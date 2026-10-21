ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fish Offering To Please Maa Durga: 12 Quintals Cooked For Navami Bhog At Cuttack’s Chandinichowk

Cuttack : On Navami, fish sizzled in hot oil as six large wood-fired stoves and three gas stoves kept the cooks busy. Nearby, 12 to 15 people cut and washed vegetables, filled large vessels with potatoes, beans, pumpkin, brinjal, pointed gourd, taro, yams, sweet potatoes and ash gourd. Around 12 quintals of fish were cleaned, cut and fried.

The scale seemed nothing less than a wedding feast. At Chandinichowk’s Durga Puja pandal, however, the kitchen was preparing for a different occasion - the Navami offering to Maa Durga.

Here, fish is part of the bhog offered after the evening arati. The prasad then makes its way into homes and shops across the neighbourhood, carrying forward a custom that organisers say has continued for four to five generations.

Offerings To Durga: 12 Quintals Of Fish For Navami Bhog At Cuttack’s Chandinichowk (ETV Bharat)

Fish bhog is not offered at every Durga Puja pandal in Cuttack. Chandinichowk is among a handful that continue the practice, with preparations being made for around 10,000 to 12,000 devotees.

About 20 to 30 people are engaged in preparing and distributing the prasad. Along with fish, rice preparations and khata form part of the offering. Puja committee representative Ramesh Behera describes the meal served in earthen bowls as kanika, khichdi, fish bhog and ash gourd khata.

The khata has a particular connection to the preceding day’s worship. Instead of tomato or elephant apple, it is prepared with the ash gourd used in the symbolic sacrifice on Ashtami.

Once the food has been offered to the goddess, distribution begins. Behera said the committee continues to follow Cuttack’s longstanding custom of sharing the fish prasad with those who support the Puja.

A large kitchen is setup for preparation of prasad (ETV Bharat)

“We follow this tradition of our Cuttack. After the fish prasad is offered to Maa, it is taken on a trolley and distributed among the residents and shopkeepers of the locality. All those who contribute to the Puja receive it free of cost,” he said.

“After that, it is sold to other devotees, who place their orders well in advance. Kanika, fish bhog and ash gourd khata are served in an earthen bowl. Devotees queue up to buy the fish prasad,” Behera added.