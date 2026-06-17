ETV Bharat / offbeat

North Indian Hairstylists Are Here To Stay In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: North Indian migrants who were once largely employed in construction, hospitality and industrial sectors are now making their presence felt in Andhra Pradesh's beauty and hair care industry as well. From premium salons to neighbourhood grooming centres, trained hairstylists from states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal are increasingly becoming the preferred choice of salon owners in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati.

Industry experts say the shift is largely driven by a shortage of skilled local barbers and hairstylists. Many young people in Andhra Pradesh now prefer careers in the information technology (IT) sector, government services, private companies or business. This has led to fewer locals entering the profession of hairstyling. To bridge this gap, salon owners are recruiting trained professionals from North India.

Many of these workers arrive with formal training in modern hairstyling, hair colouring, facial, skin care and other beauty treatments. Their familiarity with the latest grooming trends has helped salons expand their range of services and attract a wider customer base. Treatments that were once available only in premium salons are now commonly offered in regular salons across the state.

"We have been recruiting trained professionals from North India because it has become difficult to find skilled local barbers. They are experienced, adapt quickly to customer preferences and are willing to work flexible hours," said Ramesh Kumar, a salon owner in Vijayawada.

The migration is also driven by better employment opportunities in the southern states. Compared to many northern regions, Andhra Pradesh offers higher salaries and more stable jobs in the beauty industry. Salon owners say these workers are generally willing to work longer hours and take fewer leaves, which makes them a reliable workforce.