Odisha Artist Couple Wins President’s Award For Reviving Pattachitra Painting And Cow Dung Doll Art
The Maharana couple has been painting and crafting for decades fueled by passion, and with the objective of saving the dying arts of the state.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: For over four decades, Sudhir Maharana and Urvashi Maharana have been working on two of Odisha’s fragile artistic traditions in their homes, carrying forward the legacy passed on to them across generations. From intricate traditional painting of pattachitra rooted in temple aesthetics to near-extinct cow-dung kandhei (doll) figurines, the Bhubaneswar-based couple has dedicated its life to crafts that has a rare distinction and demand dedication.
But their artistry went beyond the state boundaries and gave them national recognition when President Droupadi Murmu conferred the President’s Award (Shilp Guru Award and National Award for Handicrafts) for 2023 on them at a ceremony in New Delhi on December 9. While Sudhir Maharana was honoured for his mastery in traditional painting, his wife Urvashi Maharana received the award for reviving Gobar Kandhei (cow dung dolls/figurines), a vanishing folk tradition of southern Odisha.
Their journey is not only about awards, but acceptance and inheritance of skills, patience, and responsibility. They have passed their learnings to their children who, both believe, would carry forward the tradition. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, the couple shares the journey of living with the arts.
Interview | Guru Sudhir Maharana, Traditional Painting Artist
Q: You have received the President’s Award 'Shilp Guru' for traditional painting. Tell us about the creation for which you were recognised nationally?
I received the President’s Award as a master craftsman in traditional painting - pattachitra. The artwork for which I was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on December 9 is titled 'Rupa Badya Kama Kala.' The piece brings together multiple layers of tradition. It depicts various forms of gods as seen in daily life, integrates elements of traditional Odia music, and visually represents the 64 forms of Kamasutra, similar to those carved in temples and ancient monasteries.
Q: How long did it take to complete this painting?
A: It took me nearly six months of continuous effort. Generally, each of my paintings takes two to three months, but this required more detailing, so I had to devote more time.
Q: How was your initiation into the arts?
A: I started painting in 1976 after dropping out of school. I came to Bhubaneswar that year and learned under my guru, Bhagwat Maharana. I have now spent almost 50 years in this field. But I never ever imagined that I would be honoured by the President of the country for the same art for which I dropped out of school. 'Shilp Guru' award means a lot for all the artists. I believe it is the blessing of Lord Jagannath. I always hoped my work would reach a national platform, but it took immense dedication.
Q: What are you looking forward to after this honour?
A: I want to explore how traditional arts can be reinterpreted through new visual mediums so that children can be drawn to it and trained in the art and crafts so that they remain alive. This art has come to me as legacy, passed through generations. First my grandfather, my father, then me. Now my son is working with me, and I hope he will carry it forward.
Q: Is pursuing the arts financially sustainable?
A: Initially, I got into the art without thinking about money. Later, I realised livelihood is also important. So I started commercialising my art creations. Smaller works sell for Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000, while larger paintings range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Q: Where are your paintings sold?
A: I sell in the country and abroad. My art is showcased in government-organised fairs as well. Countries like Spain, Australia, America, and Mauritius show strong demand. Some time back one of my paintings was sold in Spain for a very high value.
Q: Have you received government support? What advice would you give struggling young artists?
A: No, not directly. However, I earn by teaching children to paint. I would advice artists to work hard with devotion and patience. Success may take time, but it will surely come.
Interview | Urvashi Maharana, Cowdung Doll Artist
Q: What is special about the National Award you received for making 'Gobara Kandhei'?
A: I received the National Award for Handicrafts and my creation depicted Krishna Raasleela. The entire composition, from the figures to the river scene, was made using cow dung.
Q: What was the President’s reaction to your work?
A: She was very happy to see it and spoke about Odisha’s rich traditions reflected through the artwork. She appreciated us for keeping Odisha's art and crafts alive.
Q: From whom did you learn this art?
A: I learned it from my parents during childhood while playing with different kinds of dolls. After marriage, I could pursue it because I found the same tradition in my in-laws’ home, which helped me refine my skills further.
Q: This art is considered extinct. Why does it still matter today?
A: Though 'gobar kandhei' is disappearing, its stories, beauty, and connection to tradition remain powerful. Today’s children are showing interest again, which gives me hope. I am sure the present generation can learn it and take it forward. Cow dung is natural and the art is environment-friendly quite unlike the plastic ones flooding the market. Since we are all returning to roots, I am sure, people will come back to cow dung figurines.
