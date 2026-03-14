ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Botany Professor Turns Home Into Bird Haven, Helps House Sparrows Return To Sambalpur

By Badsah Jusman Rana

Sambalpur: In a quiet locality of Sambalpur city, the chirping of birds quickly draws attention. The constant chorus makes passersby notice a house from where the sounds originate. It is not a nearby park or woodland, but the home of Pradosh Kumar Acharya, a professor in the Department of Botany at Gangadhar Meher University.

A teacher by profession and a bird lover by passion, Acharya has turned his house into a safe haven for birds, especially the rapidly disappearing house sparrow. Today, more than a hundred birds live inside his home. Around 60 budgerigars, about 20 finches and four cockatiels stay in spacious cages and bird enclosures carefully built by Acharya. In addition, several nests have been installed across the house to attract wild birds.

Odisha Botany Professor Turns Home Into Bird Haven, Helps House Sparrows Return To Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

In what seems like a bird sanctuary rather than an ordinary home, Acharya personally cares for these winged creatures. "I want to raise awareness about bird conservation at a time when many species are declining due to pollution, urbanization, and climate change. Because they are disappearing mainly due to environmental pollution and loss of natural habitats. If we do not protect them, biodiversity will suffer,” he explains.

But Acharya’s journey into bird conservation began by accident. Years ago, a Kashmiri colleague from the university gifted him two budgerigar birds to care for during a summer vacation. When he brought them home, he realized the small cage was not suitable. He first built a larger cage and eventually a full bird enclosure with proper ventilation, lighting, food and water facilities so that the birds will be comfortable. Special care was also taken to regulate temperature so the birds could live comfortably. Soon, the birds started laying eggs, and their population gradually grew. Today, their number has crossed 60.

Odisha Botany Professor Turns Home Into Bird Haven, Helps House Sparrows Return To Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

To keep them healthy, the professor feeds them vegetables, corn cobs and nutritious food, along with water and essential vitamins. Apart from keeping cage birds, Acharya has also taken steps to encourage house sparrows to return to urban spaces. He believes sparrows have declined sharply due to disappearing trees, modern construction and reduced nesting spaces.