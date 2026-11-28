Odisha's Unspoken Port Story: The Salt Godown, The Port Road And The Trading Town Balasore Once Was
Balasore’s old Port Road recalls a thriving maritime trade, as calls to reopen silted waterways renew debate over farmland and livelihoods, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Balasore: The road from Motiganj to Golapokhari is identified as Port Road even today. The old Collectorate once served as a salt godown for the British and the Dutch. And at Balighat, salt, fish and dried fish were once loaded for shipment. These are clues to a time when much of what Balasore bought and sold travelled by water.
According to tourism officer Bhabagrahi Mohanty, the old ports of undivided Balasore served a hinterland that extended well beyond the Odisha coast. River mouths and smaller waterways connected coastal settlements to trading areas in what are now Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Goods could move downriver to the coast and onward by sea. Kolkata sent cargo in the other direction. The trade sustained boatmen, port workers and transporters, as well as the farmers and producers whose goods they carried.
Today, some of those channels have grown too shallow for the vessels they once handled. Historians and local heritage advocates want the old routes surveyed to see whether they can carry cargo again. In Baliapal, where efforts to build a port have drawn local opposition, the same discussion raises a more immediate question. What would a new port and the industries that come with it mean for people who live off the land?
Three main ports and a network of smaller landings
Historian Prashant Padhi identifies three major ports in the undivided district. One stood at the mouth of the Subarnarekha, another at the mouth of the Budhabalanga in Balasore, and the third at Dhamra. Bahabalpur, Chaumukh and Kashaphal had smaller ports. Balaramgadi, Balighat and Remuna were also part of the wider network of river routes and trading points.
“Our three major ports were at the mouth of the Subarnarekha, at the mouth of the Budhabalanga in Balasore, and at Dhamra. Larger ports could take ships with a deeper draft, while only smaller vessels could use the smaller ports. Over time, as the river mouths silted up and ships grew larger, these ports lost their importance,” Padhi said.
Draft is the depth of a vessel below the waterline. Boats with a shallow draft could negotiate stretches of river that needed little depth. As sand and silt accumulated, even some of those routes became harder to navigate. At the same time, bigger ships needed deeper channels. The two changes gradually reduced the number of places where vessels could call and cargo could be loaded.
The advantage of shipping was in the amount a vessel could carry in one trip. Moving a large consignment together lowered the transport cost per unit and gave producers access to buyers farther afield. Port duties and other revenues supported the local economy, while the work of moving and handling goods gave river and coastal settlements a share in the trade.
A cargo of salt, indigo and dried fish
Salt, indigo, yarn, cloth, jute, spices and silk passed through Balasore’s ports. Some goods came from inland markets and were sent on to other parts of the country or overseas. Mohanty recalls, "Rivers and canals carried goods through the area and that Balighat was a dispatch point for salt, fish and dried fish."
Padhi singles out panga salt among Balasore’s exports. He says it was shipped to Europe, where it was used to preserve meat for the winter. In his account, pepper brought from southern India was also used in meat preservation. Balasore handled shipments of silk, indigo, turmeric, dried fish and timber used in shipbuilding. "Rice was carried to areas that are now Myanmar and Bangladesh," Padhi says.
Local place names offer another way to trace the trade. Mohanty points to Balaramgadi, Permit Ghat and Dinamar Dinga, alongside Port Road and the old Collectorate. “Even today, the road from Motiganj to Golapokhari is called Port Road. That tells us about this area’s old connection with the port,” he said.
The memory of voyages survives in local traditions too. Bali Jatra, the ritual of floating boats and prayers to the goddess for a safe passage recall a time when going to sea was part of making a living. The old port sites and the practices that grew around sailing both figure in the case for documenting Balasore’s maritime heritage and developing tourism around it.
Could the rivers carry cargo again?
Padhi believes smaller vessels may still be able to use Balasore’s port and that the possibility of developing a water route up to Remuna deserves study. Mohanty, an executive body member of INTACH’s Balasore chapter, has called for a port development plan that looks at restoring old waterways. He sees potential for both heritage tourism and lower-cost freight.
Social worker Prabhat Kumar Sahu points to the extent of the earlier network. “There was considerable trade along the waterways from Batagram, near Balasore, to Dhamra in the undivided district. Goods also came by water from Kolkata,” he said. He identifies sediment buildup at river mouths, including where the Subarnarekha meets the sea, as a major reason commercial traffic dwindled.
Sahu wants the state and central governments to assess whether bulk goods could again move cheaply on these routes. He says reviving viable stretches could ease the cost of carrying goods by road. For a route like Remuna, that would begin with establishing how much of the channel remains navigable and what size of vessel it can accommodate.
In Baliapal, the question is where to build
Trade union leader Gouranga Panigrahi says opposition to port construction in Baliapal comes from concern over its fertile farmland and the livelihoods it supports. Residents fear that a port accompanied by petrochemical plants and other large industries could affect agriculture and the local environment. He points to coir, textiles, yarn production and farm-based industries as other opportunities for the area.
“Fertile farmland should not be destroyed and local people not be displaced to build a port,” Panigrahi said exhorting that potential sites must be assessed for their impact on settlements and agricultural land. He also argues that silted river mouths obstruct drainage and worsen flooding and has urged the government to examine dredging and restoration alongside any plans for port development.
Balasore’s old trading routes once linked producers inland to buyers across the coast and overseas. The proposals now on the table range from documenting port sites to exploring whether smaller cargo vessels could use the rivers again. In Baliapal, any discussion about bringing trade back to the waterfront will also have to account for the people already making a living there.
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