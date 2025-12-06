Odisha Artist Portrays Art, Culture Of Ganjam With Passion And Dedication
Stitadhi Rath has been painting for the last 25 years and his creations have made their mark in 30 nations and won his numerous awards.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Ganjam: Dr Stitadhi Rath has been portraying the art and culture of Ganjam with his paintings which have made their mark in as many as 30 nations.
Rath has been painting for the last 25 years and gave up a career in teaching to pursue his passion. Born on April 14, 1977 at Harisharanpur in Buguda block of Ganjam, Rath's father Kambupani Rath was a headmaster and his mother Satyabhama a housewife. Rath picked up interest in visual art from Satyabhama who was a prolific painter.
Rath also took inspirations from wood carvings at Biranchi Narayan temple and paintings of epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as a child. As he did not have colours at his disposal as a child, he made paints from bricks, charcoal, chalk and leaves.
He started with paintings on episodes from the Ramayana. Rath then made paintings of various deities and chariots of the Trinity during Rath Yatra. But his passion and talent was not limited to visual art, he also makes decorative items from waste. As he grew up, he participated in a programme on art at the Lalit Kala Academy and stood first.
And then came the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Award, which made it clear to Rath that he would pursue his higher studies in an art college.
"The art and culture of Ganjam is in my blood. The district is rich in culture and traditions including dances like 'Dasakathiya', 'Krishnalila', 'Radha Premlila', and others, as well as brass fish and cow dung carvings. I take inspirations from such art for my painting," he said.
Rath said when his father saw his interest in visual art, he gave his paint, paper and canvas. "I remember my father used to bring materials for paintings whenever he went to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar," Rath said. His high school teacher Arakshit Nayak's praise for a painting of Lord Sri Ram and Hanuman provided the much-needed push he needed to take it further.
Back in 1992, Rath took admission in BK Art College in Bhubaneswar where he excelled in painting, graphics and terracotta art. He then studied at the Kala Niketan in Karnataka's Gulbarga and was appointed as a lecturer in Dhauli College of Art and Crafts in 2000.
But the job could not satisfy Rath's quest for discovering his inner self with creativity he quit and left for New Delhi. Years of struggle, hardwork and perseverance i the national capital paid off as he was selected for the World Artists' Conference in Russia. As many as 42 artists from 20 countries participated in the event where Rath depicted Ganjam's folk dance and art. His painting called 'Glorious Ganjam' gained wide appreciation at the conference.
Now, Rath had arrived in the niche field of visual art which is not a job or a career. As he became well-known in the circle of artists, the Utkal University of Culture awarded him a PhD in Visual Arts in 2023. Rath had done his thesis on the wood work at Biranchi Narayan Temple in Buguda. The intricate work which inspired him as a child earned him a doctoral degree.
As time went by and Rath further honed his skills, he was awarded the Terry Bird Art Residency Certificate in London. Rath's portrait was also among the top three best paintings in the Central Government's Developed India programme. The painting was appreciated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Rath is also a wildlife enthusiast and conservationist. On World Elephant Day, on behalf of Odisha's Forest Department, he made a beautiful painting on the co-existence of elephants and human beings.
Representatives from around 25 countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanma and Singapore highly appreciated his painting which was presented Majhi.
A man of many talents, Rath has also made a documentary called 'Jungal' to create awareness on the need to protect forests. He has also made over 170 documentaries on the art and culture of Ganjam.
"I have made more than 170 documentary films on the folk culture and folk art of the district, some parts of which have already been aired on ETV's 'Barnaali' programme," he said .
This apart, Rath has made a short film called 'Angara' based on his own story which shows a child starting with paintings from charcoal paint establishing himself as the world's best artist.
Rath refutes the notion that painting does not pay. "If you work with dedication, money won't be a problem," he said.
Rath's paintings have been exhibited, appreciated and awarded in 30 countries like the UK Nepal, Armenia, Lithuania, and Turkey. He also won praise at the National Art Workshop organized at Kashi University in Varanasi where he made a portrait of Devi Subhadra with wings signifying freedom.
Cultural researcher Tripati Nayak said," Dr Stitadhi Rath has been promoting 64 types of folk arts from Ganjam. Even as preserving art, culture, ancient traditions and heritage has become a challenge in the present times, the efforts of the 49-year-old artist are unparalleled," he said.
