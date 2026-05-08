Not Many Feel For Birds And Animals, But Odisha's Abhipsa Mishra Does With Unparalleled Commitment
From rescuing a bleeding stray dog to treating over 1,000 injured animals, Cuttack's Abhipsa Mishra has turned compassion into a lifelong mission, reports Narayan Sahoo
Published : May 8, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Cuttack: Abhipsa Mishra stays away from limelight when it comes to her bond with animals. She prefers to keep her work with animals to herself, for, she feels not everyone has that heart to understand what she does and why. Her motto is to not leave any animal or bird hurt on the roads or elsewhere but to care and cure. And the 26-year-old does it like none else.
Attending to every call that comes to her, irrespective of whether it is about a stray dog bleeding on the road hit by a vehicle, a fallen bird or an injured calf abandoned in a corner of the city, she promptly leaves with her first aid kit that usually has saline bottles, bandages, antiseptics and emergency medicines. If the injury is severe, she immediately contacts veterinarians and stays beside the animal until treatment is completed.
For most people who tag her as sympathetic, she answers, "I feel for them and it is not about sympathy." Abhipsa has been on a mission to tend to injured animals and birds across the city for years now. For a young girl, the work she does cannot be weighed by appreciation or accolades. "All I want is do not criticise or mock me. I take up the responsibility, mostly alone, because others do not. Most people feel their own food, home and health are all that matters. But for me, animals and birds who cannot speak or express, need us humans in a humane way," she explains.
What makes her story remarkable is that this mission runs parallel to her academic achievement that brought her statewide recognition. In 2018, Abhipsa was the Odisha topper in Plus Two Arts. Marksheets in academics makes her happy, but when an injured animal gets back on feet or recovers, it gives her peace and contentment. "When I am identified as an animal rescuer, I feel good. It keeps going on in my mind that I have a long way to go. Academics will continue but I want to work for the animals, even if it means countless sleepless nights and rescues," she states assertively.
Her tryst with animal rescue began years ago when she saw a dog run over by a vehicle, crushing one of its legs. The animal cried in pain on the road while people simply saw it and moved on. "I was disturbed. She may be an animal, but she must be feeling pain the same way as humans do?” she remembers.
The injured dog was treated, but the incident stayed in her mind. Somewhere between that roadside moment and the helpless cries of the animal, Abhipsa decided her mission in life. Since then she has been working relentlessly, rescuing injured animals and birds. With guidance from a veterinarian family friend, she learnt how to provide first aid and emergency care.
Today, whether it is a stray dog, cat, cow, bull, kite or any injured bird, residents from different parts of the city call up Abhipsa.
Over the years, she reveals, she has treated more than 1,000 injured animals and birds. How does she meet the treatment expenses? "From my pocket money I manage most medicines, injections, saline and transport," she says.
But it has not been an easy journey. In the beginning, people mocked and questioned her motive. Many dismissed the work as pointless.
But Abhipsa was sure, and there was no question of changing path. For her, the reward comes in smaller moments - when a bird finally opens its wings again, an injured dog standing on its feet after days of treatment, or an abandoned animal slowly regaining trust in humans.
Despite the demanding rescue work, her mother vouches for her dedication to studies. "If an emergency interrupts her study hours, she compensates by staying awake late into the night," says her mother, who watches the journey with pride. “She is doing the right thing. If every person at least fed or cared for one animal or bird around them, the world would become much kinder,” she says.
Discipline, Abhipsa feels, helped her score well in all her exams. Now preparing for higher studies, Abhipsa says she hopes to continue this work throughout her life. "I wish to get through a stable job, which would help support more animals in need. The pain of animals and birds often goes unnoticed because they cannot explain it,” she says adding, "As humans if God has made us more capable, all of us should do our bit for the animals and birds. Otherwise why would we take pride in being 'superior' creatures?” she questions, while hurrying to reach an injured dog.
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