Odisha Hearse Driver Who Shelters 50 Animals Faces Uncertainty Over House Eviction Notice In Kendrapara
Kendrapara's Bijay Jena cares for rescued animals but feels hopeless after receiving eviction notice from his crumbling government quarter amid financial crisis, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Kendrapara: For nearly 12 years, a dilapidated quarter has served as both home and shelter for driver Bijay Jena, his wife, two adult daughters and around 50 rescued animals. Yes, it is that crumbling government quarters where rainwater floods the rooms and snakes and monitor lizards are occasional guests. And it is this place that houses an unusual family. Dogs and cats share beds without fighting, cows and calves occupy another part of the compound, and every animal responds when any of the four residents call them by name. Amid scarcity and problems, the family reaped happiness until recently when they were served a notice to vacate the house.
The department in which Jena serves reportedly identified the quarter for demolition to make way for a new office of the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer. The notice has left the family in an uncertain state. "Where would we move with dozens of cows, dogs and cats,?" they ask.
Originally from the Bari area of neighbouring Jajpur district, Jena began working as a driver with the then leprosy department in Pattamundai in 1992. Kendrapara subsequently became his home and workplace. He has been serving the department for 22 years, but his employment was never regularised. After the leprosy department closed in 2014, he drove vehicles for different district health officials as an outsourced worker.
Since 2019, Jena has been driving a Mahaprayan vehicle, a hearse run under a state government scheme, transporting bodies from hospitals to their destinations. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was also involved in carrying the bodies of people who had died of the infection.
Although he has worked in different capacities for approximately 34 years, Jena said he continues to receive only Rs 12,000 a month. According to him, even this payment is irregular and he has not received his salary for the past eight months.
“I began with a salary of Rs 900. After working for 34 years, I now receive Rs 12,000. I tried everything to have my service regularised. I approached officials, filed a case and even staged hunger strikes, but nothing happened,” he said.
Having failed to secure regularisation despite repeated representations, he has now approached the court. Jena’s modest income supports not only his family but also the animals he has rescued over the years. Whenever he or his daughters find an injured cow, dog or cat on the road, they bring the animal home, arrange treatment and give it shelter. Some people, aware of his compassion, have also left unwanted puppies and kittens outside his quarter.
The cows are fed straw and bran, the dogs receive rice, milk and biscuits, and special feed is purchased for the cats.
“I have never thought why I bring home injured animals. Some say it is a bad habit but I cannot turn away from an animal in a difficult situation. Once I rescue an animal and help it survive, where can it go? It becomes part of my family,” he explained.
Jena estimated that the household shelters around 25 cats, 10 to 15 dogs and seven to eight cows. His daughter put the number of cattle and calves at approximately 20, taking the total number of animals close to 50.
Jena said they rarely fight. “The dogs and cats stay under the same roof and sometimes even on the same bed and there is hardly any fight among them,” he said.
Feeding the animals is a daily struggle. Jena said the cats consume around eight to 10 kg of feed every month, costing approximately Rs 200 to Rs 220 per kg. The dogs require around two kg of rice every day, besides milk. Veterinary treatment and medicines add to the expenses. The cows are not kept for commercial gain, he said.
“I do not keep these animals for any benefit. I cannot deprive a calf of its milk to earn money,” he said.
His elder daughter, who works at a beauty parlour for a modest salary, contributes towards the animals’ food and treatment. Another daughter has completed Plus Two and a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology but has yet to find suitable employment.
“We manage everything with our father’s small income. We share our rice, roti and milk with the animals. We cannot leave them hungry simply because we are struggling,” Jena's wife said.
The government quarter is in a severely damaged condition. During heavy rain, water enters all its rooms and the family sometimes spends several days surrounded by stagnant water. “The house is already falling apart. During the rainy season, it becomes completely waterlogged. Snakes, monitor lizards and other reptiles enter the rooms,” Jena’s daughter said.
Despite the risks, the rent-free accommodation has allowed the family to use its limited income to feed the rescued animals. "A house on rent in Kendrapara town would cost us at least Rs 6,000 a month. Finding a landlord willing to accommodate dozens of animals would be even more difficult. We do not have a house in our native village or here. If we are asked to leave, where will we go with all these animals?” Jena asked.
Additional District Medical Officer Sachidananda Mishra acknowledged Jena’s association with the Mahaprayan service but said he had worked temporarily under different arrangements and was not a permanent health department employee.
“The Mahaprayan system is operated by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), which manages the driver’s salary, fuel and vehicle maintenance. We use the service, but he is not permanently employed by us,” Mishra said.
He added that the quarters were old and badly damaged, posing a risk to those living there. The site has also been identified for construction of a new CDMO office. However, Mishra said immediate demolition had not begun and assured that Jena’s circumstances would be considered before eviction.
Although the family may have some time, the uncertainty remains. For Jena, losing the quarter would mean more than losing a roof. It could scatter a family he has patiently assembled.
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