ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Sacred Bel Tree and Four Generations of Priests: Cuttack’s 274-Year-Old Sarpa Durga Puja

Cuttack : Before bel leaves are offered to Goddess Durga at Cuttack’s Sarpa Durga mandap, the Bel tree, situated right in front of Her. Nobody knows how old the tree is. Devotees believe Lord Shiva resides in it, facing the goddess.

The tree has survived many storms, according to those associated with the puja. Priest Ghanshyam Panda says it has withered somewhat over the years, but worship continues at its base. Its leaves are then collected for the goddess’s rituals.

Cuttack’s 274-Year-Old Sarpa Durga Puja (ETV Bharat)

At this 274-year-old puja, responsibilities have also passed from one generation to the next. Families of idol-makers, priests, ritual hosts and traditional musicians continue the work their elders once performed. The decorations have changed and the idol has grown a little taller, but the organisers say the prescribed rituals remain the same.

The puja traces its beginnings to 1752, when zamindar Swarup Chandra Das came from Kolkata and started worshipping Durga here. It began as a household celebration. In 1950, residents of seven nearby sahis, or neighbourhoods, came together to organise it as a community puja.

A Sacred Bel Tree and Four Generations of Priests: Cuttack’s 274-Year-Old Sarpa Durga Puja (ETV Bharat)

That change brought more people into its arrangements while retaining the practices followed by the founding household. Descendants of the families associated with the worship continue to make the idol, conduct the ceremonies and oversee the preparations.

For Panda, the association is personal. Four generations of his family, including his father and grandfather, have served as priests at the mandap.

“The goddess is worshipped according to the prescribed rituals. There has been no change in those practices,” he says. “Earlier, the decorations were made of zari; now we have a silver backdrop. The idol has become slightly taller. The other traditions continue.”