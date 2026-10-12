ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cuttack Durga Puja: When Muslim Artisans Give Their Blood And Sweat, Hindus Offer Prayers And Gratitude

Cuttack: Syed Aslam Ali has not slept for more than two hours a day for the last few days. During the remaining hours, he and his team of family members and workers have been working day and night to complete the tableaux of Maa Durga, work that will continue till Saptami Puja on Saturday.

Ali’s wife, Fareeda Begum, is not worried about the sleepless nights. What concerns her most is finishing her household chores, including kitchen work, and immediately joining her husband to complete the pending work.

The couple is not just an example of harmony and brotherhood in the Millennium City of Cuttack, but also a pointer to the mutual respect Hindus and Muslims have for each other, irrespective of what divisive forces in the country have been propagating.

Syed Aslam Ali (ETV Bharat)

There are a few other Muslim families who have been engaged in most Hindu puja traditions and the Hindus, too, corroborate that without their Muslim brethren, no puja can be considered complete.

“This tradition of working on Hindu puja traditions, be it tableaux work or immersion rituals, has continued in many Muslim karigar families for generations. My grandfather began it, and then I learnt it from my father,” says Ali, who has been working 22 hours a day on six tableaux for which he has secured contracts. He does the intricate foil work that forms the backdrop of Durga’s idol, along with ornamentation and other design work.

Artisans at Aslam Ali's workshop (ETV Bharat)

“For us, Maa Durga’s puja is important. We are as excited about these pujas as we are about Eid. When we work, we keep chanting the Goddess’s name, and everything goes smoothly. So what if we are Muslims? We have deep faith in and devotion to Maa Durga,” says Ali, who does not seem tired despite not being able to rest. “Till Saptami, we cannot be exhausted or fall ill. We do not experience physical fatigue. Probably, it is because of the Goddess’s blessings that my family and I feel safe and happy. It is also our means of earning a livelihood,” he adds with moist eyes.

Like the Rath Yatra rituals in Odisha, when work on the chariot wood begins on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, this bamboo framing work for Durga Puja also begins on the same day. “We, too, believe the work must begin on Akshaya Tritiya, as it is one of the most important days to begin new work,” says Ali, whose knowledge of Hindu rituals is strongly rooted in the traditions observed by his family.

This year, he has been working on six tableaux, the prices of which vary from Rs 60,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh. A team of approximately 14 artisans works with Ali.