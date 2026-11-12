ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dressing The Deities, Supporting Their Families: Balasore's 11-Woman SHG Builds A Thriving Craft Business

Dressing The Deities, Supporting Their Families: Balasore's 11-Woman SHG Builds A Thriving Craft Business ( ETV Bharat )

Balasore: The crowns that adorn Lord Jagannath, the garments offered to Goddess Dandakali and the decorative canopies used in worship share a connection with hundreds of rural households in Odisha’s Balasore district. For the women who make them, these ceremonial articles are both an offering of devotion and a means of supporting their families.

At Suthanga in the Khantapada area, the Banadurga Self-Help Group has built a business around crafting attire and accessories for deities. What began in 2010 with 11 women pooling their savings now provides direct or indirect employment to more than 400 women. Its products reach markets across Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal.

The group makes over 100 varieties of articles, including crowns and ghagras, or ceremonial skirts, for Lord Jagannath, attire for Radha-Krishna, Ashta Gopala, Dandakali and Hanuman and chanduas, the traditional decorative canopies and hangings used in worship. Floral garlands, flags, decorative fabrics for chariots and wedding accessories such as chunaris, crowns and armbands are also part of its range. Dressing The Deities, Supporting Their Families: Balasore's 11-Woman SHG Builds A Thriving Craft Business (ETV Bharat) Behind this variety lies a business that the women expanded gradually, first with their own money and later through loans. Sulochana Das, secretary of the SHG, recalls how their wish to make articles for the deities brought them together. The work began in 2010 with a group of 11 women. "Initially, we invested our own capital to start making items such as flags, chanduas (ceremonial canopies), ghagaras (skirts/garments for deities), crowns for Lord Jagannath, and costumes for Lord Hanuman. Later, we took out loans to gradually expand the business. We had a strong desire to engage in work connected to the service of the deities. Therefore, we pooled our resources together and made a concerted effort to build this organization," she explained. Loans from banks in Khantapada, including Gramya Bank, helped the group increase production. Recognition as a producer group about three to four years ago gave its production and business operations a further push. Today, the attires and other pieces these women create reach Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Angul, besides markets in West Bengal. Lord Jagannath’s crowns, chanduas, flags and decorative fabrics for chariots are particularly the most sought after. Dressing The Deities, Supporting Their Families: Balasore's 11-Woman SHG Builds A Thriving Craft Business (ETV Bharat) Around 30 to 40 people work at the central facility in Suthanga. Another 300 to 400 women undertake the craft from their homes in surrounding villages, including Khantapada, Ramanagar, Baishnavapur, Atapur, Kuligan, Bethipur, Dharanipur, Badagan, Bahanaga, Panapana and Panchamania. This arrangement allows women beyond the centre to earn through the work. While those working regularly at the facility earn around Rs 10,000 a month, home-based artisans are paid according to the volume of work they complete. For Manini Jena, who has spent more than a decade making garments and decorative articles here, the earnings have helped her contribute to household expenses.