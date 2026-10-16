ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dussehra 2026: When Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai Join Hands, Bhubaneswar Sees A Unique Durga Puja Of Harmony

Dussehra 2026: When A Muslim Friend’s Idea Turns Into A Celebration, Bhubaneswar Sees A Durga Puja Of Harmony ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The suggestion to hold a Durga Puja came from a Muslim friend. That was in 2008. Years later, nothing has changed other than the magnitude of the celebrations. Today, he continues to help with the celebrations and share the prasad, while Christian women join their Hindu neighbours in preparing for the festival at the capital’s District Centre, in Chandrasekharpur. Hindus and Sikhs feel privileged to have gotten people from all religions to celebrate a puja that has achieved the distinction of being an example of unity in diversity.

As Bhubaneswar’s Puja committees put the finishing touches to their pandals, the District Centre Owners’ Association Durga Puja Committee is preparing for a celebration shaped by these friendships. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians contribute to the arrangements, carrying forward a tradition that began with one friend Sheikh Shajahan's proposal and grew into a neighbourhood festival.

Dussehra 2026: When A Muslim Friend’s Idea Turns Into A Celebration, Bhubaneswar Sees A Durga Puja Of Harmony (ETV Bharat) In fact, the ritualistic 'Kalash' (auspicious ceremonial pitcher) is brought from the home of Shajahan, a tradition that marks the commencement of the worship of the Goddess. Furthermore, the priests who conduct the rituals stay at Shajahan’s home while performing their religious duties. Brahmins not only stay at his house, but they also eat, drink and sleep there. For the puja, Dr Mamata Mohanty, a gynaecologist belonging to the Christian community puts in the maximum effort. Alongside her medical practice, she takes an active interest in social service and helps oversee the Puja preparations. For her, joining the celebration comes from a belief that affection and concern for others should extend across religious boundaries. “Before Maa, everyone is equal. There is neither religious discrimination nor a barrier of caste. Just as a mother loves all her children equally, people should love one another,” Mamata said. That conviction finds expression in the work she shares with other residents while coordinating arrangements, encouraging participation and helping the community carry the celebration forward. Other Christian women also lend a hand in organising and preparing for the Puja. Bhubaneswar’s District Centre Durga Puja (ETV Bharat) Committee secretary Dr Sarojkanta Mallick said participation extends beyond the colony’s residents. Traders from the surrounding area, people associated with educational institutions and bank employees also join the celebrations. The Muslim friend whose suggestion led to the first Puja remains involved, helping with the arrangements and partaking of the prasad.