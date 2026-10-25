Not Waste Anymore: Bulandshahr Women Utilize Corn Peels To Make Household Articles
The rural women have demonstrated using local resources and traditional craftsmanship to create new avenues for employment
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Faridabad: Demonstrating their innovative craftsmanship, women from Bulandshahr are creating household articles from the peels of corn, turning it into a source of income. The articles put up by them at a stall at Surajkund Diwali Mela include trays, mats, flower pots, laundry bags, decorative items and seating mats.
Characterized by their attractive designs, low cost and environmental friendliness, these articles are drawing the attention of those visiting the venue. There are around 150 women engaged with the Phoolja Foundation that has come up with the initiative to make these products from their homes.
Pradeep Chandra, Program Officer with the Foundation, told ETV Bharat, "The idea behind this initiative is to make rural women self-reliant. There are relatively more employment opportunities for men in the villages but women often face difficulty in going out to work due to household responsibilities. The need was felt to start such work which women can do while staying at home and also increase their income."
He pointed out that earlier, elderly women in the villages used to make various useful items from corn husks. “Inspired by this traditional art, this work was developed according to new designs and market needs. Women were given initial training and taught to make new products through the internet and YouTube. Gradually, the scope of this work increased and now women from many villages are turning their art into income," he explained.
Pradeep got this idea seeing his grandmother utilizing corn in different ways. “I got the idea of whether products could be made from corn husks. My sister, after talking to her, experimented with this successfully. There is good demand in the market. Apart from the stalls set up at different fairs in various states, the products are also sold on online marketing platforms," he shared.
This initiative is around one and a half years old and presently there are six types of products being made from the peels. The corn husks are collected and dried. Thereafter, they are hand-woven and turned into various shapes and designs. It takes approximately six to seven hours to make one tray.
Interestingly, the primary raw material, corn peels, are readily available free of cost. Previously, these were burnt in many places causing smoke and pollution. These are now being reused while generating employment opportunities for women. It is a constructive transformation of agricultural waste into useful material.
Pradeep disclosed that the products are affordable ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1500. He said that the stock of finished products is limited and that is why many articles are built on order.
One of the visitors to the stalls, Ajay said, “I spotted these products and stopped to take a look. Making such useful and attractive items from corn peels is a unique idea. I also liked the quality and soft texture of the products."
He said that the products are inexpensive and of daily use. “This kind of initiative is providing double benefits. On one hand, the village women are getting the opportunity to work and earn money from home while on the other hand the peels, often considered useless, are being put to use,” he said.
This stall demonstrates using local resources and traditional craftsmanship to create new avenues for employment. In the larger context, the initiative also helps reduce environmental stress and empower women economically.
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