ETV Bharat / offbeat

Not Waste Anymore: Bulandshahr Women Utilize Corn Peels To Make Household Articles

Faridabad: Demonstrating their innovative craftsmanship, women from Bulandshahr are creating household articles from the peels of corn, turning it into a source of income. The articles put up by them at a stall at Surajkund Diwali Mela include trays, mats, flower pots, laundry bags, decorative items and seating mats.

Characterized by their attractive designs, low cost and environmental friendliness, these articles are drawing the attention of those visiting the venue. There are around 150 women engaged with the Phoolja Foundation that has come up with the initiative to make these products from their homes.

Pradeep Chandra, Program Officer with the Foundation, told ETV Bharat, "The idea behind this initiative is to make rural women self-reliant. There are relatively more employment opportunities for men in the villages but women often face difficulty in going out to work due to household responsibilities. The need was felt to start such work which women can do while staying at home and also increase their income."

Products For Sale (ETV Bharat)

He pointed out that earlier, elderly women in the villages used to make various useful items from corn husks. “Inspired by this traditional art, this work was developed according to new designs and market needs. Women were given initial training and taught to make new products through the internet and YouTube. Gradually, the scope of this work increased and now women from many villages are turning their art into income," he explained.

Pradeep got this idea seeing his grandmother utilizing corn in different ways. “I got the idea of whether products could be made from corn husks. My sister, after talking to her, experimented with this successfully. There is good demand in the market. Apart from the stalls set up at different fairs in various states, the products are also sold on online marketing platforms," he shared.

Stall At Surajkund Diwali Mela (ETV Bharat)

This initiative is around one and a half years old and presently there are six types of products being made from the peels. The corn husks are collected and dried. Thereafter, they are hand-woven and turned into various shapes and designs. It takes approximately six to seven hours to make one tray.