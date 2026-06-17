North Indian Hairstylists Are Here To Stay In Andhra Pradesh
A shortage of skilled local barbers and hairstylists has led to the salon owners getting them from the northern states
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Amaravati: North Indian migrants who were once largely employed in construction, hospitality and industrial sectors are now making their presence felt in Andhra Pradesh's beauty and hair care industry as well. From premium salons to neighbourhood grooming centres, trained hairstylists from states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal are increasingly becoming the preferred choice of salon owners in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati.
Industry experts say the shift is largely driven by a shortage of skilled local barbers and hairstylists. Many young people in Andhra Pradesh now prefer careers in the information technology (IT) sector, government services, private companies or business. This has led to fewer locals entering the profession of hairstyling. To bridge this gap, salon owners are recruiting trained professionals from North India.
Many of these workers arrive with formal training in modern hairstyling, hair colouring, facial, skin care and other beauty treatments. Their familiarity with the latest grooming trends has helped salons expand their range of services and attract a wider customer base. Treatments that were once available only in premium salons are now commonly offered in regular salons across the state.
"We have been recruiting trained professionals from North India because it has become difficult to find skilled local barbers. They are experienced, adapt quickly to customer preferences and are willing to work flexible hours," said Ramesh Kumar, a salon owner in Vijayawada.
The migration is also driven by better employment opportunities in the southern states. Compared to many northern regions, Andhra Pradesh offers higher salaries and more stable jobs in the beauty industry. Salon owners say these workers are generally willing to work longer hours and take fewer leaves, which makes them a reliable workforce.
In order to attract and retain employees, many salon owners provide accommodation and free meals. The workers are offered breakfast, lunch and dinner along with rent-free housing. They also receive overtime payments for additional work and extra wages if they work on their weekly day off.
In Vijayawada, trained hairstylists from North India typically earn between Rs 18,to Rs 25,000 per month depending on their experience and skills.
"There is a clear shortage of local professionals in this field. Bringing workers from North India has helped us maintain service quality and meet growing customer demand. It is beneficial for both the employers as well as the employees," said Srinivas Rao who operates multiple salons in the city.
With customer preferences evolving and the demand for professional grooming services continuing to grow, industry observers believe the role of North Indian hairstylists in Andhra Pradesh's salon sector will expand further in the coming years. Their arrival is not only addressing a labour shortage but also introducing new styling trends and raising service standards across the state's beauty industry.