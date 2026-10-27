ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Rhythm Of Neglect: Odisha’s Dhumpa Fades Despite Promotion, Artistes Struggle To Keep Tradition Alive

Dhumpa is the long bamboo instrument held by four artistes together as they perform ( ETV Bharat )

Digapahandi/Bhubaneswar: When the beats of the Dhumpa reverberate, its echoes make people swing and tap their feet. A traditional folk rhythm instrument, Dhumpa has remained integral to performances, particularly in the southern parts of Odisha, for ages. The instrument has been an insignia of the rich cultural tradition of the state. But of late, the rhythm of Dhumpa has been losing its tempo - blame it on lack of patronage or dwindling number of artistes who play the instrument.

For Dhumpa artistes in Odisha’s Digapahandi, it has been struggle for existence. They say four to six performances a year can neither sustain a livelihood nor secure the future of an art form. The shrinking calendar has become a measure of how precariously their inherited tradition survives. Performers take up other occupations to support their families, younger people see little prospect of a living and an art once supported by royal courts is struggling to find its next generation.

The Rhythm Of Neglect: Odisha’s Dhumpa Fades Despite Promotion, Artistes Struggle To Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

Even efforts to promote it through the Kolkata-based Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre’s (EZCC) Guru-Shishya Parampara scheme and state-sponsored cultural programmes have not reversed its retreat. Dhumpa still appears at festivals, but opportunities remain too infrequent to sustain the people who perform it. Its decline threatens a distinctive part of Odisha’s folk culture, that needs to be revived at the earliest.

Among those trying to keep it alive is K. Bijay Kumar Patra, Dhumpa dance and music teacher with the Dadhibaman Group in Digapahandi. His commitment, however, exists alongside the practical difficulty of asking others to pursue an art that offers little financial security.

Dhumpa is the long bamboo instrument held by four artistes together as they perform (ETV Bharat)

“Keeping alive this art inherited from our ancestors is our main aim. Rooted in traditional folk narratives and beliefs, this music held an important place during the days of royal patronage. Today, we also perform songs based on Kabisurjya Baladeba Ratha’s champu and Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja’s chhanda. Instruments such as the mardala, harmonium, nagara, dhol and sticks accompany the performances. But earning a livelihood through this art has become extremely difficult. Without regular programmes, artistes depend on other occupations,” Patra said.

Dhumpa artistes during a performance (ETV Bharat)

The shortage of work is also reducing the number of performers available for an ensemble. Dhumpa artiste Prabhakar Nanda said the group has had to adjust its performances as its strength has fallen.

“Earlier, about eight artistes took part in playing the Dhumpa. Now, because of the shortage of artists, we have to manage with just four. We get only four to six programmes a year, making it difficult to take the art to other areas. We have been taking the tradition ahead because of our beliefs and faith in our ancestors. But how long can we live without financial assistance and regular opportunities to perform,” he questioned.

The numbers reported in its surviving centres offer little reassurance. Khandapada in Nayagarh district has around 10-15 Dhumpa instrumentalists and only three or four singers. Digapahandi in Ganjam has around 30-40 practitioners. With limited earnings discouraging younger recruits, the concern extends beyond the present performers to whether anyone will take their place.

The Rhythm Of Neglect: Odisha’s Dhumpa Fades Despite Promotion, Artistes Struggle To Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

Dhumpa artiste Ardhu Santosh said the support that once sustained the tradition had weakened over time. “Earlier, this musical tradition enjoyed royal patronage. That support has declined. Artistes are trying to preserve it through their own efforts while working in other professions to run their families. Government encouragement would make it easier to pass this old art on to the next generation,” he said.

For families that have practised Dhumpa for generations, the break in continuity is already becoming apparent. Parents who struggle to earn from performances find it difficult to encourage their children to follow them.

“I got into playing the Dhumpa following in my father's footsteps. But supporting a family through this art is difficult. Without financial assistance and opportunities for regular earnings, these days no one is entering this field. Without government support, there is a fear that this old folk art will disappear one day,” said artiste Somanath Patra.

Despite grim situation, the Dadhibaman Group and Khandapada’s Gadadhar Dhumpa Sangeet Parishad continue their preservation efforts. Support also comes from the Digapahandi royal family, cultural organisations and government programmes. Performances at Ganjam Mahotsav, Khandapada Mahotsav and other events in southern Odisha provide some relief to the artistes. Recently, the Dadhibaman Group also performed at Rabindra Mandap during a programme organised by Odisha’s Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Yet these appearances have not translated into the regular work or growing participation needed for a revival. For Patra and his fellow artistes, keeping a performance ready is itself a struggle because they never know when they perform next.

An Instrument That Gives The Tradition Its Name