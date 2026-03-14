Odisha Botany Professor Turns Home Into Bird Haven, Helps House Sparrows Return To Sambalpur
Today, more than a hundred birds live inside Pradosh Kumar Acharya's home and are taken care of by the entire family.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
By Badsah Jusman Rana
Sambalpur: In a quiet locality of Sambalpur city, the chirping of birds quickly draws attention. The constant chorus makes passersby notice a house from where the sounds originate. It is not a nearby park or woodland, but the home of Pradosh Kumar Acharya, a professor in the Department of Botany at Gangadhar Meher University.
A teacher by profession and a bird lover by passion, Acharya has turned his house into a safe haven for birds, especially the rapidly disappearing house sparrow. Today, more than a hundred birds live inside his home. Around 60 budgerigars, about 20 finches and four cockatiels stay in spacious cages and bird enclosures carefully built by Acharya. In addition, several nests have been installed across the house to attract wild birds.
In what seems like a bird sanctuary rather than an ordinary home, Acharya personally cares for these winged creatures. "I want to raise awareness about bird conservation at a time when many species are declining due to pollution, urbanization, and climate change. Because they are disappearing mainly due to environmental pollution and loss of natural habitats. If we do not protect them, biodiversity will suffer,” he explains.
But Acharya’s journey into bird conservation began by accident. Years ago, a Kashmiri colleague from the university gifted him two budgerigar birds to care for during a summer vacation. When he brought them home, he realized the small cage was not suitable. He first built a larger cage and eventually a full bird enclosure with proper ventilation, lighting, food and water facilities so that the birds will be comfortable. Special care was also taken to regulate temperature so the birds could live comfortably. Soon, the birds started laying eggs, and their population gradually grew. Today, their number has crossed 60.
To keep them healthy, the professor feeds them vegetables, corn cobs and nutritious food, along with water and essential vitamins. Apart from keeping cage birds, Acharya has also taken steps to encourage house sparrows to return to urban spaces. He believes sparrows have declined sharply due to disappearing trees, modern construction and reduced nesting spaces.
“House sparrows used to nest in palm and coconut trees or in straw roofs. But in concrete houses, they struggle to find safe places," he says.
To address this issue, Acharya created artificial nests using cotton and soft materials and hung them around his house. The result was surprising. Within some time sparrows began visiting the house regularly. Many of them also started nesting there. Today, several sparrows live comfortably in the nests he has installed.
According to Acharya, birds play a crucial ecological role in maintaining biodiversity. “They eat fruits and seeds and spread them across different places through their droppings which help new plants grow. Without birds, biodiversity will be severely impacted,” he explains.
He believes simple efforts from citizens can make a difference. “If people hang small cotton nests or straw structures in their homes or balconies, sparrows and other birds can easily find shelter,” he says.
In his passion to save birds, his family fully supports Acharya. His wife Chinmayi says the birds have brought peace and happiness to their home. “When he first brought the birds, we were very happy. Today we all take care of them. If he is not at home, we feed them and give them water,” she says.
The morning chirping of birds creates a calming atmosphere in the home of the Acharyas. “We are so much at peace when in the early mornings, the birds wake us with their chirping. It is tranquil and we never feel lonely,” she adds.
Their home has also become a popular spot for neighbours and visitors who come to watch the birds.
Local bird enthusiasts appreciate Acharya’s efforts. Ashish Pradhan from the Sambalpur Bird Club says the organization regularly conducts awareness campaigns to protect sparrows and other birds. “We also distribute nesting boxes for sparrows. Professor Acharya has been doing excellent work and inspiring many people to care about bird conservation," he said.
For Acharya’s son Ayush, growing up in a home filled with birds has been a unique experience. “The chirping makes the environment very pleasant. It even helps during studies because the natural sounds reduce outside noise and help us concentrate,” he explains with a smile.
For Acharya, the message is simple. Small actions can protect nature. “If birds stay in your home, the house never feels empty. Their presence brings happiness,” he ends while fending to a small bird perched on his hands.
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