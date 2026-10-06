ETV Bharat / offbeat

Where Idol Maker Becomes The Priest: Cuttack’s Balubazaar Durga Puja That Has Over 500 Years Of Tradition

The idol maker Kali Prasad Banerjee who dons the role of the priest during the Puja ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: For the Banerjee family in Cuttack's Balubazaar, Durga Puja is a time to reconnect with a 500-year-old tradition which has been passed down generations. As per the puja formalities - something that begins months ahead of the Dussehra - the family member get together to collect the ingredients, first to make the idol. For them every part of the puja involves members of the family.

As preparations begin, colours that will adorn the goddess at their mandap are chosen for the year. Tamarind seeds, wood apple gum, powdered conch shell, hibiscus and turmeric are among the materials gathered for the task. Called the Binod Bihari puja mandap, the clay idol here receives no synthetic paint. The puja in the mandap is also unique because the hands that shape Durga Maa also perform her worship. According to the mandap’s history, the family began worshipping a clay image of the ten-armed Durga in 1514 (ETV Bharat) For generations, the Banerjee family has carried out both responsibilities, preserving a tradition that local accounts trace back more than five centuries. "In a city where Durga Puja brings elaborate decorations and crowded streets, this mandap’s distinctiveness lies in the inherited methods of making the idol and conducting the rituals," explains Kali Prasad Banerjee, the sculptor and the priest. He also explains that the story of its beginnings is closely associated with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. According to the account shared at the shrine, he stayed in Balubazaar while travelling to Puri in 1508. Autumn had arrived, and he is said to have installed a sacred vessel, or ghata, to begin the worship of Durga. When he continued to Puri he asked members of the Banerjee family who had accompanied him from Bengal to remain at the monastery and conduct the worship every autumn. The family, which came from Nabadwip in Bengal’s Nadia region, continued the practice within the Binod Bihari monastery and temple premises.