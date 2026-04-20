ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Coach Rashmita Purohit Trains 50 Students For Free In Sambalpur, Produces State-Level Winners

Sambalpur: By profession, she is a sports teacher at a private school, but her real passion is training underprivileged sports talents free of cost. At present, she is coaching around 50 students in games like lawn bowls and fencing through her own efforts, even without proper infrastructure or government support. Despite these limitations, she has been consistent in her efforts and that has made her a household name among the sports loving fraternity here.

Rashmita Purohit, 39, from Govindtola in Sambalpur is currently serving as sports teacher at a private school in Sakhipada. As a part of her job, she trains children every evening after school and braces them with skills and techniques in games like lawn bowls and fencing. Though there is no fixed ground for practice, she conducts sessions in various school grounds as per availability of space. Her responsibility does not end here, she also arranges sports equipment for the children from her own pocket.

Odisha Coach Rashmita Purohit Trains 50 Students For Free In Sambalpur, Produces State-Level Winners (ETV Bharat)

"My interest in sports began in childhood since my father was also a sports teacher. I have seen so many children who want to pursue sports but they do not have the place or a coach," she says, adding that there has to be someone to train the kids. "I do it because I want to bring forward hidden talents from underprivileged backgrounds," she is quick to add. Her students have performed well at the state level and also participated in national competitions.

Since she did not receive enough encouragement during her childhood, which left her own dreams incomplete, she does not want any other child to suffer. "I want to fulfil my dreams through students. When I began there were only two children. Now I train 50," says Rashmita who has trained over 300 students since 2018.

Odisha Coach Rashmita Purohit Trains 50 Students For Free In Sambalpur, Produces State-Level Winners (ETV Bharat)

Originally from Binika in Subarnapur district, Rashmita performed well in shot put, discus throw, and 100m and 200m races, often securing first place in school. She was equally good in games even during her graduation days. However, due to lack of support, she could not continue.