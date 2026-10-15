ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dussehra 2026: Durga Comes Home As A Daughter At Balasore’s 204-Year-Old Kar Family Puja

Balasore: When the Kar family bids farewell to Goddess Durga on Dashami, they apply vermilion to her, offer her sweets and invite her to return the following year. In their home in Balasore’s Barabati neighbourhood, she is worshipped as a daughter, while Mahadev is welcomed as the son-in-law. Together, they are Hara-Parvati, the divine couple at the heart of a family tradition that has brought seven generations together.

For the family members scattered across Odisha, elsewhere in India and overseas, Durga Puja is also the occasion to come home. Aditi Kar, a daughter-in-law of the household, says the extended family has around 150 members. Their annual reunion is something she looks forward to throughout the year.

Dussehra 2026: Durga Comes Home As A Daughter At Balasore’s 204-Year-Old Kar Family Puja (ETV Bharat)

“We worship Maa as our daughter and Mahadev as our son-in-law. Many of our family members live outside Odisha, and some live abroad. During Puja, everyone comes together. Meeting one another, worshipping together and carrying forward our family’s old tradition is a special experience for us,” Aditi said.

The family traces the beginning of its worship to 1822, making the tradition 204 years old this year. As per the fmily members, their ancestors came from a place Mayapur in West Bengal, settled in Barabati and brought their religious customs with them. Shiv Charan Kar is credited with initiating the Puja, which his descendants continue to organise.

The early worship involved a sacred pot, or ghata, and a brass image of Hara-Parvati brought from Calcutta. In 1862, the family began worshipping clay idols, a practice that has continued for 164 years.

Dussehra 2026: Durga Comes Home As A Daughter At Balasore’s 204-Year-Old Kar Family Puja (ETV Bharat)

“The original brass image had Hara-Parvati along with Ganesh, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kartikeya. The clay idols are still made according to that arrangement,” said Bikramjit Kar, a family member involved in organising the Puja.

In Balasore, close to the West Bengal border, Bengali and Odia customs criss-cross in the festival calendar. Four prominent Puja venues in the city follow Bengali traditions. At the Kar household, that influence runs through the choice of the almanac, the priests, the rituals and the dressing of the deities.

The dates and timings of worship follow the Bengali almanac and priests come from Bengal to conduct the ceremonies. Earlier, artisans from Bengal also travelled to Barabati to make the idols. Local artisans now undertake that work, retaining the form handed down through the family.

Preparations begin well before the autumn festival. On Rath Yatra day, soil is brought from Balighat for making the idols. After Mahalaya, the installation of the sacred pot on Pratipada marks the beginning of the household’s daily worship and recitation of the Chandipatha.

“On Shashthi, we observe the 'bel baran' ritual. On Saptami, the sacred pot is brought from Balighat, followed by the invocation of the goddess. The rituals involving the sacred fire begin on Saptami and continue until Dashami,” Bikramjit said.

Seven Brahmins take part in the worship. The offerings are prepared using seven mounds of raw, non-parboiled rice, while approximately 20 kg of ghee is used for the sacred fire oblation. The Puja also includes the traditional rites associated with the Nabapatrika.