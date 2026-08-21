Odisha Architect Biswajit Das' Startup Explores Safer Living Spaces For Moon, Mars Missions
Berhampur-born Biswajit completed advanced centrifuge training in Poland, gaining insights for his startup’s work on human-centred habitats for future space missions, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Berhampur: What would a home on the Moon or Mars need to keep its occupants safe, healthy and mentally prepared for months - or even years - away from Earth? For Berhampur-born architect Biswajit Das, the answer cannot be found through design alone. It also requires an understanding of how the human body and mind respond to the extreme conditions of space travel.
That belief recently took Das to Poland, where he completed a military-grade human centrifuge training programme designed to simulate the intense gravitational forces experienced during high-performance flight and space missions. He has now returned to India with insights that he hopes to apply to the design of future space habitats.
Something that began with a childhood fascination for art and images of outer space, culminated in the training programme that helped Biswajit move from conventional architecture into the emerging field of space architecture, which examines how living and working environments can be designed beyond Earth.
“Human space exploration is not limited to reaching space. It is equally important to understand how the human body and mind function under extreme conditions. Experiences of such programmes give us valuable knowledge for designing future space habitats and systems that can support astronauts during long-duration missions beyond Earth,” Das said.
The human centrifuge programme was organised by the Analog Astronaut Training Centre in Poland, in collaboration with the Military Institute of Aviation Medicine in Warsaw. The training system recreates, within a controlled environment, the extreme G-forces encountered during fighter aircraft operations and certain phases of spaceflight.
Such centrifuges are used to prepare pilots and astronaut trainees to cope with rapid acceleration. During the programme, participants received practical instruction in anti-G manoeuvres, techniques for preventing G-induced loss of consciousness, the body’s response to high gravitational forces and fighter-jet cockpit simulation.
The training, Das said, helped him understand more closely the relationship between human physiology, aerospace environments and habitat design.
Space architecture is consequently an interdisciplinary field. A future extraterrestrial habitat may require the combined expertise of architects, engineers, scientists, computer specialists, artists, designers, doctors and experts in human behaviour.
“When we started working in this field, there were many things that we, too, had to learn from scratch. Architecture itself brings together science, engineering and the arts. In space missions, the range of disciplines involved becomes even wider,” he explained.
This interdisciplinary character, he believes, creates opportunities for young people from backgrounds extending well beyond aerospace engineering. Designers, artists, architects and students of computer science and human behaviour can also contribute to the planning of future space missions.
Das’s own route into the field began in Berhampur. His father, Hrushikesh Das, worked as a manager with the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, while his mother was a homemaker. After completing Class 12 at Kendriya Vidyalaya on the Army Air Defence campus at Golabandha, near Berhampur, he moved to Chandigarh to study architecture.
His interest in space architecture took shape during the second year of his undergraduate course. Participation in a national-level workshop, followed by a month of training and further study, introduced him to the possibilities of combining architecture with human space exploration.
After graduation, Das worked with private organisations in the sector. His experience, along with research conducted with colleagues on space and terrestrial architecture, eventually encouraged the group to establish an independent venture. A research phase concluded in 2023, but the team decided to continue because it saw considerable scope for the discipline in India.
So when ARKASA Space Architecture Design Research Lab, a Raipur-based startup was founded by architect Arshleen Gaur Sahna, Das became a co-founder. The startup is working on human-centred designs for future missions to the Moon and Mars. Its 18-member team of young professionals is also involved in space habitats, analogue astronaut missions, environmental research and space education.
"Space architecture is not simply about drawing futuristic structures. Its central concern is how humans can live safely, sustainably and with a reasonable degree of physical and psychological comfort in environments fundamentally different from Earth," he said.
ARKASA seeks to develop space architecture as a recognised area of research in India while helping students and young researchers explore opportunities in space science, design and exploration.
According to the organisation, ARKASA is registered under ISRO’s Space Tutor programme and is associated with the country’s space startup ecosystem. Its work combines architectural innovation with scientific research, with particular emphasis on human-centred habitats for future lunar and Martian missions.
The training in Poland, Das said, was particularly relevant to ARKASA’s work because a structure intended for the Moon or Mars must respond not only to engineering requirements but also to the physical and psychological needs of its occupants.
Das believes growing activity in India’s space sector could encourage more students to consider specialisations that were barely visible as career options until recently. But his recent experience in Poland has also underscored an important lesson - designing for space begins with understanding the person who must survive inside that design.
Also Read: