Dussehra 2026: Durga Comes Home As A Daughter At Balasore’s 204-Year-Old Kar Family Puja
Kar family welcomes Durga as a daughter and Shiva as a son-in-law, preserving Bengali rituals and family reunions across seven generations, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Balasore: When the Kar family bids farewell to Goddess Durga on Dashami, they apply vermilion to her, offer her sweets and invite her to return the following year. In their home in Balasore’s Barabati neighbourhood, she is worshipped as a daughter, while Mahadev is welcomed as the son-in-law. Together, they are Hara-Parvati, the divine couple at the heart of a family tradition that has brought seven generations together.
For the family members scattered across Odisha, elsewhere in India and overseas, Durga Puja is also the occasion to come home. Aditi Kar, a daughter-in-law of the household, says the extended family has around 150 members. Their annual reunion is something she looks forward to throughout the year.
“We worship Maa as our daughter and Mahadev as our son-in-law. Many of our family members live outside Odisha, and some live abroad. During Puja, everyone comes together. Meeting one another, worshipping together and carrying forward our family’s old tradition is a special experience for us,” Aditi said.
The family traces the beginning of its worship to 1822, making the tradition 204 years old this year. As per the fmily members, their ancestors came from a place Mayapur in West Bengal, settled in Barabati and brought their religious customs with them. Shiv Charan Kar is credited with initiating the Puja, which his descendants continue to organise.
The early worship involved a sacred pot, or ghata, and a brass image of Hara-Parvati brought from Calcutta. In 1862, the family began worshipping clay idols, a practice that has continued for 164 years.
“The original brass image had Hara-Parvati along with Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kartikeya. The clay idols are still made according to that arrangement,” said Bikramjit Kar, a family member involved in organising the Puja.
In Balasore, close to the West Bengal border, Bengali and Odia customs criss-cross in the festival calendar. Four prominent Puja venues in the city follow Bengali traditions. At the Kar household, that influence runs through the choice of the almanac, the priests, the rituals and the dressing of the deities.
The dates and timings of worship follow the Bengali almanac and priests come from Bengal to conduct the ceremonies. Earlier, artisans from Bengal also travelled to Barabati to make the idols. Local artisans now undertake that work, retaining the form handed down through the family.
Preparations begin well before the autumn festival. On Rath Yatra day, soil is brought from Balighat for making the idols. After Mahalaya, the installation of the sacred pot on Pratipada marks the beginning of the household’s daily worship and recitation of the Chandipatha.
“On Shashthi, we observe the 'bel baran' ritual. On Saptami, the sacred pot is brought from Balighat, followed by the invocation of the goddess. The rituals involving the sacred fire begin on Saptami and continue until Dashami,” Bikramjit said.
Seven Brahmins take part in the worship. The offerings are prepared using seven mounds of raw, non-parboiled rice, while approximately 20 kg of ghee is used for the sacred fire oblation. The Puja also includes the traditional rites associated with the Nabapatrika.
Priest Ramachandra Dash, who performs the daily ghata worship and Chandi recitation, described a sequence preserved through generations. Worship of the five deities is followed by meditation on the goddess and the recitation, before aarti, food offerings and pushpanjali.
“Water is brought from a pond for installing the sacred pot. After worshipping the five deities and invoking the goddess, the Nabapatrika is brought in. The worship continues for nine days according to the traditional rituals,” he said.
Dash also said soil collected from the premises of sex workers is used in the Puja as per the household’s inherited ritual practice.
For the women of the family, the festival brings a daily discipline of its own. After bathing each morning, they apply vermilion and take part in offering garlands, lighting lamps and preparing for worship. For 10 days, the household abstains from meat, fish, onion and garlic, eating simple food made with non-parboiled rice and ghee.
“From the day the sacred pot is installed, we eat habishyanna,” Aditi said, referring to the simple ritual diet. “Our Puja follows Bengali traditions. We also respect the customs of Odisha, where we live, and abstain from non-vegetarian food during the Puja,” she added.
Aditi said the household nevertheless retains a tradition of offering fish bhog to the deity, distinguishing the ritual offering from the family’s own diet.
Some aspects of the celebration have changed. The goddess’s earlier attire and decoration featured traditional daak work; she is now dressed in a Banarasi sari in keeping with the household’s Bengali custom. Ganesh and Kartikeya are also given Banarasi garments.
Bikramjit said around 25 to 30 family households participate in organising the celebration. The work is shared, but its purpose remains close to home - to continue the worship their ancestors began and bring the family together each year.
On Dashami, that gathering turns towards farewell. The goddess receives vermilion, sweets and an invitation to return. For Aditi and her relatives, the next Puja promises another homecoming, of Hara-Parvati, and of the family that gathers to welcome them.
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