ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Illness Disturbed Her Dream, Husband Rajesh Stepped In, Built A Thriving Poultry Farm In Kendrapara

Kendrapara : When illness confined Shubhasmita Mohanty to her home, she worried about the business she had worked so hard to build. She thought she has to give up on everything she had planned. But her husband, Rajesh Kumar Nayak, understood what it meant to her. He stepped away from his contracting work to help keep her venture going, taking on responsibilities she could no longer manage alone.

Their partnership has since grown into a profitable poultry enterprise in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. Registered in Shubhasmita’s name, the farm houses around 23,000 broiler chickens and provides regular employment to eight people. For the couple, it has been a way to carry forward her ambition through a difficult period. For the people working in the farm, it offers a monthly income and a workplace.

The thriving farm in Gobindapur, also known as Sana Raesara, under Bantala panchayat in Garadpur block (ETV Bharat)

The couple lives in Gobindapur, also known as Sana Raesara, under Bantala panchayat in Garadpur block. Rajesh, 34, joined a contracting firm in Bhubaneswar after graduation and later began taking up small contracts independently. It was Shubhasmita, 32, who encouraged him to take up her dream venture of an automated poultry farm and played a central role in developing the business.

When she fell ill, Rajesh took on its day-to-day management. With her continued involvement and government-backed financial support, the couple expanded the enterprise into what the district livestock officer describes as Kendrapara’s largest broiler farm by capacity.

“The enterprise is my wife Shubhasmita Mohanty’s. I used to work as a contractor in Bhubaneswar. But when she fell ill, I decided to fulfill her dream. I could not possibly have asked her to close the unit rather I wanted to develop the farm and help her. Today I am happy I took the decision to come back to the village and nurture her dream project. I have also been able to provide employment to a few people here,” Rajesh says.

The venture began in April 2024, when the couple purchased land for the project. Their roughly four-and-a-half-acre property now accommodates poultry sheds, a pond for fish farming, vegetable cultivation and fruit trees. The workers look after these activities along with the chickens, tending to crops and maintaining the grounds.

When Illness Disturbed Her Dream, Husband Rajesh Stepped In, Built A Thriving Poultry Farm In Kendrapara (ETV Bharat)

Shubhasmita’s contribution has also received recognition. District livestock officer Jaimini Behera said she was honoured as a successful woman farmer in 2025.

“This farm, which began in 2024, has the highest broiler capacity in Kendrapara district. It is registered in Shubhasmita Mohanty’s name,” Behera said.

The project has received loan assistance under the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana. A separate subsidy is to be disbursed through the district veterinary office.

Day-old chicks arrive at the farm and are raised in environmentally controlled sheds before being sent to market. Automatic feeding and drinking systems deliver food and water, while equipment regulates the temperature inside the sheds.

Rajesh manages everything that Shubhasmita left halfway through (ETV Bharat)

Whether it is hot, cold or raining outside, Rajesh said, the system helps maintain conditions suited to the birds. Fans, sensors, cooling pads and an automatic control panel support its operation. A generator and a dedicated transformer help meet the farm’s electricity requirements.