty to her home, she worried about the business she had worked so hard to build. She thought she has to give up on everything she had planned. But her husband, Rajesh Kumar Nayak, understood what it meant to her. He stepped away from his contracting work to help keep her venture going, taking on responsibilities she could no longer manage alone.
Their partnership has since grown into a profitable poultry enterprise in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Registered in Shubhasmita’s name, the farm houses around 23,000 broiler chickens and provides regular employment to eight people. For the couple, it has been a way to carry forward her ambition through a difficult period. For the people working in the farm, it offers a monthly income and a workplace.
The couple lives in Gobindapur, also known as Sana Raesara, under Bantala panchayat in Garadpur block. Rajesh, 34, joined a contracting firm in Bhubaneswar after graduation and later began taking up small contracts independently. It was Shubhasmita, 32, who encouraged him to take up her dream venture of an automated poultry farm and played a central role in developing the business.
When she fell ill, Rajesh took on its day-to-day management. With her continued involvement and government-backed financial support, the couple expanded the enterprise into what the district livestock officer describes as Kendrapara’s largest broiler farm by capacity.
“The enterprise is my wife Shubhasmita Mohanty’s. I used to work as a contractor in Bhubaneswar. But when she fell ill, I decided to fulfill her dream. I could not possibly have asked her to close the unit rather I wanted to develop the farm and help her. Today I am happy I took the decision to come back to the village and nurture her dream project. I have also been able to provide employment to a few people here,” Rajesh says.
The venture began in April 2024, when the couple purchased land for the project. Their roughly four-and-a-half-acre property now accommodates poultry sheds, a pond for fish farming, vegetable cultivation and fruit trees. The workers look after these activities along with the chickens, tending to crops and maintaining the grounds.
Shubhasmita’s contribution has also received recognition. District livestock officer Jaimini Behera said she was honoured as a successful woman farmer in 2025.
“This farm, which began in 2024, has the highest broiler capacity in Kendrapara district. It is registered in Shubhasmita Mohanty’s name,” Behera said.
The project has received loan assistance under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana. A separate subsidy is to be disbursed through the district veterinary office.
Day-old chicks arrive at the farm and are raised in environmentally controlled sheds before being sent to market. Automatic feeding and drinking systems deliver food and water, while equipment regulates the temperature inside the sheds.
Whether it is hot, cold or raining outside, Rajesh said, the system helps maintain conditions suited to the birds. Fans, sensors, cooling pads and an automatic control panel support its operation. A generator and a dedicated transformer help meet the farm’s electricity requirements.
The technology has made it possible to manage birds on a large scale, but Rajesh is clear that the farm still needs close supervision. Workers check the chickens, monitor the equipment, replenish supplies and keep the sheds clean.
“Even if everything is automatic, your own effort and supervision are necessary. If someone takes this up seriously as a business and works sincerely, there is immense scope to grow,” he adds.
Among the people working at the farm is Pati Naik, a woman from Mayurbhanj district, whose daily routine revolves around the birds. “We give them food and water on time. We feed the chickens first. Only then do we eat,” she said.
For Pati, who has worked at the farm for about a year, those responsibilities begin early. She wakes at 5 am, completes work outside the sheds and enters them between 6 am and 7 am. Her main duties are to ensure the birds have food and water and that their surroundings remain clean.
Young chicks require care at floor level. As they grow, workers load feed into the equipment that distributes it through the sheds. Lifting and emptying the sacks is the more demanding part of her work, she said, but she finds the rest of the routine manageable.
She earns Rs 15,000 a month and values the change the job has brought.
“If I had stayed in my district, I would have had to go into the forest in the heat to collect firewood,” Pati said. “Working here in the shade is much better.”
The employer’s behaviour has also encouraged her to stay. “Here we are treated with affection and respect. That is why we have stayed here for a year,” she said.
Bipin Kumar Naik, who came from Keonjhar district, has worked at the farm for between a year and a year-and-a-half. He also earns Rs 15,000 a month, which helps him meet his family’s expenses.
His duties include observing the birds, checking whether the machines are functioning and turning the bedding material on the shed floors every day. After a batch is taken away, workers remove the accumulated droppings and clean the space.
“We pour the feed into the system, and it automatically reaches the chickens. Water also reaches them automatically from the tank,” Bipin explained.
When birds fall ill, medicines supplied by the company are administered to them, he said. Workers are given masks, gloves and protective coverings for their feet when required.
Rajesh says the first poultry unit has completed 10 batches and a newer unit has completed two. Around six batches can be raised and sold in a year. Companies and distributors collect the birds in their vehicles and arrange onward supply. The farm does not sell directly in the local retail market.
The enterprise is profitable, Rajesh said, although returns vary with market prices. Wages, electricity, maintenance and other recurring expenses have to be managed alongside the cost of developing and running the farm.
Loan assistance and cooperation from officials have helped the couple build the venture. Rajesh said entrepreneurs also need their own capital, as bank finance alone may not meet all their requirements.
For Shubhasmita and Rajesh, the farm has kept a business ambition alive through illness and brought regular work to others. Her name remains on the enterprise, while he oversees its daily operations. The couple not only exemplify the adage 'made for each other,' but also allow many others to earn with respect.
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