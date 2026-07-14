ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Artist Satya Narayan Creates Intricate 5.5-Inch Jagannath Chariot With A Soft Drink Can

Satya, in his early 40s began making miniature chariots in 2013, initially carving them from chalk. He later produced a 4-inch version, but attempts to make a larger chalk model resulted in breakage. He subsequently shifted to wood, where he also installed miniature idols of Lord Jagannath.

Every significant architectural and symbolic detail of the Nandighosha chariot has been incorporated into the miniature.

Despite its tiny size, the model faithfully recreates every important feature of the original chariot. It includes, a 1-inch idol of Lord Jagannath, a 1-inch charioteer, 16 wheels, four horses, two parrots, the Patitapabana flag, the Dadhinauti (decorative chariot finial) and protective side panels and other structural elements.

For some of his smallest chariot creations, he has earned multiple records. This year he has crafted an intricate 5.5-inch replica of the Nandighosha chariot, measuring 4 inches in width, using a soft drink can. The miniature artwork took him three days and nearly 25 hours of work to complete.

Berhampur: For Berhampur-based young sand artist Satya Narayan Maharana, the divine deities do not manifest only in larger-than-life forms. For him, the Lord exists even in the minutest of forms. For someone, who has been creating miniature chariot Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath year after year in different mediums, has once again chosen an unusual medium this year - the cool drink can.

In 2016, he created three miniature chariots that found a place in the India Book of Records, marking his first major recognition.

Inspired by Lord Jagannath’s blessings, he continued reducing the size of his creations. By 2017, he successfully carved a complete chariot measuring just 1 millimetre, complete with 16 functional wheels, and even produced another version measuring 5 millimetres, which could actually roll.

That year, during an India Book of Records event attended by representatives from nearly 10 countries, participants pulled his miniature chariot while chanting “Jai Jagannath.” "That moment established Odisha’s identity without any need of introduction," Satya said.

India Book of Records certificate (ETV Bharat)

Since 2020, he has been creating miniature chariots using materials like buttons, bamboo, cane, chalk and matchsticks. These creations have earned him numerous national records. Satya attributes all his artistic achievements to the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after completing the artwork, Satya said, “This year, for Rath Yatra, I have created an exact replica of the Nandighosha chariot using a soft drink can. Every component of the original chariot, beginning with Lord Jagannath and all its important features, has been incorporated into this miniature. It is only by Lord Jagannath’s blessings that I could create something new.”

He also said every year he tries try to create something different. "After 2020, there was little scope to make an even smaller wooden chariot because I had already created a 1-mm chariot that entered an exclusive world record. Since then I have experimented with buttons, cane, bamboo and paper,” he adds.

Exclusive world record certificate (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the inspiration behind the can artwork, he said before Rath Yatra he was sitting in his shop when his elder brother brought home a soft drink because of the summer heat. "The bottle caught my attention, and I decided to create a chariot using it. It took nearly three days and around 24-25 hours to complete. After finishing the decoration, I felt delighted to see the exact replica of the Nandighosha chariot.”

Asia Book of Records certificate (ETV Bharat)

As people queued up to have a look at the mini marvel, all the artist said was, “These works happen under the guidance of Lord Jagannath. I am merely an instrument.”