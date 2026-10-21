Fish Offering To Please Maa Durga: 12 Quintals Cooked For Navami Bhog At Cuttack’s Chandinichowk
Cuttack’s Chandinichowk prepares fish bhog for thousands on Navami, carrying forward a generations-old tradition of offering and sharing prasad in earthen bowls, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Cuttack: On Navami, fish sizzled in hot oil as six large wood-fired stoves and three gas stoves kept the cooks busy. Nearby, 12 to 15 people cut and washed vegetables, filled large vessels with potatoes, beans, pumpkin, brinjal, pointed gourd, taro, yams, sweet potatoes and ash gourd. Around 12 quintals of fish were cleaned, cut and fried.
The scale seemed nothing less than a wedding feast. At Chandinichowk’s Durga Puja pandal, however, the kitchen was preparing for a different occasion - the Navami offering to Maa Durga.
Here, fish is part of the bhog offered after the evening arati. The prasad then makes its way into homes and shops across the neighbourhood, carrying forward a custom that organisers say has continued for four to five generations.
Fish bhog is not offered at every Durga Puja pandal in Cuttack. Chandinichowk is among a handful that continue the practice, with preparations being made for around 10,000 to 12,000 devotees.
About 20 to 30 people are engaged in preparing and distributing the prasad. Along with fish, rice preparations and khata form part of the offering. Puja committee representative Ramesh Behera describes the meal served in earthen bowls as kanika, khichdi, fish bhog and ash gourd khata.
The khata has a particular connection to the preceding day’s worship. Instead of tomato or elephant apple, it is prepared with the ash gourd used in the symbolic sacrifice on Ashtami.
Once the food has been offered to the goddess, distribution begins. Behera said the committee continues to follow Cuttack’s longstanding custom of sharing the fish prasad with those who support the Puja.
“We follow this tradition of our Cuttack. After the fish prasad is offered to Maa, it is taken on a trolley and distributed among the residents and shopkeepers of the locality. All those who contribute to the Puja receive it free of cost,” he said.
“After that, it is sold to other devotees, who place their orders well in advance. Kanika, fish bhog and ash gourd khata are served in an earthen bowl. Devotees queue up to buy the fish prasad,” Behera added.
The larger earthen serving is priced at Rs 250 and the smaller one at Rs 100. For neighbourhood contributors, the offering arrives at their doorstep, for others, an advance order and a place in the queue are part of the Navami routine.
For cook Kashinath Behera, preparing the bhog requires a different approach from cooking at other gatherings. Nothing is tasted before it is offered to the goddess.
“There is a big difference between cooking elsewhere and cooking for Maa. When we cook elsewhere, we taste the food ourselves. But here, no dish is tasted before the offering. Yet every dish turns out well. That is possible through Maa’s grace. When we cook for her, we never feel tired or troubled,” he said.
His words reflect the faith with which the kitchen works through the large quantities of fish and vegetables. Each dish is first made ready for the offering. Then the distribution of prasad begins, he explained.
Among the devotees waiting was Gour Chandra Pradhan, who said he had placed his order well in advance. "For us this is divine food. We look forward to receiving the fish bhog, regardless of the day of the week on which Navami falls," he said.
Explaining the practice, Prabhat Tripathy, general secretary of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee, linked the introduction of fish bhog to the discontinuation of animal sacrifice. “Fish bhog began after the practice of animal sacrifice before Maa was stopped. The fish offering is made to please the goddess,” he said.
After offering is completed, earthen bowls are filled, the trolley sets out for local homes and shops and devotees wait for an offering they have ordered days ahead.
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