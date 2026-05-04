ETV Bharat / offbeat

Feet In Need, Feat Indeed! Odisha Girl Laxmi Khemudu Who Wrote Answers With Feet, Clears Class 10 Exams

During the examinations, Laxmi had drawn the attention of the district administration and was offered alternative support systems, but she chose to attempt the exam like any other student. For the 15-year-old from the Bhumia community, this was not merely about passing an exam, it was about proving her mettle and earn the right to dream. Despite being unable to stand on her own, she trained herself to write with her feet, turning what many would consider a limitation.

Born with multiple physical disabilities, she takes help of a wheelchair for mobility. During the board exams, she chose not to take special concessions and instead, she sat among other students at Satiguda U.G. School to appear the exams writing with her feet.

Malkangiri: Laxmi Khemudu is all smiles after being successful in the matriculation examination, the results of which were declared a day back. There is certainly something infectious about the smile, that has not only spread to her family, but the neighbours and the entire Bandhaguda village. But amid the joy of success, Laxmi keeps staring at her feet, that became her only means to write the answer sheets which the others in the crowded examination hall in Malkangiri, wrote using their hands. Laxmi might be too young to understand the importance of the feat she achieved but her feet made sure she will never be defined or limited by her disability.

Laxmi Khemudu being fed sweets by her father (ETV Bharat)

Earlier while appearing for the exams, she had spoken to ETV Bharat about her resolve to compete like any other student. "I would want to become a teacher after completing my education," she says though she expressed remorse for securing 240 marks in the exams. "I tried my best, but I could secure this much only. But still I feel, it is fine," she says.

Her father, Narayan Khemudu, a daily-wage mason from Dhepaguda village under Sindhimal Gram Panchayat who has studied till class 5, says, “Laxmi was born with challenges but she was keen on studying. So we decided to give her the facility to study,” says Narayan, adding that he wants Laxmi to pursue Plus Two and then maybe more so that she can get a job. "I would request the government to facilitate her education and give her a job so that she can fend for herself," he states.

Her mother, Subhadra Khemudu, is illiterate but wishes her daughter a bright future. “We have four children but Laxmi is challenged. She wants to become a teacher for which we would urge the government to help so that she completes higher education,” she says. Subhadra also wants Laxmi to be able to take care of herself - the sooner the better. "What will happen when we are not there to take care of her," she questions.

The family of six survives on a modest income, with three younger siblings also dependent on their parents. Yet, financial hardship has never translated into lowered expectations for Laxmi. Her success in the matric exam has brought joy to the family, but it remains to be seen, how far Laxmi will be able to make her dream come true, 'treading' on the wheelchair to enter the verandahs of the colleges in close proximity.

"I will," she says and that vindicates her belief in herself.