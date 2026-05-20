Odisha Farmer Sleeps Beside Orchard, Worried Thieves May Steal His Miyazaki Mangoes From Malkangiri Village
Panchanan Dash speaks to Deba Madkami who shares concern about lack of buyers for the expensive variety and how he spends sleepless nights guarding mangoes.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Malkangiri : Miyazaki mangoes in Deba Madkami's orchard have become a cause of concern for the Malkangiri farmer. The zeal with which he brought the saplings, touted as world's costliest mango tracing its origin to Japan, is slowly turning into fear, not of wildlife invasion or storms but thieves. All he can do to save the produce is spread a cot inside his orchard and sleep under the open sky. And this, he has been doing for weeks, ever since the mangoes have started ripening.
Since the mangoes are hanging from the branches, he has built bamboo fencing for extra protection. The rare Japanese mangoes are known to sell for anything between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per kilogram in international markets. For Deba, who lives in Tamasa village, the fruits are certainly the owner's pride. But it is equally giving him anxious moments. “People come every day to see the mangoes. I fear someone may steal them,” he says, worrying also about lack of buyers for the exotic and expensive variety.
Though Miyazaki mangoes were rarely cultivated in India till some years back, they are now being grown in various parts of the country.
It took Deba four years of care and patience to see the mangoes grow in his orchard. The journey began when social worker Sarba Kumar Bisoyi gave him a few Miyazaki saplings that he had brought from Bhubaneswar. Since Bisoyi did not have enough land to plant them, he gave them away to Deba to grow the trees in his orchard instead. This year, the trees finally bore fruit.
Each mango weighs more than a kilogram and draws large crowds from nearby villages and distant areas. Known for its taste and pricing, which is more than a lakh, Deba's concern about the mangoes has doubled. “There are very few people here who can afford such expensive mangoes. I do not know where I will sell them,” he says.
Though he wants to expand cultivation in the coming years, he admits that maintaining security and accessing proper markets for such exotic varieties remain major challenges. "I hope support from the horticulture and agriculture departments can help farmers like me to secure better prices and promote cultivation of high-value fruits like Miyazaki mangoes in Odisha," he says.
Bisoyi says Deba’s success proves that farmers even in remote regions like Malkangiri can cultivate rare international fruit varieties if given proper support and encouragement. “If government departments promote this and help farmers with marketing and technical guidance, many growers in this region can benefit and produce export quality fruits,” he says.
The successful cultivation of Miyazaki mangoes in Malkangiri has now generated interest across the region.
For now, however, Deba’s biggest task begins after sunset, guarding the Miyazakis he spent four years nurturing, afraid that one night someone might steal them before they reach the market.
Also Read: