Cuttack Durga Puja: When Muslim Artisans Give Their Blood And Sweat, Hindus Offer Prayers And Gratitude
Muslim artisan Syed Aslam Ali and his family craft Durga tableaux in Cuttack, carrying forward generations of devotion, mutual respect and brotherhood, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Cuttack: Syed Aslam Ali has not slept for more than two hours a day for the last few days. During the remaining hours, he and his team of family members and workers have been working day and night to complete the tableaux of Maa Durga, work that will continue till Saptami Puja on Saturday.
Ali’s wife, Fareeda Begum, is not worried about the sleepless nights. What concerns her most is finishing her household chores, including kitchen work, and immediately joining her husband to complete the pending work.
The couple is not just an example of harmony and brotherhood in the Millennium City of Cuttack, but also a pointer to the mutual respect Hindus and Muslims have for each other, irrespective of what divisive forces in the country have been propagating.
There are a few other Muslim families who have been engaged in most Hindu puja traditions and the Hindus, too, corroborate that without their Muslim brethren, no puja can be considered complete.
“This tradition of working on Hindu puja traditions, be it tableaux work or immersion rituals, has continued in many Muslim karigar families for generations. My grandfather began it, and then I learnt it from my father,” says Ali, who has been working 22 hours a day on six tableaux for which he has secured contracts. He does the intricate foil work that forms the backdrop of Durga’s idol, along with ornamentation and other design work.
“For us, Maa Durga’s puja is important. We are as excited about these pujas as we are about Eid. When we work, we keep chanting the Goddess’s name, and everything goes smoothly. So what if we are Muslims? We have deep faith in and devotion to Maa Durga,” says Ali, who does not seem tired despite not being able to rest. “Till Saptami, we cannot be exhausted or fall ill. We do not experience physical fatigue. Probably, it is because of the Goddess’s blessings that my family and I feel safe and happy. It is also our means of earning a livelihood,” he adds with moist eyes.
Like the Rath Yatra rituals in Odisha, when work on the chariot wood begins on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, this bamboo framing work for Durga Puja also begins on the same day. “We, too, believe the work must begin on Akshaya Tritiya, as it is one of the most important days to begin new work,” says Ali, whose knowledge of Hindu rituals is strongly rooted in the traditions observed by his family.
This year, he has been working on six tableaux, the prices of which vary from Rs 60,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. A team of approximately 14 artisans works with Ali.
Besides, the women in his family are equally important contributors to the puja designing. Fareeda ensures that she bathes before lending a hand with fixing zari on the tableaux or working on ornaments.
“We abstain from joining the work if we have not cleaned ourselves. Ever since this work started, I have finished cooking in an hour and then devoted all my time to the work,” explains Fareeda. She looks after all the ‘medha’ (tableaux) work even when Ali has to go to places like Rourkela to take measurements for idol backdrops.
Having married into the family 25 years ago, she is involved in everything from cutting velvet to applying adhesive and crafting intricate decorative patterns. “We do not have any divisiveness in this city. Muslims and Hindus together celebrate almost all of each other’s festivals. Our Hindu neighbours and friends come over to our house, and we, too, visit theirs. Cuttack is a city of unity in diversity,” she explains.
Muslim community members hold major responsibilities within numerous puja committees in the city. They serve in key roles like cashiers, presidents and secretaries.
Habu Da, the working president of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee, says Dussehra is a festival that unites people. He says Cuttack is famous across the country for its unity and harmony among religions. “Our Muslim brethren participate in all the rituals, stepping onto the Goddess’s ‘Khadama’ (pedestal) to adorn Her with jewellery and finery. They are involved in every aspect of the worship, from being present during the rituals and partaking in the bhog to preparing ‘Dahi Pakhala’ (fermented rice with curd) and assisting in the idol immersion ceremony,” he informs.
Except for stray incidents when some antisocial elements seek to disturb the peace, the city of filigree has often witnessed Durga Puja at its resplendent best. And this has been possible for generations because there has been no ill feeling between Muslims and Hindus, the artisans feel.
At a time when the country is witnessing disturbances to disrupt communal harmony, Cuttack’s Hindus and Muslims stand together to celebrate not only festivals but also brotherhood.
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