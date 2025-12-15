ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Artist Couple Wins President’s Award For Reviving Pattachitra Painting And Cow Dung Doll Art

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: For over four decades, Sudhir Maharana and Urvashi Maharana have been working on two of Odisha’s fragile artistic traditions in their homes, carrying forward the legacy passed on to them across generations. From intricate traditional painting of pattachitra rooted in temple aesthetics to near-extinct cow-dung kandhei (doll) figurines, the Bhubaneswar-based couple has dedicated its life to crafts that has a rare distinction and demand dedication.

But their artistry went beyond the state boundaries and gave them national recognition when President Droupadi Murmu conferred the President’s Award (Shilp Guru Award and National Award for Handicrafts) for 2023 on them at a ceremony in New Delhi on December 9. While Sudhir Maharana was honoured for his mastery in traditional painting, his wife Urvashi Maharana received the award for reviving Gobar Kandhei (cow dung dolls/figurines), a vanishing folk tradition of southern Odisha.

Their journey is not only about awards, but acceptance and inheritance of skills, patience, and responsibility. They have passed their learnings to their children who, both believe, would carry forward the tradition. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, the couple shares the journey of living with the arts.

Sudhir Maharana receiving the Shilp Guru award from President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

Interview | Guru Sudhir Maharana, Traditional Painting Artist

Q: You have received the President’s Award 'Shilp Guru' for traditional painting. Tell us about the creation for which you were recognised nationally?

I received the President’s Award as a master craftsman in traditional painting - pattachitra. The artwork for which I was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on December 9 is titled 'Rupa Badya Kama Kala.' The piece brings together multiple layers of tradition. It depicts various forms of gods as seen in daily life, integrates elements of traditional Odia music, and visually represents the 64 forms of Kamasutra, similar to those carved in temples and ancient monasteries.

Sudhir Maharana (ETV Bharat)

Q: How long did it take to complete this painting?

A: It took me nearly six months of continuous effort. Generally, each of my paintings takes two to three months, but this required more detailing, so I had to devote more time.

Q: How was your initiation into the arts?

A: I started painting in 1976 after dropping out of school. I came to Bhubaneswar that year and learned under my guru, Bhagwat Maharana. I have now spent almost 50 years in this field. But I never ever imagined that I would be honoured by the President of the country for the same art for which I dropped out of school. 'Shilp Guru' award means a lot for all the artists. I believe it is the blessing of Lord Jagannath. I always hoped my work would reach a national platform, but it took immense dedication.