ETV Bharat / offbeat

Now Mahua Flowers Get A New Identity As Jharkhand Women Turn Them Into Nutritious Laddus And Snacks

Now Mahua Flowers Get A New Identity As Jharkhand Women Turn Them Into Nutritious Laddus And Snacks ( ETV Bharat )

By Hitesh Kumar Choudhary

Deoghar: Mahua flowers, usually associated with the brewing of traditional liquor in many tribal and rural regions, are now getting a new identity as nutritious food products, thanks to an innovative initiative by a group of women from Jharkhand.

Belonging to Churchu block in Hazaribagh district, these women are drawing attention at Khadi and Village Industries events for creating unique products, that too nutritious, such as laddus and bhuja from mahua. Their initiative has started gaining popularity in markets in Deoghar, where customers express a lot of enthusiasm trying these traditional yet innovative foods.

Now Mahua Flowers Get A New Identity As Jharkhand Women Turn Them Into Nutritious Laddus And Snacks (ETV Bharat)

Vaishnavi Devi of Chunro village in Churchu block says mahua trees are abundant in their region. For years, the flowers have largely been used to produce alcohol, which has often been the reason of unhappiness in rural communities. Usually men in these areas indulge in drinking mahua juice and resort to violence, leading to scuffles within the family.

During a training programme organised by an organisation in Bihar, the women learned that mahua could also be used to prepare nutritious and tasty food products like laddus and bhuja. Once the idea germinated in their minds, they opened up to newer possibilities.