Where Idol Maker Becomes The Priest: Cuttack’s Balubazaar Durga Puja That Has Over 500 Years Of Tradition
At Balubazaar Durga Puja, the Banerjee family preserves an artisan-priest tradition, using natural colours and rituals which have continued uninterrupted over years, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Cuttack: For the Banerjee family in Cuttack's Balubazaar, Durga Puja is a time to reconnect with a 500-year-old tradition which has been passed down generations. As per the puja formalities - something that begins months ahead of the Dussehra - the family member get together to collect the ingredients, first to make the idol. For them every part of the puja involves members of the family.
As preparations begin, colours that will adorn the goddess at their mandap are chosen for the year. Tamarind seeds, wood apple gum, powdered conch shell, hibiscus and turmeric are among the materials gathered for the task. Called the Binod Bihari puja mandap, the clay idol here receives no synthetic paint.
The puja in the mandap is also unique because the hands that shape Durga Maa also perform her worship.
For generations, the Banerjee family has carried out both responsibilities, preserving a tradition that local accounts trace back more than five centuries. "In a city where Durga Puja brings elaborate decorations and crowded streets, this mandap’s distinctiveness lies in the inherited methods of making the idol and conducting the rituals," explains Kali Prasad Banerjee, the sculptor and the priest.
He also explains that the story of its beginnings is closely associated with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. According to the account shared at the shrine, he stayed in Balubazaar while travelling to Puri in 1508. Autumn had arrived, and he is said to have installed a sacred vessel, or ghata, to begin the worship of Durga.
When he continued to Puri he asked members of the Banerjee family who had accompanied him from Bengal to remain at the monastery and conduct the worship every autumn. The family, which came from Nabadwip in Bengal’s Nadia region, continued the practice within the Binod Bihari monastery and temple premises.
Worship initially centred on the sacred vessel. According to the mandap’s history, the family began worshipping a clay image of the ten-armed Durga in 1514. Those associated with the shrine describe it as the place where Cuttack’s Dussehra tradition took root.
Priest and sculptor Kali Prasad Banerjee said the responsibility for making the idol and performing the puja had passed down through the family. "The Binod Bihari Balubazaar is the only puja mandap in Cuttack where members of one family undertake the entire process, from shaping the goddess to conducting her worship," he said.
That continuity extends to the idol’s appearance. The family maintains that its form and style, along with the rituals observed before it, have remained unchanged through successive generations. Natural calamities and epidemics have not broken the tradition, he added.
Preparing the colours is itself a lengthy part of the work. The process begins around Rath Yatra, well before the autumn festival. Tamarind seeds and powder, wood apple gum, powdered conch shell, hibiscus, turmeric and other natural ingredients are prepared for use. Materials requiring drying and grinding are processed before being made into colours for the idol.
The insistence on these ingredients remains central to the family’s craft. Each generation inherits the responsibility of preparing the image as well as the knowledge needed to carry out its worship. Here, the artisan’s work continues into the priest’s duties once the idol is ready.
Local devotees regard the goddess as a living divine presence. Although the mandap has acquired an elaborate silver backdrop, those responsible for the puja say devotion and adherence to ritual remain its priority.
The silver tableau, or chandi medha, was introduced in 2002 and was made with approximately three-and-a-half quintals - 350 kg - of silver. During Ashtami, thousands of devotees observing the festival’s vows gather at the mandap for worship.
Binod Bihari Balubazaar mandap also holds a special place among Cuttack’s puja mandaps, where it is affectionately accorded the status of the “elder sister”. Puja committee president Pruthvi Raj Sahu said that despite the passage of more than 500 years, the prescribed methods of worship continued as they had before.
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