Odisha: Boy Weds Boy In Symbolic Marriage To Appease Rain Gods
Andira Bibaha is an ancient tradition performed by villagers to usher in monsoon rains, reports Gyanaranjan Ojha.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Jajpur: The groom arrived in a car bedecked with flowers, and danced with the bride to the beating of drums and music being played by a DJ. It was like any other wedding in this corner of Odisha. Except, both groom and bride were men.
On the evening of June 17, Gambhariya village under Bandala gram panchayat in Korei block of Jajpur district witnessed a colourful, unique ritual that is rarely held — Andira Bibaha, or a symbolic marriage between two men — to "appease the rain gods". With the monsoon feared to be poor this year, the villagers are eager to appease the rain god Indra to bring much-needed rainfall to this parched region.
Dressed in a traditional bridegroom’s attire, Jatin Khatua arrived in to marry Kalandi Nayak, accompanied by a lively procession, in which the enthusiastic wedding party danced through the village streets to the tune of loud music blaring from portable loudspeakers.
Gambhariya being the village of the bride, the residents arranged for a feast for the bridegroom's party, and celebrated the event with great fanfare. Sarpanch and organiser Bishnu Rath said, "Andira Bibaha was quite common earlier. This time, it was performed to wish for rains. There is no monsoon this year. Even the Baitarani river has dried up."
In this ancient tradition, bells are sounded and arrows shot into the sky when the bride arrives. Villagers believe when rain god Indra is appeased, he sends rain to bathe Mother Basumati, ie, earth, and she begins smiling. Cue for the farmer's son to begin working on his farm.
And now, this marriage has become the talk of the whole state.
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