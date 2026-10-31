ETV Bharat / offbeat

Charting A Green Way: Once An Auto Driver, Odisha’s Sanatan Behera Now Grows Plants And Livelihoods

Jajpur: The plants Sanatan Behera once carried in his auto-rickshaw belonged to other nursery owners. He would take them from village to village, hoping to sell enough to meet his vehicle instalments and household expenses. Today, he has developed a nursery of his own and people queue up to buy saplings. He has also employed seven to eight people who look after the nursery and help the business grow.

Sanatan's course of work changed when the COVID-19 lockdown brought his auto-rickshaw to a halt. With no earnings and vehicle instalments falling due, Sanatan had little certainty about how he would support his family. Since he had some familiarity with the plant trade and a few saplings that nursery owners had gifted him during his visits, he decided to start a nursery of his own.

The auto carrier in which Sanatan carries saplings to sell (ETV Bharat)

Those plants, kept in his backyard and courtyard, became the beginnings of Makhi Nursery in Nuasahi village under Pataranga Panchayat in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

“I used to drive an auto-rickshaw and travel to various places, transporting plants in my vehicle. When COVID-19 pandemic struck, due to the lockdowns and shutdowns, I had to stop driving my auto-rickshaw,” Sanatan recalled.

Sanatan had bought the vehicle after failing to get a job. In the vehicle, he picked up plants from nurseries and started selling them. His visits to nurseries and the plant business opened his eyes to different varieties of plants and helped him know people who bought and grew them. "That helped me grow my own nursery and I knew where to sell my plants," he added.

Many hues of flowers in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

With the plants he had received as gifts, he started making saplings in his backyard. As his collection grew, a nursery owner from Jajpur noticed the plants and asked Sanatan to supply some of them. The order gave him an income at a difficult time and encouraged him to continue.

Sanatan then began raising seedlings of drumstick, papaya, brinjal and chilli. These were plants that people in the surrounding villages needed for their fields and kitchen gardens, giving his fledgling business a local market.

As restrictions eased and movement resumed, the auto-rickshaw became a part of his livelihood again. This time, he carried plants from his own nursery to local markets. “I carried the plants by my auto-rickshaw to sell them in local markets. After people saw the variety I had, they requested that I supply them more saplings and plants,” Sanatan said.

He also made fruit plant saplings like litchi, sapota, rose apple, pear and custard apple. He expanded to flowering plants, including calendula, marigold, zinnia, verbena and canna. The nursery now stocks vegetable seedlings, medicinal and ornamental plants and both familiar and exotic fruit varieties.

Makhi Nursery (ETV Bharat)

Local resident Surendra Nath Nayak remembers watching Sanatan’s modest venture gradually attract more customers. “In our area, there is a constant need for chili, eggplant, various leafy greens, taro and marigolds. When we got it from the neighbourhood, we began purchasing them from him,” Nayak said.

What began as a convenient local source of seedlings soon drew interest beyond the village. Nayak said the variety surprised residents, particularly when Sanatan began stocking unfamiliar plants.

“I have plants from foreign countries. They bloom with beautiful flowers and also bear fruit. Many people come from outside the area to purchase saplings, which has turned into a good source of income,” he said.

Charting A Green Way: Once An Auto Driver, Odisha’s Sanatan Behera Now Grows Plants And Livelihoods (ETV Bharat)

Traders now visit Makhi Nursery from other parts of Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara and Bhadrak. Sanatan also continues to transport saplings himself, maintaining the connection with markets that he first developed as an auto-rickshaw driver.