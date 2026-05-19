Meet Noorjahan, The Giant Mango From Madhya Pradesh That Weighs Up To 5 Kg, Sells At Rs 3000 A Piece
Weighing up to five kilograms and priced high, the rare Noorjahan mango from tribal Madhya Pradesh is attracting buyers across India and abroad.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Indore: Dasheri, Langra, Amrapali and Chausa are the varieties that usually flood the market during the mango season and satiate cravings. But a rare variety from Madhya Pradesh has started making its way on to the fruit plates and food conversations - the Noorjahan mango, which scores over all others for its extraordinary size, sweetness and price.
Known as one of the largest mangoes in the world, the Noorjahan mango weighs anywhere between two and five kilograms. Because of its massive size, a single mango can cost up to Rs 3,000. That is the reason why it is not sold by weight like ordinary mangoes, but by piece.
The variety is mainly grown in the tribal-dominated Kattiwada region of Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers say the local climate and soil conditions are highly suitable for the fruit, giving it a distinct aroma, rich taste and attractive appearance.
Its size is so large that one mango is often considered enough for an entire family. Apart from its taste and appearance, the Noorjahan mango is also valued more because the trees bear only a limited number of fruits every season. This accounts for its exclusivity and pricing in comparison to regular varieties. Demand for the fruit remains high in major Indian cities and in international markets.
Farmers in the region say the mango is gradually emerging as a profitable crop. Its uniqueness has helped Alirajpur gain national attention over the years. According to local residents, the Noorjahan variety is believed to have come to India from Afghanistan several decades ago. Over time, it adapted to the Malwa and tribal belt of western Madhya Pradesh, especially in Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.
Mango buyers say, "The taste of Noorjahan is incomparable, it is different from other varieties."
The mango is also linked to India’s Mughal-era cultural history. Large and specially flavoured mangoes were once considered valuable in royal gardens, and the Noorjahan variety is believed to have evolved from that tradition.
Farmer Bharat Raj Singh Jadav from Shiv (Bawdi) Mango Farm in Juna Kattiwada village says his late father, Ranvir Singh Jadav, brought a Noorjahan sapling from Gujarat’s Banmah area nearly 55 to 60 years ago. “He planted the sapling on our farm and preserved it with years of hard work. Later, it became the identity of the entire region,” Jadav said.
He added that his father had developed a special grafted plant, which is now around 20 to 25 years old and bearing fruit.
The Noorjahan mango from Kattiwada has received national recognition for its uniqueness. The variety was honoured at the national level in 1999 and again in 2010. These recognitions boosted the confidence of local farmers and brought wider attention to Alirajpur district.
Although production remains limited and large-scale exports are difficult, the fruit is increasingly being seen as a 'luxury mango' in international markets. Demand for premium Indian mangoes is high in Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.
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