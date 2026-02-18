ETV Bharat / offbeat

Berhampur University Students Revive Saura Art, Turn Tribal Heritage Into Livelihood Opportunity

For many of the students, Saura Art was unfamiliar until they were briefed before the workshop, conducted by expert trainer Dinabandhu Soren and their Assistant Professor Asmita Beura. The students learned the grammar of Saura Art, its distinctive linear figures, symbolic motifs and storytelling tradition rooted in the daily life of the Lanjia Saura community.

Traditionally painted on mud walls in rural homes, Saura murals usually reflect rituals, harvests, hunting scenes and community celebrations. The art form is also found in Gajapati district, and mirrors tribal cosmology and collective memory.

Organised by the Home Science Department of the university, the two-day workshop aimed to revive Saura Art, a traditional tribal art form of Odisha that is gradually slipping into obscurity though it received the Geographical Indication tag in 2024. Called Lanjia Saura painting or Idital or ekons, the traditional mural art form of the Lanjia Saura community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Rayagada district, has been much sought after by connoisseurs who have appreciated the art on canvas and also in fabrics. The indigenous art has tremendous potential to strengthen sustainable livelihoods.

Probably most, being young, were unaware that what they are recreating is not just art, but rejuvenation of a fading legacy. Many experimented with cloth as canvas, while some used boards and even everyday objects like tea cups and paperweights to draw the art.

Berhampur: It was not an art college nor were there artists. But a good number of students from Berhampur university students were engrossed, immersed - learning, presenting and preserving - the tribal Saura art. These amateur artists, holding on to brushes and bent over paper canvases were giving shape to their imagination in earthy hues to bring alive a legacy that is slowly fading from limelight despite being one of the finest art traditions of the state.

Today, the Saura art motifs are being adapted onto contemporary mediums so that they can be well marketed without diluting the authenticity.

Berhampur University Students Revive Saura Art, Turn Tribal Heritage Into Livelihood Opportunity (ETV Bharat)

The initiative aligns with the university’s emphasis on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), aimed at integrating indigenous art and culture into mainstream education. The idea is not merely preservation but application, Asmita explains.

She also goes on to state that while Saura Art was once confined to rural wall paintings, modern adaptation allows it to enter urban markets. With growing demand for culturally rooted gifts and handmade decor, students can transform their skills into micro-enterprises.

“Pricing depends on demand and the effort invested in each piece,” say faculty members also adding that there has to be a structured approach if monetisation or sustainable livelihood is the end goal.

Trainer Dinabandhu Soren, a native of Mayurbhanj, says the enthusiasm of the students to learn the art is unmatched. "Since the art depicts a visual archive of the tribal life, it is not limited to be a piece of decoration. It reflects on a lifestyle that is unknown to most people in the present day. So bringing the art to life and infusing it with contemporaneity can take the art to places while strengthening the artists' livelihood," he says.

Second-year student Nikita Rani Bhanja sees the art as an extension of textile studies within Home Science. "We have learnt about roots of the art in Rayagada and Gajapati and I believe the skill can help us generate income in the future," she says.

Another student, Shruja Satapathy, points to rising unemployment and says such traditional crafts can serve as viable small business ventures. "By using cloth and natural materials, we can devise sustainable production methods and make them more marketable," she adds.

For Iju Amin Khan, also a student, the revival effort is more about cultural responsibility. “Modernity has pushed many tribal art forms to the margins. If youth adopt and promote them, they can survive,” he states.

The university plans to conduct such training programmes annually, ensuring that students remain connected to Odisha’s tribal heritage while developing practical skills. In fact after the workshop, held with support from Tata Steel Foundation, received good response, it has almost taken the shape of a movement, where students have become the major stakeholders. They want to pursue the arts which can become their identity, enterprise and make them empowered.