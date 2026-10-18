Daughter's Grand Homecoming: Cuttack Welcomes Devi Durga With Rs 500 Cr Worth Gold And Silver
Cuttack welcomes Goddess Durga as a daughter returning home, adorning her with gold and silver offerings shaped by generations of collective devotion, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Cuttack: Durga is not only a deity for Cuttack residents, She is a daughter - to each committee its own. And when during Dussehra the daughter comes home, grandeur and extravaganza become a matter of status and pride for Durga Puja organising committees. With each one vying with the other to show their love for the deity daughter, the net value of the jewellery she is adorned with reaches up to Rs 500 crore - 70 kilograms of gold and over 120 quintals of silver included.
What stands out amid all these grandiose celebrations is, most of these adornments are on public display for all the five days of the puja, starting from Panchami till Dashami. Devotees and visitors to the city who come to witness the Durga Puja often remain in awe of the resplendence with which 'daughter Durga' is decorated.
Though the amount at stake at all the mandaps combined stands at Rs 500 crore, there has never been any instance of theft or anyone even daring to touch any piece of jewellery or the decor. Apart from the general police arrangements at mandaps, each committee takes responsibility of the gold and silver they use to deck their daughter up.
"This is a unique tradition in India, where ornaments worth crores of rupees are put on public display, an act rooted in faith and devotion. These ornaments are made accessible to all visitors, who come in large numbers to behold them. This display does not last for just a day or two; rather, the ornaments remain on view for six days," explains Habu Da, the working president of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee.
Over the years, the decorations and jewellery in the Silver City have become a defining feature of the Cuttack Dussehra celebrations. Residents believe that during this time, the daughter, Maa Durga, arrives at her parental home.
"Just as a daughter is treated with love and affection, especially the honour bestowed on her when she visits her parents' home, the Goddess is accorded the same respect by everyone. Even though she needs nothing and asks for nothing, we offer her everything. The entire tradition is driven by faith," adds Habu Da.
As per the tradition prevalent since years, new ornaments are crafted for the Goddess at every mandap each year. "We revere the Goddess as our own daughter and craft ornaments for her according to our means," adds Habu Da.
As per his estimates, gold and silver, collectively valued at over Rs 500 crore have been prepared across 38 mandaps in Cuttack city this year.
At the mandaps, ornaments worth crores of rupees are displayed in public; yet no concern about security has ever been raised. "After all, who would dare to take the ornaments belonging to Goddess Durga?," asks Prafulla Sahu, General Secretary of the Khan Nagar-Khapuria Industrial Area Puja Committee.
The first 'chandi medha' (silver backdrop') was introduced in 1956 at the Choudhury Bazar Puja Mandap in Cuttack. While it was crafted using approximately 2.5 quintals of silver, this mandap also became the first to incorporate gold, featuring gold ornaments, golden idols of accompanying deities and gold-plated sections on the backdrop in the subsequent years.
Prafulla Mallick, an advisor to the Choudhury Bazar Puja Mandap, stated that the silver and gold ornaments were created solely through the contributions of devotees. "The total amount of gold used exceeds 60 kilograms in the pandals. Details regarding its security cannot be disclosed to anyone because the Puja Committees make their own arrangements," he says.
That faith is renewed each year when devotees contribute towards another ornament or an addition to a tableau. Over time, individual gifts become part of a neighbourhood’s offering to their daughter Durga. For those who make them, it is a familiar family gesture - the daughter has come home, and they want her to have something to take back.
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