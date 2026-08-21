ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Architect Biswajit Das' Startup Explores Safer Living Spaces For Moon, Mars Missions

Berhampur: What would a home on the Moon or Mars need to keep its occupants safe, healthy and mentally prepared for months - or even years - away from Earth? For Berhampur-born architect Biswajit Das, the answer cannot be found through design alone. It also requires an understanding of how the human body and mind respond to the extreme conditions of space travel.

That belief recently took Das to Poland, where he completed a military-grade human centrifuge training programme designed to simulate the intense gravitational forces experienced during high-performance flight and space missions. He has now returned to India with insights that he hopes to apply to the design of future space habitats.

Biswajit along with his teammates (ETV Bharat)

Something that began with a childhood fascination for art and images of outer space, culminated in the training programme that helped Biswajit move from conventional architecture into the emerging field of space architecture, which examines how living and working environments can be designed beyond Earth.

“Human space exploration is not limited to reaching space. It is equally important to understand how the human body and mind function under extreme conditions. Experiences of such programmes give us valuable knowledge for designing future space habitats and systems that can support astronauts during long-duration missions beyond Earth,” Das said.

The human centrifuge programme was organised by the Analog Astronaut Training Centre in Poland, in collaboration with the Military Institute of Aviation Medicine in Warsaw. The training system recreates, within a controlled environment, the extreme G-forces encountered during fighter aircraft operations and certain phases of spaceflight.

Such centrifuges are used to prepare pilots and astronaut trainees to cope with rapid acceleration. During the programme, participants received practical instruction in anti-G manoeuvres, techniques for preventing G-induced loss of consciousness, the body’s response to high gravitational forces and fighter-jet cockpit simulation.

The training, Das said, helped him understand more closely the relationship between human physiology, aerospace environments and habitat design.

The human centrifuge programme participants (ETV Bharat)

Space architecture is consequently an interdisciplinary field. A future extraterrestrial habitat may require the combined expertise of architects, engineers, scientists, computer specialists, artists, designers, doctors and experts in human behaviour.