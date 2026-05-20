ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Farmer Sleeps Beside Orchard, Worried Thieves May Steal His Miyazaki Mangoes From Malkangiri Village

Malkangiri : Miyazaki mangoes in Deba Madkami's orchard have become a cause of concern for the Malkangiri farmer. The zeal with which he brought the saplings, touted as world's costliest mango tracing its origin to Japan, is slowly turning into fear, not of wildlife invasion or storms but thieves. All he can do to save the produce is spread a cot inside his orchard and sleep under the open sky. And this, he has been doing for weeks, ever since the mangoes have started ripening.

Since the mangoes are hanging from the branches, he has built bamboo fencing for extra protection. The rare Japanese mangoes are known to sell for anything between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per kilogram in international markets. For Deba, who lives in Tamasa village, the fruits are certainly the owner's pride. But it is equally giving him anxious moments. “People come every day to see the mangoes. I fear someone may steal them,” he says, worrying also about lack of buyers for the exotic and expensive variety.

Deba Madkami takes a look at his prized produce Miyazaki mango (ETV Bharat)

Though Miyazaki mangoes were rarely cultivated in India till some years back, they are now being grown in various parts of the country.

It took Deba four years of care and patience to see the mangoes grow in his orchard. The journey began when social worker Sarba Kumar Bisoyi gave him a few Miyazaki saplings that he had brought from Bhubaneswar. Since Bisoyi did not have enough land to plant them, he gave them away to Deba to grow the trees in his orchard instead. This year, the trees finally bore fruit.