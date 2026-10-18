ETV Bharat / offbeat

Daughter's Grand Homecoming: Cuttack Welcomes Devi Durga With Rs 500 Cr Worth Gold And Silver

Cuttack: Durga is not only a deity for Cuttack residents, She is a daughter - to each committee its own. And when during Dussehra the daughter comes home, grandeur and extravaganza become a matter of status and pride for Durga Puja organising committees. With each one vying with the other to show their love for the deity daughter, the net value of the jewellery she is adorned with reaches up to Rs 500 crore - 70 kilograms of gold and over 120 quintals of silver included.

What stands out amid all these grandiose celebrations is, most of these adornments are on public display for all the five days of the puja, starting from Panchami till Dashami. Devotees and visitors to the city who come to witness the Durga Puja often remain in awe of the resplendence with which 'daughter Durga' is decorated.

Daughter's Grand Homecoming: Cuttack Welcomes Devi Durga With Rs 500 Cr Worth Gold, Silver Jewellery (ETV Bharat)

Though the amount at stake at all the mandaps combined stands at Rs 500 crore, there has never been any instance of theft or anyone even daring to touch any piece of jewellery or the decor. Apart from the general police arrangements at mandaps, each committee takes responsibility of the gold and silver they use to deck their daughter up.

"This is a unique tradition in India, where ornaments worth crores of rupees are put on public display, an act rooted in faith and devotion. These ornaments are made accessible to all visitors, who come in large numbers to behold them. This display does not last for just a day or two; rather, the ornaments remain on view for six days," explains Habu Da, the working president of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee.

Over the years, the decorations and jewellery in the Silver City have become a defining feature of the Cuttack Dussehra celebrations. Residents believe that during this time, the daughter, Maa Durga, arrives at her parental home.

"Just as a daughter is treated with love and affection, especially the honour bestowed on her when she visits her parents' home, the Goddess is accorded the same respect by everyone. Even though she needs nothing and asks for nothing, we offer her everything. The entire tradition is driven by faith," adds Habu Da.

As per the tradition prevalent since years, new ornaments are crafted for the Goddess at every mandap each year. "We revere the Goddess as our own daughter and craft ornaments for her according to our means," adds Habu Da.