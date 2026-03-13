Now Mahua Flowers Get A New Identity As Jharkhand Women Turn Them Into Nutritious Laddus And Snacks
In a step towards creating new livelihood opportunities, women in Jharkhand are making use of mahua flowers by producing innovative products to promote healthier snacking.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
By Hitesh Kumar Choudhary
Deoghar: Mahua flowers, usually associated with the brewing of traditional liquor in many tribal and rural regions, are now getting a new identity as nutritious food products, thanks to an innovative initiative by a group of women from Jharkhand.
Belonging to Churchu block in Hazaribagh district, these women are drawing attention at Khadi and Village Industries events for creating unique products, that too nutritious, such as laddus and bhuja from mahua. Their initiative has started gaining popularity in markets in Deoghar, where customers express a lot of enthusiasm trying these traditional yet innovative foods.
Vaishnavi Devi of Chunro village in Churchu block says mahua trees are abundant in their region. For years, the flowers have largely been used to produce alcohol, which has often been the reason of unhappiness in rural communities. Usually men in these areas indulge in drinking mahua juice and resort to violence, leading to scuffles within the family.
During a training programme organised by an organisation in Bihar, the women learned that mahua could also be used to prepare nutritious and tasty food products like laddus and bhuja. Once the idea germinated in their minds, they opened up to newer possibilities.
Inspired by this concept, local women formed groups and began producing mahua-based food items. Gradually, the experiment proved successful as people began appreciating and buying these products.
Chhabi Kumari, one of the women, explains that mahua fruit is naturally sweet and rich in nutrients. To make laddus, the mahua is first thoroughly washed and properly processed. Jaggery and ghee are then added, making the laddus both tasty and healthy.
Similarly, bhuja made from mahua is also attracting customers. Mahua is carefully cleaned and roasted, and a balanced mixture of salt and spices is added to create a savoury snack.
Despite the growing interest in these products, the biggest challenge the women face is the lack of a proper market and adequate publicity. At present, they mostly sell their products by participating in government programmes or setting up small roadside stalls.
The women believe that if they receive proper support and marketing opportunities from the government and related institutions, the mahua-based products from Churchu block could be made into a distinctive brand in the future.
Such support would not only strengthen rural livelihoods but also promote mahua as a healthy food ingredient rather than just a source of alcohol. Local residents in Deoghar have appreciated the initiative and are regularly buying mahua products and encouraging the women.
Mange Ram, Director of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, said he has got to know about this innovative initiative by the women.
He said that the group is already engaged in Khadi-related activities through the Bihar Khadi Board. “We will discuss with higher authorities how this unique skill of the women of Churchu block can be integrated with village industries,” he said.
He also assured that efforts will be made to ensure these products find better markets and steps will be taken for their wider promotion in the future.
Also Read: