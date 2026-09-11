ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Hearse Driver Who Shelters 50 Animals Faces Uncertainty Over House Eviction Notice In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: For nearly 12 years, a dilapidated quarter has served as both home and shelter for driver Bijay Jena, his wife, two adult daughters and around 50 rescued animals. Yes, it is that crumbling government quarters where rainwater floods the rooms and snakes and monitor lizards are occasional guests. And it is this place that houses an unusual family. Dogs and cats share beds without fighting, cows and calves occupy another part of the compound, and every animal responds when any of the four residents call them by name. Amid scarcity and problems, the family reaped happiness until recently when they were served a notice to vacate the house.

The department in which Jena serves reportedly identified the quarter for demolition to make way for a new office of the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer. The notice has left the family in an uncertain state. "Where would we move with dozens of cows, dogs and cats,?" they ask.

Odisha Hearse Driver Who Shelters 50 Animals Faces Uncertainty Over House Eviction Notice In Kendrapara (ETV Bharat)

Originally from the Bari area of neighbouring Jajpur district, Jena began working as a driver with the then leprosy department in Pattamundai in 1992. Kendrapara subsequently became his home and workplace. He has been serving the department for 22 years, but his employment was never regularised. After the leprosy department closed in 2014, he drove vehicles for different district health officials as an outsourced worker.

Since 2019, Jena has been driving a Mahaprayan vehicle, a hearse run under a state government scheme, transporting bodies from hospitals to their destinations. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he was also involved in carrying the bodies of people who had died of the infection.

Although he has worked in different capacities for approximately 34 years, Jena said he continues to receive only Rs 12,000 a month. According to him, even this payment is irregular and he has not received his salary for the past eight months.

Odisha Hearse Driver Who Shelters 50 Animals Faces Uncertainty Over House Eviction Notice In Kendrapara (ETV Bharat)

“I began with a salary of Rs 900. After working for 34 years, I now receive Rs 12,000. I tried everything to have my service regularised. I approached officials, filed a case and even staged hunger strikes, but nothing happened,” he said.

Having failed to secure regularisation despite repeated representations, he has now approached the court. Jena’s modest income supports not only his family but also the animals he has rescued over the years. Whenever he or his daughters find an injured cow, dog or cat on the road, they bring the animal home, arrange treatment and give it shelter. Some people, aware of his compassion, have also left unwanted puppies and kittens outside his quarter.

The cows are fed straw and bran, the dogs receive rice, milk and biscuits, and special feed is purchased for the cats.

“I have never thought why I bring home injured animals. Some say it is a bad habit but I cannot turn away from an animal in a difficult situation. Once I rescue an animal and help it survive, where can it go? It becomes part of my family,” he explained.