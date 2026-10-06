ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sparing Food For Animals: Inspired By Aahaar, Bhubaneswar Volunteers Offer Rs 5 Food For Strays

Bhubaneswar: For Rs 5, a passerby in Bhubaneswar can buy a meal meant for someone waiting by the roadside - a stray dog or a cow searching for food. At a mobile food stall in Sailashree Vihar, young animal lovers are making it easier for residents to stop, pick up some food and feed the animals they encounter on their daily journeys.

For Rashmita, a local, the satisfaction comes from knowing that a small amount of money can help an animal go without hunger. "The Rs 5 spent here is a small effort to ease the hunger of a helpless animal," she said.

There is cooked khichdi, along with flattened rice, curd, jaggery, idli, bananas and biscuits. Residents and passersby have begun buying food from the stall, with some feeding the cattle and dogs themselves.

The idea brings a small pause to the capital’s morning rush. As labourers head to work and officegoers hurry to their workplaces, animals continue to forage along the streets. Those who want to feed them may not always have food at hand. The stall offers a simple way to help, with portions available for Rs 5.

Another customer said caring for animals searching for food on the streets was everyone's responsibility. The stall, the customer added, made it convenient to buy something and feed a dog or a cow whenever passing through the area.

The initiative draws inspiration from Odisha’s Aahaar centres, which provide meals to people at just Rs 5.

Sparing Food For Animals: Inspired By Aahaar, Bhubaneswar Volunteers Offer Rs 5 Food For Strays (ETV Bharat)

Cattle care volunteer Krishna Nayak said the group had been considering ways to ensure that stray animals received food regularly when the subsidised meal programme gave them an idea. "We had been thinking for a long time about how to arrange food for animals. Seeing the government’s Rs 5 Aahaar centres for people, we decided to start a similar arrangement for animals and birds," Nayak said.

According to him, the initiative operates at two locations in Bhubaneswar-Kalinga Nagar and the Chandrasekharpur area, where Sailashree Vihar is located. The modest price is intended to encourage more people to participate. Girija Shankar Das, who also spoke about the initiative, said Rs 5 was an amount people could readily spare to provide food for a hungry animal.

Sparing Food For Animals: Inspired By Aahaar, Bhubaneswar Volunteers Offer Rs 5 Food For Strays (ETV Bharat)

For the volunteers, hunger is also linked to another concern - road accidents.

Nayak said animals often wandered onto main roads while searching for something to eat, exposing them to passing vehicles. He said the group hoped that arranging food for them would help reduce such incidents. "Many animals die in road accidents. They come onto the main roads looking for food," he said, explaining that the effort was intended to address both their hunger and the dangers they faced while foraging.

Sparing Food For Animals: Inspired By Aahaar, Bhubaneswar Volunteers Offer Rs 5 Food For Strays (ETV Bharat)

Cooking begins around 7-8 am. Nayak said food is being arranged for more than 200 animals and birds daily, with khichdi prepared for over 200 cattle. The volunteers also focus on flattened rice mixed with jaggery for cows and flattened rice with curd for dogs. Their aim, he said, was to provide filling meals and support the animals’ wellbeing.

The group now wants to extend the effort through a "roti bank". Under the proposed arrangement, young volunteers would visit neighbourhoods across Bhubaneswar to collect rotis and dry food from households. They are also planning to collect biscuits from schools, bringing more residents and children into the feeding initiative.

Nayak said public support would determine how far the effort could grow. With more people joining in, the group hopes to arrange food for over 1,000 additional animals and birds.

The volunteers also hope that children who see adults feeding animals will become interested in doing the same. At the stall, that involvement starts with an ordinary purchase - a little food for Rs 5, carried to a hungry animal nearby. In a city with plenty of places for people to eat, these volunteers are trying to make room for those that depend on someone stopping to feed them.