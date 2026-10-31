Charting A Green Way: Once An Auto Driver, Odisha’s Sanatan Behera Now Grows Plants And Livelihoods
When his auto-rickshaw stopped plying, Sanatan began growing saplings, building a nursery that now supports his family and employs local workers, reports Gyana Ranjan Ojha.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Jajpur: The plants Sanatan Behera once carried in his auto-rickshaw belonged to other nursery owners. He would take them from village to village, hoping to sell enough to meet his vehicle instalments and household expenses. Today, he has developed a nursery of his own and people queue up to buy saplings. He has also employed seven to eight people who look after the nursery and help the business grow.
Sanatan's course of work changed when the COVID-19 lockdown brought his auto-rickshaw to a halt. With no earnings and vehicle instalments falling due, Sanatan had little certainty about how he would support his family. Since he had some familiarity with the plant trade and a few saplings that nursery owners had gifted him during his visits, he decided to start a nursery of his own.
Those plants, kept in his backyard and courtyard, became the beginnings of Makhi Nursery in Nuasahi village under Pataranga Panchayat in Odisha’s Jajpur district.
“I used to drive an auto-rickshaw and travel to various places, transporting plants in my vehicle. When COVID-19 pandemic struck, due to the lockdowns and shutdowns, I had to stop driving my auto-rickshaw,” Sanatan recalled.
Sanatan had bought the vehicle after failing to get a job. In the vehicle, he picked up plants from nurseries and started selling them. His visits to nurseries and the plant business opened his eyes to different varieties of plants and helped him know people who bought and grew them. "That helped me grow my own nursery and I knew where to sell my plants," he added.
With the plants he had received as gifts, he started making saplings in his backyard. As his collection grew, a nursery owner from Jajpur noticed the plants and asked Sanatan to supply some of them. The order gave him an income at a difficult time and encouraged him to continue.
Sanatan then began raising seedlings of drumstick, papaya, brinjal and chilli. These were plants that people in the surrounding villages needed for their fields and kitchen gardens, giving his fledgling business a local market.
As restrictions eased and movement resumed, the auto-rickshaw became a part of his livelihood again. This time, he carried plants from his own nursery to local markets. “I carried the plants by my auto-rickshaw to sell them in local markets. After people saw the variety I had, they requested that I supply them more saplings and plants,” Sanatan said.
He also made fruit plant saplings like litchi, sapota, rose apple, pear and custard apple. He expanded to flowering plants, including calendula, marigold, zinnia, verbena and canna. The nursery now stocks vegetable seedlings, medicinal and ornamental plants and both familiar and exotic fruit varieties.
Local resident Surendra Nath Nayak remembers watching Sanatan’s modest venture gradually attract more customers. “In our area, there is a constant need for chili, eggplant, various leafy greens, taro and marigolds. When we got it from the neighbourhood, we began purchasing them from him,” Nayak said.
What began as a convenient local source of seedlings soon drew interest beyond the village. Nayak said the variety surprised residents, particularly when Sanatan began stocking unfamiliar plants.
“I have plants from foreign countries. They bloom with beautiful flowers and also bear fruit. Many people come from outside the area to purchase saplings, which has turned into a good source of income,” he said.
Traders now visit Makhi Nursery from other parts of Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara and Bhadrak. Sanatan also continues to transport saplings himself, maintaining the connection with markets that he first developed as an auto-rickshaw driver.
For trader Ganeswar Majhi, discovering Makhi nursery happened by chance during a visit to the village. "Sanatan has a wide variety of excellent plants. When I asked about the prices, I found them to be lower than the prevailing market rates. That’s why I started coming here to buy plants,” Majhi said.
He particularly buys papaya and bitter gourd plants and said he has cultivated them across two acres of his own land.
“The saplings available here are of better quality than those in the general market and come at a lower price,” he said.
For Sanatan, the nursery’s expansion has brought responsibilities beyond his own household. Seven to eight people now work with him, earning an income from the business he began during a period when his own livelihood had collapsed.
“By God’s grace, I find more peace in this work. After covering the wages for all the workers and paying the electricity bills, I am left with an income of Rs 30,000 to 40,000 a month,” he said.
His work has also earned him recognition from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). Within the village, residents see scope for the nursery to grow further and provide work to more people.
“In our region, ‘Makhi Nursery’ has become a well-known brand. A wide variety of fruit-bearing plants, flowers, ornamental plants, and Vastu-related plants are always available here,” said local resident Srinivas Acharya.
Acharya believes financial assistance could help Sanatan expand the enterprise. “Sanatan is making a commendable effort. However, it is unfortunate that he lacks financial incentives or government support,” he said.
Pataranga Panchayat sarpanch Ranjan Kumar Das also sees Sanatan’s work as an example of a rural enterprise built through individual effort. He said the nursery offers young people a practical example of creating a livelihood within their own community.
The sarpanch pointed to schemes offered through the state’s Horticulture Department to encourage such ventures. He is also a customer of the nursery.
“I always feel happy visiting this nursery; I have taken many plants from here to create a small forest in my own Panchayat,” he said.
Sanatan still uses an auto-rickshaw to take plants to customers. But the business behind those journeys has changed. The man who once depended on selling saplings sourced from other nurseries now grows his own, pays workers and receives traders at his doorstep. The few plants he kept at home during an uncertain time have given his family a livelihood and given him work he is happy to return to each morning.
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