ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Unspoken Port Story: The Salt Godown, The Port Road And The Trading Town Balasore Once Was

Balasore: The road from Motiganj to Golapokhari is identified as Port Road even today. The old Collectorate once served as a salt godown for the British and the Dutch. And at Balighat, salt, fish and dried fish were once loaded for shipment. These are clues to a time when much of what Balasore bought and sold travelled by water.

According to tourism officer Bhabagrahi Mohanty, the old ports of undivided Balasore served a hinterland that extended well beyond the Odisha coast. River mouths and smaller waterways connected coastal settlements to trading areas in what are now Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Goods could move downriver to the coast and onward by sea. Kolkata sent cargo in the other direction. The trade sustained boatmen, port workers and transporters, as well as the farmers and producers whose goods they carried.

Anchorage point for vessels (ETV Bharat)

Today, some of those channels have grown too shallow for the vessels they once handled. Historians and local heritage advocates want the old routes surveyed to see whether they can carry cargo again. In Baliapal, where efforts to build a port have drawn local opposition, the same discussion raises a more immediate question. What would a new port and the industries that come with it mean for people who live off the land?

Three main ports and a network of smaller landings

Historian Prashant Padhi identifies three major ports in the undivided district. One stood at the mouth of the Subarnarekha, another at the mouth of the Budhabalanga in Balasore, and the third at Dhamra. Bahabalpur, Chaumukh and Kashaphal had smaller ports. Balaramgadi, Balighat and Remuna were also part of the wider network of river routes and trading points.

“Our three major ports were at the mouth of the Subarnarekha, at the mouth of the Budhabalanga in Balasore, and at Dhamra. Larger ports could take ships with a deeper draft, while only smaller vessels could use the smaller ports. Over time, as the river mouths silted up and ships grew larger, these ports lost their importance,” Padhi said.

Chandipur Fishing Harbour in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Draft is the depth of a vessel below the waterline. Boats with a shallow draft could negotiate stretches of river that needed little depth. As sand and silt accumulated, even some of those routes became harder to navigate. At the same time, bigger ships needed deeper channels. The two changes gradually reduced the number of places where vessels could call and cargo could be loaded.

The advantage of shipping was in the amount a vessel could carry in one trip. Moving a large consignment together lowered the transport cost per unit and gave producers access to buyers farther afield. Port duties and other revenues supported the local economy, while the work of moving and handling goods gave river and coastal settlements a share in the trade.

A cargo of salt, indigo and dried fish

Salt, indigo, yarn, cloth, jute, spices and silk passed through Balasore’s ports. Some goods came from inland markets and were sent on to other parts of the country or overseas. Mohanty recalls, "Rivers and canals carried goods through the area and that Balighat was a dispatch point for salt, fish and dried fish."

Padhi singles out panga salt among Balasore’s exports. He says it was shipped to Europe, where it was used to preserve meat for the winter. In his account, pepper brought from southern India was also used in meat preservation. Balasore handled shipments of silk, indigo, turmeric, dried fish and timber used in shipbuilding. "Rice was carried to areas that are now Myanmar and Bangladesh," Padhi says.