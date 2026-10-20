A Sacred Bel Tree and Four Generations of Priests: Cuttack’s 274-Year-Old Sarpa Durga Puja
Cuttack’s Sarpa Durga Puja follows inherited rituals, with four generations of priests, a sacred bel tree and a simple farewell on Dashami, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Cuttack: Before bel leaves are offered to Goddess Durga at Cuttack’s Sarpa Durga mandap, the Bel tree, situated right in front of Her. Nobody knows how old the tree is. Devotees believe Lord Shiva resides in it, facing the goddess.
The tree has survived many storms, according to those associated with the puja. Priest Ghanshyam Panda says it has withered somewhat over the years, but worship continues at its base. Its leaves are then collected for the goddess’s rituals.
At this 274-year-old puja, responsibilities have also passed from one generation to the next. Families of idol-makers, priests, ritual hosts and traditional musicians continue the work their elders once performed. The decorations have changed and the idol has grown a little taller, but the organisers say the prescribed rituals remain the same.
The puja traces its beginnings to 1752, when zamindar Swarup Chandra Das came from Kolkata and started worshipping Durga here. It began as a household celebration. In 1950, residents of seven nearby sahis, or neighbourhoods, came together to organise it as a community puja.
That change brought more people into its arrangements while retaining the practices followed by the founding household. Descendants of the families associated with the worship continue to make the idol, conduct the ceremonies and oversee the preparations.
For Panda, the association is personal. Four generations of his family, including his father and grandfather, have served as priests at the mandap.
“The goddess is worshipped according to the prescribed rituals. There has been no change in those practices,” he says. “Earlier, the decorations were made of zari; now we have a silver backdrop. The idol has become slightly taller. The other traditions continue.”
The goddess was initially worshipped in a thatched structure. A zari backdrop later adorned the mandap, before a silver one was introduced in 2011. According to the organisers, more than two quintals of silver went into making it. Gold and silver ornaments have also been prepared for the goddess.
The silver setting, however, has not changed the manner of her farewell.
Sarpa Durga does not join the city’s larger immersion procession, says mandap president Hemant Kumar Das. The idol is immersed on Dashami itself, accompanied by gongs and traditional instruments. The organisers avoid expensive song-and-dance programmes and elaborate illumination, keeping the arrangements centred on worship.
On Dashami, devotees also take part in sindoor khela, the ritual application of vermilion, bidding farewell to Durga as a daughter leaving home.
For the families who return each year to perform their allotted duties, the puja follows a familiar course: the worship, the offerings, the sound of traditional instruments and the departure on Dashami. And before the leaves reach the goddess, there is still the first act of worship beneath the old bel tree.
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