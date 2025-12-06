ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Artist Portrays Art, Culture Of Ganjam With Passion And Dedication

Ganjam: Dr Stitadhi Rath has been portraying the art and culture of Ganjam with his paintings which have made their mark in as many as 30 nations.

Rath has been painting for the last 25 years and gave up a career in teaching to pursue his passion. Born on April 14, 1977 at Harisharanpur in Buguda block of Ganjam, Rath's father Kambupani Rath was a headmaster and his mother Satyabhama a housewife. Rath picked up interest in visual art from Satyabhama who was a prolific painter.

Rath also took inspirations from wood carvings at Biranchi Narayan temple and paintings of epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as a child. As he did not have colours at his disposal as a child, he made paints from bricks, charcoal, chalk and leaves.

He started with paintings on episodes from the Ramayana. Rath then made paintings of various deities and chariots of the Trinity during Rath Yatra. But his passion and talent was not limited to visual art, he also makes decorative items from waste. As he grew up, he participated in a programme on art at the Lalit Kala Academy and stood first.

And then came the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Award, which made it clear to Rath that he would pursue his higher studies in an art college.

Awards and recognitions won by Dr Stitadhi Rath (ETV Bharat)

"The art and culture of Ganjam is in my blood. The district is rich in culture and traditions including dances like 'Dasakathiya', 'Krishnalila', 'Radha Premlila', and others, as well as brass fish and cow dung carvings. I take inspirations from such art for my painting," he said.

Rath said when his father saw his interest in visual art, he gave his paint, paper and canvas. "I remember my father used to bring materials for paintings whenever he went to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar," Rath said. His high school teacher Arakshit Nayak's praise for a painting of Lord Sri Ram and Hanuman provided the much-needed push he needed to take it further.

Dr Stitadhi Rath reads a book (ETV Bharat)

Back in 1992, Rath took admission in BK Art College in Bhubaneswar where he excelled in painting, graphics and terracotta art. He then studied at the Kala Niketan in Karnataka's Gulbarga and was appointed as a lecturer in Dhauli College of Art and Crafts in 2000.