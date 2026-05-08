ETV Bharat / offbeat

Not Many Feel For Birds And Animals, But Odisha's Abhipsa Mishra Does With Unparalleled Commitment

Cuttack: Abhipsa Mishra stays away from limelight when it comes to her bond with animals. She prefers to keep her work with animals to herself, for, she feels not everyone has that heart to understand what she does and why. Her motto is to not leave any animal or bird hurt on the roads or elsewhere but to care and cure. And the 26-year-old does it like none else.

Attending to every call that comes to her, irrespective of whether it is about a stray dog bleeding on the road hit by a vehicle, a fallen bird or an injured calf abandoned in a corner of the city, she promptly leaves with her first aid kit that usually has saline bottles, bandages, antiseptics and emergency medicines. If the injury is severe, she immediately contacts veterinarians and stays beside the animal until treatment is completed.

Not Many Feel For Birds And Animals, But Odisha's Abhipsa Mishra Does With Unparalleled Commitment (ETV Bharat)

For most people who tag her as sympathetic, she answers, "I feel for them and it is not about sympathy." Abhipsa has been on a mission to tend to injured animals and birds across the city for years now. For a young girl, the work she does cannot be weighed by appreciation or accolades. "All I want is do not criticise or mock me. I take up the responsibility, mostly alone, because others do not. Most people feel their own food, home and health are all that matters. But for me, animals and birds who cannot speak or express, need us humans in a humane way," she explains.

What makes her story remarkable is that this mission runs parallel to her academic achievement that brought her statewide recognition. In 2018, Abhipsa was the Odisha topper in Plus Two Arts. Marksheets in academics makes her happy, but when an injured animal gets back on feet or recovers, it gives her peace and contentment. "When I am identified as an animal rescuer, I feel good. It keeps going on in my mind that I have a long way to go. Academics will continue but I want to work for the animals, even if it means countless sleepless nights and rescues," she states assertively.