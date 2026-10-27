The Rhythm Of Neglect: Odisha’s Dhumpa Fades Despite Promotion, Artistes Struggle To Keep Tradition Alive
Despite institutional promotion, Odisha’s Dhumpa tradition is fading as scarce performances, uncertain earnings and dwindling participation leave its remaining artistes struggling, reports Bhabani Shankar Das.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Digapahandi/Bhubaneswar: When the beats of the Dhumpa reverberate, its echoes make people swing and tap their feet. A traditional folk rhythm instrument, Dhumpa has remained integral to performances, particularly in the southern parts of Odisha, for ages. The instrument has been an insignia of the rich cultural tradition of the state. But of late, the rhythm of Dhumpa has been losing its tempo - blame it on lack of patronage or dwindling number of artistes who play the instrument.
For Dhumpa artistes in Odisha’s Digapahandi, it has been struggle for existence. They say four to six performances a year can neither sustain a livelihood nor secure the future of an art form. The shrinking calendar has become a measure of how precariously their inherited tradition survives. Performers take up other occupations to support their families, younger people see little prospect of a living and an art once supported by royal courts is struggling to find its next generation.
Even efforts to promote it through the Kolkata-based Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre’s (EZCC) Guru-Shishya Parampara scheme and state-sponsored cultural programmes have not reversed its retreat. Dhumpa still appears at festivals, but opportunities remain too infrequent to sustain the people who perform it. Its decline threatens a distinctive part of Odisha’s folk culture, that needs to be revived at the earliest.
Among those trying to keep it alive is K. Bijay Kumar Patra, Dhumpa dance and music teacher with the Dadhibaman Group in Digapahandi. His commitment, however, exists alongside the practical difficulty of asking others to pursue an art that offers little financial security.
“Keeping alive this art inherited from our ancestors is our main aim. Rooted in traditional folk narratives and beliefs, this music held an important place during the days of royal patronage. Today, we also perform songs based on Kabisurjya Baladeba Ratha’s champu and Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja’s chhanda. Instruments such as the mardala, harmonium, nagara, dhol and sticks accompany the performances. But earning a livelihood through this art has become extremely difficult. Without regular programmes, artistes depend on other occupations,” Patra said.
The shortage of work is also reducing the number of performers available for an ensemble. Dhumpa artiste Prabhakar Nanda said the group has had to adjust its performances as its strength has fallen.
“Earlier, about eight artistes took part in playing the Dhumpa. Now, because of the shortage of artists, we have to manage with just four. We get only four to six programmes a year, making it difficult to take the art to other areas. We have been taking the tradition ahead because of our beliefs and faith in our ancestors. But how long can we live without financial assistance and regular opportunities to perform,” he questioned.
The numbers reported in its surviving centres offer little reassurance. Khandapada in Nayagarh district has around 10-15 Dhumpa instrumentalists and only three or four singers. Digapahandi in Ganjam has around 30-40 practitioners. With limited earnings discouraging younger recruits, the concern extends beyond the present performers to whether anyone will take their place.
Dhumpa artiste Ardhu Santosh said the support that once sustained the tradition had weakened over time. “Earlier, this musical tradition enjoyed royal patronage. That support has declined. Artistes are trying to preserve it through their own efforts while working in other professions to run their families. Government encouragement would make it easier to pass this old art on to the next generation,” he said.
For families that have practised Dhumpa for generations, the break in continuity is already becoming apparent. Parents who struggle to earn from performances find it difficult to encourage their children to follow them.
“I got into playing the Dhumpa following in my father's footsteps. But supporting a family through this art is difficult. Without financial assistance and opportunities for regular earnings, these days no one is entering this field. Without government support, there is a fear that this old folk art will disappear one day,” said artiste Somanath Patra.
Despite grim situation, the Dadhibaman Group and Khandapada’s Gadadhar Dhumpa Sangeet Parishad continue their preservation efforts. Support also comes from the Digapahandi royal family, cultural organisations and government programmes. Performances at Ganjam Mahotsav, Khandapada Mahotsav and other events in southern Odisha provide some relief to the artistes. Recently, the Dadhibaman Group also performed at Rabindra Mandap during a programme organised by Odisha’s Language, Literature and Culture Department.
Yet these appearances have not translated into the regular work or growing participation needed for a revival. For Patra and his fellow artistes, keeping a performance ready is itself a struggle because they never know when they perform next.
An Instrument That Gives The Tradition Its Name
Dhumpa takes its name from the percussion instrument at the centre of its music and dance. Associated particularly with Ganjam and Nayagarh, the tradition brings together rhythmic playing, singing and coordinated movement.
The instrument differs between the two regions. In Khandapada, it is traditionally fashioned from the cylindrical bark casing of trees locally called mai or bhendia mardana. In Digapahandi, bamboo is used, with the instrument being a hollow tube around six to seven feet long.
Preparing the tree-bark version was once a collective task. Eight to ten young men would enter the forest carrying ropes and poles to find a suitable trunk without knots or branches along the required section. After cutting the bark around the trunk, they would use ropes and poles to twist and loosen the outer casing from the inner wood. The hollow casing was then filled with forest leaves.
The monsoon was considered particularly suitable because moisture beneath the bark made it easier to separate. In other seasons, cut sections of the trunk were soaked in water before the inner wood was worked loose.
For a traditional performance, the instrument is suspended with ropes beneath a tree or at a performance pavilion. A player draws one end towards his abdomen and releases it to alter the sound, while others strike the instrument with small bamboo sticks. Some sticks have brass bells attached to their ends. One or two singers lead the music.
The bark instrument is short-lived and may last only one or two sittings. Bamboo versions are also decorated and placed on a long wooden support for group participation.
Over time, ensembles have included the harmonium, tabla, flute, metal plate, veena, nagara and mardala. Gotipua performers have occasionally participated. The repertoire includes compositions associated with Radha and Krishna, including Kabisurjya’s Kishore Chandrananda Champu, while elements of Odissi music shape its singing, ragas and rhythms.
A Tradition Sustained By Poets And Patrons
Dhumpa’s development is associated with poet Kabisurjya Baladeba Ratha, who composed early songs for the tradition. Although much of his original Dhumpa repertoire is now difficult to find, three compositions - Chhota Dhumpa, Nialigabha Dhumpa and Jaiphula Dhumpa survive in Kabisurjya Granthabali, edited by Kulamani Dash.
Royal patronage helped the music spread across princely states, including Khandapada, Daspalla, Ranpur, Paralakhemundi and Badamba. Performances also accompanied royal outings and forest picnics.
In the first half of the 20th century, poet and scholar Gadadhar Singhasamanta, one of the sons of astronomer Pathani Samanta, contributed compositions that carried the tradition forward. Khandapada’s former ruler Harihar Singh Mardaraj was another patron around the time of Independence.
That history survives in the repertoire and in the memories of practising families. Its continuation now depends on whether performers can earn enough to remain involved and whether younger people have a reason to learn. More performance opportunities, sustained training and documentation of old songs and playing techniques have been proposed, but the artistes’ immediate difficulty remains survival.
Patra and others continue to teach and perform. With ensembles shrinking and children reluctant to follow their parents, however, their efforts have yet to secure a future for the tradition they inherited.
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