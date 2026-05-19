ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Noorjahan, The Giant Mango From Madhya Pradesh That Weighs Up To 5 Kg, Sells At Rs 3000 A Piece

Indore: Dasheri, Langra, Amrapali and Chausa are the varieties that usually flood the market during the mango season and satiate cravings. But a rare variety from Madhya Pradesh has started making its way on to the fruit plates and food conversations - the Noorjahan mango, which scores over all others for its extraordinary size, sweetness and price.

Known as one of the largest mangoes in the world, the Noorjahan mango weighs anywhere between two and five kilograms. Because of its massive size, a single mango can cost up to Rs 3,000. That is the reason why it is not sold by weight like ordinary mangoes, but by piece.

The variety is mainly grown in the tribal-dominated Kattiwada region of Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers say the local climate and soil conditions are highly suitable for the fruit, giving it a distinct aroma, rich taste and attractive appearance.

Its size is so large that one mango is often considered enough for an entire family. Apart from its taste and appearance, the Noorjahan mango is also valued more because the trees bear only a limited number of fruits every season. This accounts for its exclusivity and pricing in comparison to regular varieties. Demand for the fruit remains high in major Indian cities and in international markets.

Farmers in the region say the mango is gradually emerging as a profitable crop. Its uniqueness has helped Alirajpur gain national attention over the years. According to local residents, the Noorjahan variety is believed to have come to India from Afghanistan several decades ago. Over time, it adapted to the Malwa and tribal belt of western Madhya Pradesh, especially in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.

Mango buyers say, "The taste of Noorjahan is incomparable, it is different from other varieties."