ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha: Boy Weds Boy In Symbolic Marriage To Appease Rain Gods

Jajpur: The groom arrived in a car bedecked with flowers, and danced with the bride to the beating of drums and music being played by a DJ. It was like any other wedding in this corner of Odisha. Except, both groom and bride were men.

On the evening of June 17, Gambhariya village under Bandala gram panchayat in Korei block of Jajpur district witnessed a colourful, unique ritual that is rarely held — Andira Bibaha, or a symbolic marriage between two men — to "appease the rain gods". With the monsoon feared to be poor this year, the villagers are eager to appease the rain god Indra to bring much-needed rainfall to this parched region.

Dressed in a traditional bridegroom’s attire, Jatin Khatua arrived in to marry Kalandi Nayak, accompanied by a lively procession, in which the enthusiastic wedding party danced through the village streets to the tune of loud music blaring from portable loudspeakers.