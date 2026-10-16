Dussehra 2026: When Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai Join Hands, Bhubaneswar Sees A Unique Durga Puja Of Harmony
Begun on a Muslim friend’s suggestion in 2008, Bhubaneswar’s District Centre Durga Puja brings Hindus, Muslims and Christians on one platform, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: The suggestion to hold a Durga Puja came from a Muslim friend. That was in 2008. Years later, nothing has changed other than the magnitude of the celebrations. Today, he continues to help with the celebrations and share the prasad, while Christian women join their Hindu neighbours in preparing for the festival at the capital’s District Centre, in Chandrasekharpur. Hindus and Sikhs feel privileged to have gotten people from all religions to celebrate a puja that has achieved the distinction of being an example of unity in diversity.
As Bhubaneswar’s Puja committees put the finishing touches to their pandals, the District Centre Owners’ Association Durga Puja Committee is preparing for a celebration shaped by these friendships. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians contribute to the arrangements, carrying forward a tradition that began with one friend Sheikh Shajahan's proposal and grew into a neighbourhood festival.
In fact, the ritualistic 'Kalash' (auspicious ceremonial pitcher) is brought from the home of Shajahan, a tradition that marks the commencement of the worship of the Goddess. Furthermore, the priests who conduct the rituals stay at Shajahan’s home while performing their religious duties. Brahmins not only stay at his house, but they also eat, drink and sleep there.
For the puja, Dr Mamata Mohanty, a gynaecologist belonging to the Christian community puts in the maximum effort. Alongside her medical practice, she takes an active interest in social service and helps oversee the Puja preparations. For her, joining the celebration comes from a belief that affection and concern for others should extend across religious boundaries.
“Before Maa, everyone is equal. There is neither religious discrimination nor a barrier of caste. Just as a mother loves all her children equally, people should love one another,” Mamata said.
That conviction finds expression in the work she shares with other residents while coordinating arrangements, encouraging participation and helping the community carry the celebration forward. Other Christian women also lend a hand in organising and preparing for the Puja.
Committee secretary Dr Sarojkanta Mallick said participation extends beyond the colony’s residents. Traders from the surrounding area, people associated with educational institutions and bank employees also join the celebrations. The Muslim friend whose suggestion led to the first Puja remains involved, helping with the arrangements and partaking of the prasad.
This year, the entrance to the pandal will give visible form to that association. Symbols of Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and Christianity are being incorporated into the gateway, reflecting the four communities that help organise the festival. For visitors arriving to see the goddess, the message of harmony will begin at the entrance.
Inside, a 15-foot clay idol of Goddess Durga will be worshipped. On Mahashtami, the offering will include dahi pakhala, the familiar Odia preparation of fermented rice in water with curd. Cultural programmes are planned from Shashthi to Dashami, adding to the festivities and giving residents more opportunities to gather.
Across the capital, elaborate pandals and decorative displays are taking shape as preparations reach their final stage. At District Centre, the anticipation also centres on the people who will come together once the celebrations begin. Residents and those working nearby have each found a place in the preparations, making the Puja part of their shared neighbourhood life.
Reminiscing on how the puja began, Shajahan says, "Long back when once residents of the colony gathered, I suggested that it would be a good idea to set up a puja mandap and celebrate Durga Puja in the colony. Everyone agreed to my proposal. I took the initiative to coordinate how the puja would be conducted collectively. Look where the puja has reached today."
Chitralekha Acharya, a Hindu devotee and organiser said, "Everyone's blood is the same. We are all participating in the 'Kalasa Yatra' (procession of sacred pots) together. Even though our neighbours are Muslims and Christians, they worship Hindu deities, a gesture which makes us feel united. We, too, learn from them about how harmony can prevail." She further added that everyone should respect each other's religion and celebrations without any discrimination.
For Mamata, the sense of belonging rests in a simple understanding - a mother’s affection embraces every child. At this Puja, that belief is reflected in Christian women helping prepare a Hindu festival and a Muslim friend continuing to support the celebration he once proposed. As the neighbourhood awaits Durga’s arrival, those friendships are already at work.
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