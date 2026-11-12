Dressing The Deities, Supporting Their Families: Balasore's 11-Woman SHG Builds A Thriving Craft Business
The SHG supports over 400 women who craft deity attire and ceremonial accessories, supplying markets across Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Balasore: The crowns that adorn Lord Jagannath, the garments offered to Goddess Dandakali and the decorative canopies used in worship share a connection with hundreds of rural households in Odisha’s Balasore district. For the women who make them, these ceremonial articles are both an offering of devotion and a means of supporting their families.
At Suthanga in the Khantapada area, the Banadurga Self-Help Group has built a business around crafting attire and accessories for deities. What began in 2010 with 11 women pooling their savings now provides direct or indirect employment to more than 400 women. Its products reach markets across Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal.
The group makes over 100 varieties of articles, including crowns and ghagras, or ceremonial skirts, for Lord Jagannath, attire for Radha-Krishna, Ashta Gopala, Dandakali and Hanuman and chanduas, the traditional decorative canopies and hangings used in worship. Floral garlands, flags, decorative fabrics for chariots and wedding accessories such as chunaris, crowns and armbands are also part of its range.
Behind this variety lies a business that the women expanded gradually, first with their own money and later through loans.
Sulochana Das, secretary of the SHG, recalls how their wish to make articles for the deities brought them together. The work began in 2010 with a group of 11 women. "Initially, we invested our own capital to start making items such as flags, chanduas (ceremonial canopies), ghagaras (skirts/garments for deities), crowns for Lord Jagannath, and costumes for Lord Hanuman. Later, we took out loans to gradually expand the business. We had a strong desire to engage in work connected to the service of the deities. Therefore, we pooled our resources together and made a concerted effort to build this organization," she explained.
Loans from banks in Khantapada, including Gramya Bank, helped the group increase production. Recognition as a producer group about three to four years ago gave its production and business operations a further push.
Today, the attires and other pieces these women create reach Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Baripada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Angul, besides markets in West Bengal. Lord Jagannath’s crowns, chanduas, flags and decorative fabrics for chariots are particularly the most sought after.
Around 30 to 40 people work at the central facility in Suthanga. Another 300 to 400 women undertake the craft from their homes in surrounding villages, including Khantapada, Ramanagar, Baishnavapur, Atapur, Kuligan, Bethipur, Dharanipur, Badagan, Bahanaga, Panapana and Panchamania.
This arrangement allows women beyond the centre to earn through the work. While those working regularly at the facility earn around Rs 10,000 a month, home-based artisans are paid according to the volume of work they complete.
For Manini Jena, who has spent more than a decade making garments and decorative articles here, the earnings have helped her contribute to household expenses.
“I have been working here for nearly 10 to 12 years. Many other women work here alongside me. Through this work, we are able to earn a good income, earning approximately Rs 10,000 per month, though it depends on the volume of work. This income helps us support our families. This organization has given us, as women, an opportunity to stand on our own feet,” Jena said.
Work at the centre begins at 8 am and continues until around 6 pm. Raw materials arrive from Kolkata and Cuttack and the finished articles are dispatched by bus to different destinations. Two people have been appointed specifically to handle dispatches, while traders from neighbouring districts also visit the centre to select and purchase goods.
SHG president Rebati Mohanty’s family puts in a lot of support for the group's activities. As orders have grown, the work has come to involve production at the centre, stitching in village homes and the regular movement of materials and finished goods.
Among those who depend on the group’s craft are the servitors of Maa Dandakali, whose shrine stands beside the National Highway in Balasore district. The Goddess’s garments and other ceremonial articles are procured from the Suthanga centre.
Bhabendu Satapathy, a servitor of Maa Dandakali, says the women supply a wide range of materials required for worship. “We source all the materials from this SHG. It is heartening that women work together here to create these items as a form of service to the Deity," he stated.
The women have also built relationships with traders who sell their products elsewhere. Kailash Das, who runs a shop at Kacheri Bazaar in Bhadrak, regularly visits the centre to purchase stock.
“I have been running my shop for the past 25 years and have had a long-standing association with this organization. I purchase various items from here to sell in my shop. We conduct our business by adding a modest profit margin to the cost price at which we acquire these goods. Here, a group of women have come together to form an organization and they personally craft a wide variety of items. That is why we visit this place regularly to procure these goods…”
He says the quality, workmanship and prices make the products suitable for his business. “The best part is that the prices are reasonable,” he added.
For women like Manini, the value of the work is measured in the income they take home and the expenses they can help meet. The group that 11 women started with their savings now brings paid work to hundreds of others, with garments and canopies stitched in their homes finding a place in shops, shrines and ceremonies well beyond Suthanga.
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